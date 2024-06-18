Trackside Burgers & BBQ
Trackside Burgers
- Trackside Burger Single
Fresh never frozen beef. Seasoned to perfection$7.95
- Trackside Burger Double
Fresh never frozen beef. Seasoned to perfection$8.95
- Trackside Burger Triple
Fresh never frozen beef. Seasoned to perfection$9.95
- Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger the Trackside way$10.95
- Bacon Bourbon Burger Single
patty, crispy onions, garlic aioli, bourbon sauce, bacon and cheddar$9.95
- Bacon Bourbon Burger Double
patty, crispy onions, garlic aioli, bourbon sauce, bacon and cheddar$10.95
- Bacon Bourbon Burger Triple
patty, crispy onions, garlic aioli, bourbon sauce, bacon and cheddar$13.95
- Street Car No. 60 Single
patty, bacon, american cheese,lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our signature Trackside Sauce$9.95
- Street Car No. 60 Double
patty, bacon, american cheese,lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our signature Trackside Sauce$11.95
- Street Car No. 60 Triple
patty, bacon, american cheese,lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our signature Trackside Sauce$13.95
The other Side of the Tracks
- Trackside Chicken Sandwhich
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken dressed wtih lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheddar cheese and a drizzle of house made ranch dressing$9.95
- Trackside BLT
Texas Toast, Bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli$9.95
- Trackside Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, onion, mixed cheese, bacon and choice of dressing$11.95
- All beef hotdog
all beef hotdog cooked to perfection$4.95
- Frito Pie
bed of fritos, house chili, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, diced onion, sour cream and jalapenos$7.95OUT OF STOCK
- Signature Chili Bowl
all meat no beans the way chili should be.$6.95
- Handbreaded Tenders
Two jumbo tenders, handbreaded in our house signature flour blend and fried in perfection.$9.95
- Philly Cheesesteak
Your choice of shaved ribeye or chopped chicken, diced onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie bun$13.95
- Grilled cheese$4.95
Munchies
- Sweet potato Fries
thick cut sweet potato fries tossed in brown sugar crumble$7.95
- Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickle Chips$7.95
- Mac and Cheese bites
creamy mac and cheese breaded and fried$9.95
- Loaded Fries
Crispy fries loaded with cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos and shredded cheese$8.95
- Chli Cheese Fries
chili, cheese and fries topped with jalapenos$8.95
- onion rings
hand breaded and fried to perfection$6.95
- seasoned fries
season them anyway you want to$4.95
- fried mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms fried and dusted in our garlic parmesan seasoning served with your choice of dipping sauce$7.95
- side order of fries$2.95
- side order onion rings$2.95
- side order sweet potato fries$3.95