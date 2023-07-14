Town Popup 2307 International Blvd
Food
Main
Asada Fries
Crisp french fries, drizzled with savory toppings. Choice of meat and cheese
Consome Bowl
Birria broth cooked with a savory blend of spices, flavors and ramen
Chick-A-Birria Taco (Chicken)
Chicken taco with cheese, cilantro, onions, and slow roasted
3 Chick-A-Birria with Consome Bowl
Chicken taco with cheese, cilantro, onions, and slow roasted
Esquite
Mexican corn off the cob in a spicy mayo and lime mix with queso cotija. Cooked fresh to order
Quesabirria Taco (Beef)
Birria/beef brisket taco with cheese, cilantro, onions, and grilled
3 Quesabirria Taco with Consome Bowl
Birria/beef brisket taco with cheese, cilantro, onions, and grilled
Taco De Camaron (Shrimp)
Fried shrimp tacos with mashed potato mix, served with salsa, chipotle cabbage, and avocado
3 Tacos De Camaron with Seasoned Fries
Fried shrimp tacos with mashed potato mix, served with salsa, chipotle cabbage, and avocado
Spring Ceviche
2 tostadas and a mix of fresh shrimp, lime, citrus, and spicy jalapeños
Veracruz Aguachiles
2 tostadas, large fresh shrimp, lime, citrus, and spicy jalapeños
Vegano Taco
Specials
Dessert
Churros Con Ice Cream
Warm churro sticks together with vanilla ice cream
Cookie Dough
4 chocolate chip cookie dough bites fried, battered, topped with powdered sugar and chocolate
Cookie Monster
Dick Pops
Adult-shaped pancake pop with caramel n' chocolate sauce
Fried Cheesecake
Mama De La Mama Cake
OMG Oreos
4 double-stuffed Oreos in cream mix, topped with powdered sugar and chocolate