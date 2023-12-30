Skip to Main content
Touchdown Sports Bar 3601 New Bern Ave
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Touchdown Sports Bar 3601 New Bern Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
SODA
JUICE
WATER
ENERGY DRINK
SODA
SPRITE
$2.00
COKE
$2.00
GINER ALE
$2.00
REFILL
$1.00
JUICE
LEMONADE
$2.00
SWEET TEA
$2.00
CRANBERRY JUICE
$2.00
PINEAPPLE
$2.00
ORANGE JUICE
$2.00
WATER
BOTTLE WATER
$3.00
ENERGY DRINK
RED BULL
$5.00
Touchdown Sports Bar 3601 New Bern Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 615-2010
3601 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610
Open now
• Closes at 1AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement