Town Market 429 South Main St
Food
Starters
Arancini
with wild mushrooms, truffle aioli
Calamari
crispy calamari, lemon thyme aioli
Cheese Board
chefs choice, seasonal fruit, fig jam, whole grain mustard, crostinis
Meatballs
scratch made, parmesan and basil
Mexican Street Corn Dip
house-made chips
Salumi Board
chefs choice, pickles, seasonal fruit, fig jam, whole grain mustard, crostinis
Smoked Wings
agave and stumpy rub
Salads & Bowls
Artisan Salad
spring mix, smoked bleu cheese, sweet potatoes, spiced pecans, asian pear, cider vinaigrette
Beet & Berry Salad
arugula, goat cheese, beets, red onions, fresh strawberries and blueberries, toasted pistachios, balsamic EVOO vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
spring mix, quinoa and farro, smoked bleu cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon, herb vinaigrette
Dragon Bowl
quinoa and farro, arugula, red peppers, carrots, broccoli, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, scallions, edamame, peanuts, red miso vinaigrette
Simple Green Salad
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, chefs whim, herb vinaigrette
Southwest Bowl
quinoa and farro, spring mix, sweet potatoes, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, smoked paprika vinaigrette
Zeus Bowl
quinoa and farro, spinach, roasted corn and zucchini, chickpeas, crispy shallots, tomatoes, herb vinaigrette
Wraps & Sandwiches
BLTA
crispy applewood smoked bacon, spring mix, tomato, avocado
Caprese Wrap
spinach, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction
Chicken Salad Wrap
cranberries, red onion, celery, mayonnaise, topped with tomato, spring mix
Chipotle Chicken
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, pickled jalapeños, cheddar jack, chipotle mayonnaise, tomato, spring mix
The Lonestar
12-hour smoked pulled pork, pickled slaw on brioche bun
The Tuscan
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, smoked mozzarella, arugula, tomato, basil pesto
Tuna Melt
white albacore tuna, celery, red onion, lemon zest, mayonnaise topped with tomato, swiss cheese
Tuna Wrap
white albacore tuna, celery, red onion, lemon zest, mayonnaise, topped with tomato, spring mix
Turkey Club
cranberry mayonnaise, tomato, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon
TM Burger
house-blend 8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar
Flatbread Pizzas
Greenie Flatbread
goat and mozzarella blend, seasonal vegetables, fresh basil
Pesto Pomodoro Flatbread
basil pesto, oven-roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Polpette Flatbread
house meatball, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil
Prosciutto & Fig Flatbread
arugula, smoked bleu cheese and mozzarella, balsamic reduction
Pulled Pork Flatbread
mozzarella cheese, bacon bbq sauce, scallions
The Shortie Flatbread
braised short rib, rosemary caramelized onions, arugula, gruyere cheese
Entrées
Chicken Statler
pan-seared chicken in a lemon-herb pan sauce with chanterelle mushrooms and rosemary fingerlings
Fettuccini
with a roasted garlic san marzano tomato basil sauce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Pan-Seared Scallops
corn puree, guanciale, grilled corn, wilted arugula and tomato salad
Risotto
with oven-roasted tomatoes and charred corn, citrus mascarpone, scallions
Salmon
pistachio crusted salmon with an arugula & pistachio pesto with watercress and fennel salad
Bone-In Short Rib
served with parmesan risotto and rosemary demi
Steak Frites
10 oz. grilled bavette steak with compound butter and french fries
Kids Menu
Desserts
Smoothies & Acai Bowl
Smoothies
Banana Booster Smoothie
banana, peanut butter, honey, cinnamon, hemp protein and almond milk
Green Monster Smoothie
spinach, pineapple, banana, apple juice, lemon juice and honey
Razzle Dazzle Smoothie
raspberries, mango, pineapple and coconut water
Rise & Grind Smoothie
espresso, peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract, banana and almond milk
Sunshine Smoothie
banana, raspberries, strawberries, orange juice, yogurt and honey
Super Berry Smoothie
banana, blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds, hemp protein and honey