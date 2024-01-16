Trade Route Coffee Kitchen 18360 Star Farms Loop
Food
Toast
Bakeries
- Beignet, Berry$1.75
- Beignet, Nutella$1.75
- Cheese Cake, Slice$5.95
- Chocolate Mousse$5.95
- Cinnamon Roll$3.95
- Cookie$2.25
- Croissant, Almond$4.50
- Croissant, Breakfast$7.95
- Croissant, Chocolate$3.80
- Croissant, Plain$3.50
- Crème Brûlée$7.95
- Danish, Strawberry Cheese$3.80
- Eclair$5.95
- Lemon Tart$5.95
- Macaron, Chocolate$1.50
- Macaron, Lemon$1.50
- Macaron, Pistachio$1.50
- Macaron, Raspberry$1.50
- Macaron, Salted Caramel$1.50
- Macaron, Vanilla$1.50
- Macarons, BOX of 6$7.00
- Muffin, Blueberry$3.25
- Muffin, Bread Pudding$3.25
- Palmiers$2.95
- Quiche, Slice$8.25
- Tart, Slice$5.95
- Tiramisu$5.95
- Muffin, Chocolate Banana$3.25
- Beignet, Chocolate$1.75
Melts
Ice Cream
Bread
Grab-n-Go Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Beverage
Brews
Tea
Retail
Alcohol
Food
Candy
- B Ready Nutella Bar$1.50
- Chips, BBQ$1.50
- Chips, Plain$1.50
- Chips, Salt & Vinegar$1.50
- Granola Bar, Peanut$1.95
- Gummies$0.95
- Kind, Almond Caramel$2.25
- Kind, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter$2.25
- Lindt Chocolate Truffles$0.40
- M&M, Peanut$1.50
- M&M, Plain$1.50
- Milano Cookies$0.95
- Nutella Dippers$2.25
- Popcorn, White Cheddar$2.00
- Pringles, Cheddar$1.50
- Pringles, Plain$1.50
- Pringles, Sour Cream + Onion$1.50
- RX Bar, Blueberry$2.25
- RX Bar, Chocolate Sea Salt$2.25
- Skittles$1.50
- Snickers$1.50
- Tru Bar, Cookie Dough$2.25
- Tru Bar, Donuts$2.25
Sundries
- Bola Granola$9.99
- Boonie Hat, GREEN$36.99
- Boonie Hat, STONE$36.99
- Katy's Coffee, Ground$11.99
- Katy's Coffee, Whole Beans$11.99
- Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 - Spray$18.49
- Sun Bum Lip Balm, SPF 30$3.99
- Sun Bum SPF 30 - Bottle$18.49
- Sun Bum SPF 50 - Bottle$18.49
- Sun Bum SPF 70 - Bottle$18.49
- Tervis BROWN SPEC ED - 20 oz.$42.99
- Tervis CLEAR Tumbler - 16 oz.$24.99
- Tervis GREEN SPEC ED - 20 oz.$42.99
- Tervis MUG Tumbler - 16 oz.$24.99
- Tervis SILVER Tumbler - 20 oz.$34.99
- Tervis WOOD GRAIN SPEC ED - 20 oz.$42.99Out of stock
- Tote Bag, Milan Jute$16.99
- Visor, BLACK$26.99
- Visor, WHITE$26.99
Available in black or white.
Trade Route Coffee Kitchen 18360 Star Farms Loop Location and Ordering Hours
(941) 260-4462
Closed