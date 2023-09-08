Popular Items

Tuna Melt

$13.00

white albacore tuna, celery, red onion, lemon zest, mayonnaise topped with tomato, swiss cheese

Food

Starters

Arancini

$12.00

with wild mushrooms, truffle aioli

Calamari

$15.00

crispy calamari, lemon thyme aioli

Cheese Board

$22.00

chefs choice, seasonal fruit, fig jam, whole grain mustard, crostinis

Meatballs

$13.00

scratch made, parmesan and basil

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$12.00

house-made chips

Salumi Board

$24.00

chefs choice, pickles, seasonal fruit, fig jam, whole grain mustard, crostinis

Smoked Wings

$15.00

agave and stumpy rub

Salads & Bowls

Artisan Salad

$15.00

spring mix, smoked bleu cheese, sweet potatoes, spiced pecans, asian pear, cider vinaigrette

Beet & Berry Salad

$15.00

arugula, goat cheese, beets, red onions, fresh strawberries and blueberries, toasted pistachios, balsamic EVOO vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

spring mix, quinoa and farro, smoked bleu cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon, herb vinaigrette

Dragon Bowl

$15.00

quinoa and farro, arugula, red peppers, carrots, broccoli, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, scallions, edamame, peanuts, red miso vinaigrette

Simple Green Salad

$13.00

spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, chefs whim, herb vinaigrette

Southwest Bowl

$15.00

quinoa and farro, spring mix, sweet potatoes, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, smoked paprika vinaigrette

Zeus Bowl

$15.00

quinoa and farro, spinach, roasted corn and zucchini, chickpeas, crispy shallots, tomatoes, herb vinaigrette

Wraps & Sandwiches

served with house-made chips. all selections available with brioche, sourdough, wrap, ciabatta, gluten free wrap.
BLTA

$14.00

crispy applewood smoked bacon, spring mix, tomato, avocado

Caprese Wrap

$13.00

spinach, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

cranberries, red onion, celery, mayonnaise, topped with tomato, spring mix

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, pickled jalapeños, cheddar jack, chipotle mayonnaise, tomato, spring mix

The Lonestar

$14.00

12-hour smoked pulled pork, pickled slaw on brioche bun

The Tuscan

$15.00

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, smoked mozzarella, arugula, tomato, basil pesto

Tuna Melt

$13.00

white albacore tuna, celery, red onion, lemon zest, mayonnaise topped with tomato, swiss cheese

Tuna Wrap

$13.00

white albacore tuna, celery, red onion, lemon zest, mayonnaise, topped with tomato, spring mix

Turkey Club

$14.00

cranberry mayonnaise, tomato, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon

TM Burger

$17.00

house-blend 8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar

Flatbread Pizzas

Greenie Flatbread

$15.00

goat and mozzarella blend, seasonal vegetables, fresh basil

Pesto Pomodoro Flatbread

$14.00

basil pesto, oven-roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Polpette Flatbread

$15.00

house meatball, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil

Prosciutto & Fig Flatbread

$17.00

arugula, smoked bleu cheese and mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$15.00

mozzarella cheese, bacon bbq sauce, scallions

The Shortie Flatbread

$17.00

braised short rib, rosemary caramelized onions, arugula, gruyere cheese

Entrées

Chicken Statler

$28.00

pan-seared chicken in a lemon-herb pan sauce with chanterelle mushrooms and rosemary fingerlings

Fettuccini

$21.00

with a roasted garlic san marzano tomato basil sauce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Pan-Seared Scallops

$28.00

corn puree, guanciale, grilled corn, wilted arugula and tomato salad

Risotto

$22.00

with oven-roasted tomatoes and charred corn, citrus mascarpone, scallions

Salmon

$32.00

pistachio crusted salmon with an arugula & pistachio pesto with watercress and fennel salad

Bone-In Short Rib

$30.00

served with parmesan risotto and rosemary demi

Steak Frites

$36.00

10 oz. grilled bavette steak with compound butter and french fries

TM Burger

$17.00

Kids Menu

Mac n Cheese

$10.00

comes with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

comes with french fries

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

comes with french fries

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

comes with french fries

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

$11.00

Smores semifreddo

$11.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Smoothies & Acai Bowl

Smoothies

Banana Booster Smoothie

$9.00

banana, peanut butter, honey, cinnamon, hemp protein and almond milk

Green Monster Smoothie

$9.00

spinach, pineapple, banana, apple juice, lemon juice and honey

Razzle Dazzle Smoothie

$9.00

raspberries, mango, pineapple and coconut water

Rise & Grind Smoothie

$10.00

espresso, peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract, banana and almond milk

Sunshine Smoothie

$9.00

banana, raspberries, strawberries, orange juice, yogurt and honey

Super Berry Smoothie

$9.00

banana, blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds, hemp protein and honey

Acai Bowl

$11.00