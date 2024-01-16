Town Hall 2012 San Marco Blvd
Dinner Menu
To Share
To Begin
- Seared Octopus$16.00
Arugula, pickled onions, horseradish cream, Pepita seeds
- Local Greens$12.00
Cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, croutons, red onions, goat cheese, basil, yellow pepper vinaigrette
- Duck Fat Cornbread$9.00
NAPA cabbage, bacon, Charlotte, candy peanuts, spicy ranch, pepper jelly, cilantro
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Fontina, mushroom, truffle oil
- Hummus$8.00
Cotija cheese, Nigella seeds, rainbow carrots, Crostini
- Town Hall Loaded Fries$13.00
Truffle balsamic, Manchego, cured egg yolk, black garlic aïoli
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Bacon, smoked blue cheese, truffle balsamic, pepper jelly, cilantro
- Kale Salad$13.00
Caesar dressing, Parmesan, dried tomatoes, garlic crumble
- Burrata$16.00
Arugula, dried persimmons, Saba, crostini
- Soup$9.00
Smoked ricotta, Pepita seeds
Mains
- Seared Scallops petite$30.00
Lentil, pancetta, herb oil
- Seared Scallops full$40.00
Lentil, pancetta, herb oil
- Filet Mignon 4 oz$26.00
Red potatoes, garlic smashed green beans, blue cheese butter
- Filet Mignon 8 oz$40.00
Red potatoes, garlic smashed green beans, blue cheese butter
- Shrimp Fettuccine petite$19.00
Handmade fettuccine, tomato cream, Parmesan, garlic crumble
- Shrimp Fettuccine full$28.00
Handmade fettuccine, tomato cream, Parmesan, garlic crumble
- Plain Fettuccine$15.00
Handmade fettuccine, tomato cream, Parmesan, garlic crumble
- Roasted Half Chicken$28.00
Whipped potatoes, broccolini, harissa syrup
- Seared Salmon$34.00
Parsnip purée, sautéed spinach
- House-made pasta + sugo petite$18.00
House made ricotta, beef + pork Sugo, Campanelli pasta, Parmesan
- House-made pasta + sugo full$26.00
House made ricotta, beef + pork Sugo, Campanelli pasta, Parmesan
- Seared Cauliflower$18.00
Squash purée, sautéed spinach + mushrooms, arugula pesto
- Duck Breast$38.00
- Family Chicken$70.00
- Pasta Party$70.00
Sides
Sweets
Spirits & Cocktails
Bourbon
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Blanton's Gold$60.00
- Buffalo Trace$19.00
- Blantons$27.00
- Bulleit$13.00
- Bulleit Cask Strength$20.00
- Eagle Rare$18.00
- E.H. Taylor$30.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Nulu$16.00
- Nulu Toasted Barrel$35.00
- Woodford$14.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- High West Bourbon$12.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$28.00
- DBL Four Roses$16.00
- DBL Blanton's Gold$120.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$38.00
- DBL Blantons$54.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor$60.00
- DBL Nulu$32.00
- DBL Nulu Toasted$70.00
- DBL Woodford$28.00
- DBL Makers Mark$22.00
Whiskey
- Belle Meade$15.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$13.00
- Highwest Double Rye$12.00
- Burlock & Barrel$16.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Old Overholt$8.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Jameson$8.50
- Bushmills 12 Yr$11.00
- Pearse 5 Yr$8.75
- Highwest Rendezvous Rye$35.00
- Sazerac Rye$20.00
- DBL Bulleit 95 Rye$26.00
- DBL Belle Meade$30.00
- DBL Burlock & Barrel$32.00
- DBL Highwest Double Rye$24.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Old Overhault$16.00
- DBL Jameson$18.00
- DBL Bushmills 12 Yr$22.00
- DBL Bulleit Cask Strength$40.00
Tequila
- Bosscal$14.00
- Corazon Blanco$8.00
- Corazon Reposado$8.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.50
- Herradura Anejo$14.00
- Los Vecinos$8.00
- Milagro Anejo$15.00
- Milagro Reposado$11.00
- Milagro Silver$9.00
- Noble Coyote$18.00
- DBL Corazon Reposado$16.00
- DBL Corazon Blanco$16.00
- DBL Bosscal$28.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$26.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$28.00
- DBL Milagro Silver$18.00
- DBL Milagro Reposado$22.00
- DBL Milagro Anejo$28.00
- DBL Los Vecinos$16.00
- DBL Noble Coyote$36.00
Vodka
- Belvedere$11.00
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Ketel One$9.50
- Marlin & Barrel$8.00
- Marlin & Barrel Smoked Pepper$8.00
- Wheatley$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Plush$8.00
- Manifest$8.25
- DBL Wheatley$16.00
- DBL Belvedere$28.00
- DBL Grey Goose$24.00
- DBL Ketel One$22.00
- DBL Manifest$18.00
- DBL Marlin & Barrel$16.00
- DBL Marlin & Barrel Smoked Pepper$16.00
- DBL St. Augustine$17.00
- DBL Titos$22.00
- DBL Plush Plum Vodka$16.00
Scotch
- Glenfiddich 15 Yr$17.00
- Glennfiddich 14 Yr$15.00
- Glenmorangie$12.00
- John Barr$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Laphroaig$15.00
- Macallan 12 Yr$19.00
- DBL Macallan 12 Yr$38.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12yr$28.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 15yr$34.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 21yr$90.00
- DBL Glenfiddich Single Malt$24.00
- DBL Glenmorangie 10yr$24.00
- DBL John Barr$16.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$30.00
- DBL Laphroaig Select$30.00
Rum
- Bumbu$10.00
- Sailor Jerry$10.00
- Diplomatico$12.00
- Flor de Cana$8.00
- Goslings$8.00
- Oak & Palm$8.50
- St. Augustine Rum$9.00
- The Real McCoy$12.00
- DBL Flor de Cana$16.00
- DBL Bumbu$20.00
- DBL Diplomatico$24.00
- DBL Goslings$16.00
- DBL Oak & Palm$18.00
- DBL St. Augustine Rum$18.00
- DBL Salior Jerry$20.00
- DBL The Real McCoy$24.00
Gin
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- Hendricks$9.50
- Manifest Gin$9.00
- Manifest FL Botanical$10.00
- New Amsterdam$8.00
- Plymouth$9.25
- Tanqueray$9.00
- St. Augustine Gin$9.50
- The Botanist$13.00
- Russell Henry$13.00
- DBL New Amsterdam$14.00
- DBL Bombay Sapphire$20.00
- DBL Hendricks$20.00
- DBL New Amsterdam$14.00
- DBL Manifest Gin$18.00
- DBL Manifest FL Botanical$20.00
- DBL Manifest Barreled$22.00
- DBL PLymouth$20.00
- DBL Tanqueray$20.00
- DBL St. Augustine Gin$20.00
- DBL The Botanist$26.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$7.00
- Gozio Amaretto$8.00
- Campari$7.00
- Chartreuse, Green$15.00
- St. Germaine$10.00
- Borghetti$8.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Montenegro$7.00
- Lemoncello$10.00
- Fernet-Branca$6.00
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Bailey's$9.00
- Bauchaunt$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Hennesey VS$14.00
- Courvoisier$9.00
- Maraschino Liq$9.00
- lillet blanc$9.00
- DBL Aperol$14.00
- DBL Gozio Amaretto$16.00
- DBL Campari$14.00
- DBL Chartreuse, Green$30.00
- DBL St. Germaine$20.00
- DBL Borghetti$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$16.00
- DBL Montenegro$14.00
- DBL Lemoncello$20.00
- DBL Fernet-Branca$12.00
- DBL Amaro Nonino$24.00
- DBL Bailey's$18.00
- DBL Bauchaunt$18.00
- DBL Cointreau$18.00
- DBL Drambuie$20.00
- DBL Hennesey VS$28.00
- DBL Courvoisier$18.00
- DBL Maraschino Liq$18.00
TH Cocktails
- Day Dream$15.00
Flor de cana Rum, Pomegranate Liquor, Agave, Lime Juice, Egg White.
- Oaxacan Sun$14.00
Los Vecinos Mezcal, Vedrenne Grapefruit, Giffard Orgeat, Grapefruit bitters, Fire Tincture, Greapefruit Juice
- Staycation$12.00
Wheatley Vodka, House-made Lemonade, Watermelon Puree
- Chios Sipper$15.00
Axia Mastiha, Russel Henry Gin, Genepy de Chamois, Lillet Blanc
- Faint of Heart$14.00
Corazon Blanco Tequila, Buiese Apperitivo, Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice
- Cool as a cucumber$14.00
Cucumber infused Gin, Lillet Blanc, Tonic Water
- Rye Not?$14.00
Red wine, Brandy, apple cider, fresh fruit + spice blend
- Midsummer Night's Dram$14.00
Four Roses bourbon, Drambuie, Ginger Bitters, House-Made Honey/Ginger Syrups, Lemon Juice
- Co-Captian$18.00
Buffalo Trace, Bauchant orange Liqueur, lemon juice, orange bitters
- Coldbrew Tini$14.00
Classic Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Aviation$12.00
- Bees Knees$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Boulevardier$12.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark & Stormy$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- French 75$12.00
- French 76$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- NY Sour$12.00
- Last Word$12.00
- Lemondrop Martini$12.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mezcal Last Word$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Naked & Famous$12.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Paper Plane$12.00
- Saturn$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Sbagliatto$12.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Vesper$12.00
- Vieux Carre$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
Martinis
- Belvedere Martini$15.00
- Bombay Martini$14.50
- Botanist Martini$14.50
- G Goose Martini$15.50
- Hendricks Martini$14.50
- Ketel 1 Martini$15.00
- Manifest FL Martini$13.50
- Manifest G Martini$13.50
- Manifest V Martini$13.50
- New Am Martini$12.00
- Plymouth Martini$14.00
- Russel Henry Martini$15.00
- Tanqueray Martini$13.50
- Tito's Martini$14.50
- Venture Martini$13.50
- Wheatley Martini$12.00
Beer & Wine
GL White/Spark
- GL Zonin$12.00
- GL Gambino$9.00
- GL Jules Loren$11.00
- GL Veuve$30.00
- GL Louis Jadot$9.00
- GL Centorri$9.00
- GL Clean Slate$12.00
- GL Sweet Cheeks$12.00
- GL ST. Francis$15.00
- GL Indaba$8.00
- GL Grain D'Ocean$13.00
- GL Crossings$13.00
- GL Herencia Altes$12.00
- GL Steele$13.00
- GL Las Brisas$12.00
- GL Sauternes$11.00
- GL Shooting Star Chardonnay$9.00
- GL Villa Lauren$9.00
GL Red/Port
Sparkling BTB
White BTB
- Bent Oak BTB$60.00
- Bodega Hiruzta BTB$57.00
- Cantine Guidi BTB$53.00
- Centorri BTB$32.00
- Chateau Mercier Blanc BTB$50.00
- Clean Slate BTB$44.00
- Crossings BTB$44.00
- Disznoko BTB$57.00
- Foral BTB$60.00
- Grain D'Ocean BTB$48.00
- Herencia Altes BTB$44.00
- Indaba BTB$28.00
- King Estate SB BTB$56.00
- Las Brisas BTB$44.00
- M. Chapoutier BTB$55.00
- Naia BTB$54.00
- Nebel Riesling BTB$50.00
- Onx Field Day BTB$53.00
- Saint Nabor Chardonnay BTB$52.00
- Sauternes BTB$40.00
- Scattered Peaks BTB$52.00
- Silk Road Amber BTB$68.00
- Squealing Pig BTB$52.00
- ST. Francis BTB$56.00
- Steele BTB$48.00
- Sweet Cheeks BTB$44.00
- Villa Lauren BTB$32.00
- Von Buhl BTB$61.00
- Kavaklidere BTB$57.00
Rose BTB
Red BTB
- Anjali BTB$56.00
- Baron de Lay BTB$60.00
- Belle Glos BTB$70.00
- Berola BTB$48.00
- Bodega Matsu Picaro BTB$90.00
- Castello di Bossi BTB$64.00
- Chemin BTB$44.00
- Crossbarn BTB$77.00
- Cuvelier los Andes BTB$60.00
- Easton BTB$71.00
- Elk Cove BTB$63.00
- Far Niente BTB$200.00
- Feudi Salentini BTB$54.00
- Frank Family BTB$135.00
- Gabbiano Gran Selezione BTB$80.00
- Gassier BTB$52.00
- Groth Reserve BTB$225.00
- Inscription BTB$56.00
- J.L. Chave BTB$60.00
- Kenwright Pinot Noir BTB$68.00
- Kocabag BTB$56.00
- La Combarbia BTB$69.00
- Latitude BTB$48.00
- Lion Tamer BTB$85.00
- Macard BTB$44.00
- Marquise de Sade Rouge BTB$54.00
- Matsu el Picaro BTB$44.00
- Matsu el Viejo$90.00
- Noteworthy BTB$48.00
- Onx Indie Riot BTB$55.00
- Riccitelli BTB$52.00
- Ruby Port BTB$48.00
- Selva Volpina BTB$36.00
- Silk Road Kindzmaruli BTB$51.00
- Silver Heights BTB$100.00
- Sposati Pinot Noir BTB$56.00
- Spring Street BTB$52.00
- Swan Song BTB$50.00
- Tawny Port BTB$48.00
- The Butler BTB$70.00
- Tooth & Nail BTB$55.00