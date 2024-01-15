Tower 31 4910 Main St. Ste 108
Anytime
Starters
- Chicken Chile Verde Nachos$14.00Out of stock
Tortilla chips smothered in our signature mild chicken chile verde sauce, black beans & cheese topped with guacamole, jalapeños, green onions, & a drizzle of sour cream
- Fresh Guacamole$10.50Out of stock
Made in-house, served with our crispy tortilla chips and salsa fresca
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Thick-sliced pickles, breaded and deep-fried, served with comeback sauce
- Gluten-Free Buffalo Chicken Tenders$17.00
Gluten-free chicken tenders smothered in buffalo sauce served with carrots, celery, and ranch for dippin’
- Famous Zucchini Parmesan$9.50
Breaded and fried zucchini spears topped with parmesan cheese and served with ranch dressing
Soups & Salads
- Carolyn's Spicy Vegetarian Chili - Bowl$6.25
Family recipe, topped with shredded cheese Cup 5.25 / Bowl 6.75 *Add fresh sliced avocado 1.50
- Carolyn's Spicy Vegetarian Chili - Cup$4.50
Family recipe, topped with shredded cheese Cup 5.25 / Bowl 6.75 *Add fresh sliced avocado 1.50
- Chicken Lime Soup - Bowl$6.25
We make it, you’ll love it! Cup 4.50 / Bowl 6.25
- Chicken Lime Soup - Cup$4.00
We make it, you’ll love it! Cup 4.50 / Bowl 6.25
- Classic Cobb Salad$14.25
Turkey, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, egg, fresh broccoli, tomato, roasted corn, and chopped lettuce tossed with Italian vinaigrette
- Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Salad$15.50
Served on a bed of lettuce with egg, bacon, shredded cheese, and tomatoes
- Makaela's Chopped Chicken Salad$14.75
Chopped chicken, avocado, roasted corn, chopped dates, sliced almonds, feta cheese, and tomato tossed with a champagne honey mustard vinaigrette
- Santorini Salad$10.50
Fresh spinach, romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes tossed with our low-fat Mediterranean dressing
- Southwestern Chicken Salad$14.50
Cajun chicken breast, avocado, black beans, cheese, tomato, onion, and cilantro on a bed of chopped lettuce
- Side Salad$5.50
Fresh side salad with mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and fresh made croutons. Served with choice of dressing.
Burgers
- Avocado Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.75
Fresh sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles served tall on a bun of your choice
- BAE Burger$17.50
1/3 lb certified angus beef® patty, fried egg, bacon, grilled green chile, fresh guacamole, hash browns, cheddar cheese, and sliced tomato piled high on a brioche bun
- Gluten-Free Veggie Burger$18.50
Stevenson’s farms® ancient grains vegan patty served with fresh spinach, alfalfa sprouts, sliced cucumber, tomato, pepper jack, and fresh avocado spread with a drizzle of low-fat Mediterranean dressing on a gluten-free bun
- Traditional Burger$13.00
Keep it simple with this 1/3 pound angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun *Add cheese 1.50
Sandwiches
- Bacon Chipotle Sandwich$17.00
6oz all-natural chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh spinach, tomato, and a sweet chipotle sauce served on a brioche bun
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.50
Piled high on a brioche bun with fresh cilantro
- Ortega Tuna Melt$13.50
Grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, mild chiles, and a heaping scoop of tuna
- Turkey Bacon Melt$15.75
Oven-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon on grilled sourdough with mozzarella cheese, alfalfa sprouts, and 1000 island dressing
Wraps & More
- California Wrap$16.75
Fresh roasted turkey, avocado, applewood honey bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm spinach herb tortilla
- Fried Chicken Wrap$16.25
Chopped chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese tossed in ranch dressing and wrapped in a warm sundried tomato tortilla
- Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders$15.50
Served with French fries and ranch for dippin’
- Spicy Tuna Wrap$13.50
Albacore tuna salad, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, black sesame seeds, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha® sauce in a warm low- carb wheat tortilla
- Vegan Avocado Wrap$16.75
Stevenson’s farms® vegan patty chopped up and wrapped in a spinach-herb tortilla with sliced avocado, fresh spinach, tomato, pickles, red onions, and yellow mustard
Mi Casa
- Nicki's Chicken Chile Verde Platter$14.50
Tender chicken in a tomatillo sauce served with Spanish rice, black beans, and three warm corn or flour tortillas
- Fried Baja Fish Tacos$14.00
Deep-fried, beer-battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo, and white sauce in warm whole wheat tortillas served with brown rice and black beans
- Grilled Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled barramundi with cabbage, pico de gallo, and white sauce in warm whole wheat tortillas served with brown rice and black beans
- Mexican Combo$14.50
One blackened shrimp taco in a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, feta cheese, and one chicken chile verde enchilada served with Spanish rice and black beans
- Vegan Tacos$13.25
Stevenson’s farms® ancient grains vegan crumbles on two warm corn tortillas with lime-infused cabbage, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado served with brown rice and black beans
Dinner
Entrees
- Citrus Shrimp Spaghetti$16.50
Sautéed shrimp tossed with mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, and fresh parmesan in a citrus white wine sauce, served with garlic toast
- Italian Sausage and Spaghetti$15.50
Delicious Italian pork sausage grilled and tossed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and marinara sauce with fresh parmesan, served with garlic toast
- Teriyaki Steak and Veggie Bowl$16.50
6oz marinated certified angus beef® flank steak with stir-fried fresh veggies served over steamed brown rice topped with black sesame seeds
Kids
Breakfast
- Belgian Waffle$8.25
Half Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar served with whipped butter and 100% real maple syrup *Add 1 cage-free egg, any style, and two slices of applewood smoked bacon for 3.00
- Jr. Tower 31 Breakfast$8.50
One cage-free egg, any style, two slices of applewood smoked bacon or pork sausage patty, choice of (a) hashbrowns and one slice of toast or (b) three silver dollar pancakes
- Mickey Buttermilk Pancake$7.00
served with whipped butter and 100% real maple syrup *Add 1 cage-free egg, any style, and two slices of applewood smoked bacon for 3.00
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.50
Six buttermilk silver dollar pancakes served with whipped butter and 100% real maple syrup *Add 1 cage-free egg, any style, and two slices of applewood smoked bacon for 3.00
Anytime
Dessert
Desserts
- Southern Peach Cobbler a la Mode$8.50
A warm mixture of sweetened, juicy peaches, topped with a biscuit-like dough and vanilla ice cream
- Brownie-n-Fudge$10.00
Fresh baked brownie topped with hot fudge, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream
- Banana Pudding$8.00
- Fruit Smoothie$8.00
Choose from mango, strawberry, or banana
- Tropical Green Smoothie$9.00
Mango, banana, orange juice, almond milk, and fresh spinach
- Hand-Crafted Shakes$8.50
Choose from vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate
- Fresh Baked Brownie$3.50
Dog Bowls
- Dalmatian Delight$5.00
Treat your pal to grilled chicken breast and brown rice. They’ll find it deliciously delightful.
- Beagle Breakfast$4.00
Start your pup’s day with an applewood smoked bacon and brown rice dish they will love! Fuel up for a walk, a run, or a day of relaxing.
- Mastiff Meal$6.00
Dogs of all sizes will love our Mastiff meal made with white turkey breast and brown rice. Guaranteed satisfaction!