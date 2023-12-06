Toyori Sizzling&Ramen
Starter
- Toyori Bun$4.49
Steamed bun filled with signature pork chashu and cucumber served with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce
- Creamy Tempura Shrimp$9.49
Tempura shrimp served with pineapple, signature mayo-style sauce and chopped parsley
- Takoyaki Octopus Balls$6.99
Octopus balls served with mayo, eel sauce, spicy mayo and bonito flakes
- Chili Oil Beef Dumpling$6.99
Steamed beef dumplings with Sichuan style chili oil
- Chicken Bun$3.99
Steamed bun filled with grilled chicken and cucumber served with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$7.99
Deep-fried shrimp with light, crispy coating served with tempura sauce
- Geso Karaage$7.99
Japanese style deep-fried squid served with signature tartar sauce
- Karaage$6.49
Japanese style deep-fried chicken served with signature tartar sauce
- Tempura Shrimp Bun$4.49
Steamed bun filled with two tempura shrimp and cucumber served with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce
- Fried Oysters$7.49
Fried oysters with mayo, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Deep-Fried Fish Nugget$6.49
Deep-fried basa fish with crispy coat. Crispy outside and tender inside
- Sweet Chili Chicken Wings$6.99
Fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce
- Brussels Sprouts$5.99
Fried brussels sprouts served with spicy mayo
- Tahini Spinach$3.99
Boiled spinach seasoned with tahini sauce
- Beef and Vegetable Gyoza$6.99
Fried dumplings served with dumpling sauce and hot sauce
- Corn Cheese$6.99
Baked corn with cheese, mayo and scallion
- Cheese Kimchi Fries with Chicken$7.99
Fusion style fries dressed with cheese, kimchi, chicken, chili sauce and spicy mayo
- Rice$2.00
Ramen
- Tori-Paitan Ramen$14.49
Served with our delicate thin straight noodles in our creamy chicken broth, topped with chicken meat ball, soft boiled egg, spinach, onions and scallion. Served with grilled chicken thighs on the side
- Spicy Tori-Paitan Ramen$14.49
Served with our delicate thin straight noodles in our spicy creamy chicken broth, topped with ground chicken meat soft boiled egg, spinach, onions and scallion. Served with grilled chicken thighs on the side
- Tonkotsu Beef Steak$14.99
Served with our wavy noodles in our classical bone broth, topped with beef steak, soft boiled egg, bamboo, fungus, bean sprouts, onion and scallion
- Spicy Tan Tan$13.99
Served with our wavy noodles in our spicy pork bone broth, topped with signature pork chashu, sweet and spicy minced pork, soft boiled egg, peanuts, fungus, bean sprouts, corns and scallion
- Tonkotsu Black Garlic$13.99
Served with our delicate thin straight noodles in our classical pork bone broth, topped with black garlic oil, fresh minced garlic, signature pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bamboo, fungus, bean sprouts and crispy scallion
- Classic Tonkotsu$12.99
Served with our delicate thin straight noodles in our classical pork bone broth, topped with signature pork chashu, bamboo, fungus, bean sprouts and scallion
- Spicy Tonkotsu$13.99
Served with our wavy noodles in our spicy pork bone broth, topped with house made pork chashu, soft boiled egg, fungus, bean sprouts, corns
- Creamy Black Garlic Egg-Tofu Veg$12.99
Served with our delicate thin straight noodles in our creamy vegan broth, topped with organic tofu, signature black garlic sauce, bamboo, bean sprouts and scallion
Taiwanese Sizzling Plate
- Signature Rib-eye Steak 8oz$17.99
Prime rib-eye steak with spaghetti or white rice, sunny side egg, corns, carrots, brussels sprouts, onion and sauce of your choice
- Beef Short Rib Steak$16.99
Grilled short rib steak with spaghetti or white rice, sunny side up egg, corns, carrots, brussels sprouts, onion and sauce of your choice
- Chicken Thigh Steak$13.99
Grilled juicy and tender chicken thigh steak with spaghetti or white rice, sunny side-up egg, corns, carrots, brussels sprouts, onion and sauce of your choice
- Garlic Pork Steak$13.99
Grilled tender garlic pork steak with spaghetti or white rice, sunny side-up egg, corns, carrots, brussels sprouts, onion and sauce of your choice
- Fried Fish Steak$13.99
Deep-fried basa fish fillet with spaghetti or white rice, sunny side-up egg, corns, carrots, brussels sprouts, onion and sauce of your choice
- Grilled Spaghetti$8.99
Grilled spaghetti with sunny side-up egg, corns, carrots, brussels sprouts, onion and sauce of your choice
- Organic Tofu$12.99
Organic tofu steak with spaghetti or white rice, sunny side egg, corns, carrots, brussels sprouts, onion and sauce of your choice
Japanese Donburi
- Unagi Steak Donburi$16.99
Served with roasted eel, cheese tamagoyaki, teriyaki sauce, soft boiled egg, scallion, pickles and tofu miso soup on the side
- Gyu Donburi$13.99
Served with prime slice beef, teriyaki sauce, soft boiled egg, onion and scallion. Pickles and tofu miso soup on the side
- Chashu Donburi$11.99
Served with chashu pork, teriyaki sauce, mayo sauce, soft boiled egg, scallion, pickles and tofu miso soup on the side
- New Orlean Chicken Donburi$12.99
Served with chicken thigh steak, New Orlean sauce, teriyaki sauce, soft boiled egg, scallion, pickles and tofu miso soup on the side
- Prime Rib-Eye Donburi$15.99
Served with prime rib-eye, teriyaki sauce, soft boiled egg, onion and scallion. Pickles and tofu miso soup on the side