Towel City Tavern
Food
Small Plates
- Smoked Mozz and Local Mushroom Tartine
Slices of smoked mozzarella over garlic toast and covered with seared mushrooms and finished with gremolata$9.00
- Dip Trio
Smoked crab, benedictine, pimento cheese. Accompanied with a side of hot honey, house pickles and grilled bread$18.00
- Smoked Pork Sliders
Dressed pork butt, garlic cilantro sauce, smokehouse BBQ, potato buns. Accompanied by red slaw$14.00
- Deviled Eggs
Dusted with spanish paprika and finished with smoked trout roe$9.00
- Stuffed Hush Puppies
Warm jalapeño and pimento cheese center, finished with white BBQ sauce$12.00
- Clams
Seared in mezcal, dressed with smoked butter and finished with herbs. Accompanied by grilled bread$18.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Served on top of a benedictine spread and finished with pimento ranch$9.00
Barbecue
House Specialties
Mains
- Shrimp & Grits
Gulf shrimp, creole gravy, cheese grits, bacon garnish$28.00
- Smoked Carolina Trout
Cold smoked and seared, served with a side of hoppin john and lakeside aioli$30.00
- Smoked Chicken Entree
Creamy corn succotash, buttered turnips, white BBQ$26.00
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Twiced smoked belly glazed with cheerwine BBQ served on top of johnny cakes and bourbon beans$36.00
- Smoked Turkey
Ember roasted sweet potato mash, braised greens, cranberry citrus pan sauce$30.00