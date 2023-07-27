The Eagle Bay House 5521 NY-28
Food Menu
Apps
Burrata
Tomato salad topped with Buratta, pickled chipolini onions, balsamic drizzle, basil served on salt plate.
Sauced shrimp
Sauteed shrimp,sundried tomatoes galric, kalamata olives in a creamy buttrt sauce topped with feta
Meatballs
3 homemade meatballs in a fresh tomato sauce topped with pecorino cheese
Short Rib flatbread
short rib, goat cheese, pickled onions arugula on Naan bread
Roasted vegetable flat bread
Grilled assorted vegetables, feta and artichoke sauce
Salt n Peppa Calamari
hand breaded calamari with a lime chipotles sauce
Hummus platter
Edamame hummus, roasted garlic hummus with feta and harissa, Evoo, and crudite
Broiled Crab Cakes
Two broiled crabcakes with remoulade and lemon aoli
Italian hot pepps
stuffed with ricotta cheese sausage, roasted red peppers finished with breads crumbs and gorgonzola and balsamic reduction
Salads
Fresh Green house salad
Spring mix, julienne carrots, red onion, hearts of palm, cucumber topped with pepitas and house Balsamic
Kale CZR salad
Maserated Kale, shaved parmesan, pickled onions, smoked chicken, croutons, with homemade Caesar dressing
Mixed Green Steak Salad
Mixed lettuce, bacon, eggs, tomato, fried onions, gorgonzola crumbles. With champagne viniagrette.
Soup
Steak Entrees
Boneless short rib Bourguinon
slow braised boneless short rib grilled and topped with Bourginon sauce.
NY Strip
15-16 oz center cut certified angus cut seasoned and grilled
6oz. Filet
6 oz certified center cut seasoned and grilled topped with black peppercorn and brandy sauce
Rib eye
Tomahawk
20 oz bone -in certified Angus Tomahawk, seasoned seared and served with brown rosemary butter
Entrees
Veal Milanese
12 oz pounded veal chop seasoned breaded and fried golden brown topped with arugula cherry tomatoes, and shave parmesan. Lemon
Lemon Rosemary Airline chicken breast
lemon rosemary marinated chicken breast braised
Chicken Francaise
chicken cutlets pounded, dredged and eggs dipped in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
Chicken Piccatta
Chicken cutlets pounded, dredged sauteed golden brown and served with a lemon caper sauce.
Veal Marsala
pounded veal medalions, dredged and seared, served with a rich mushroom marsla wine sauce
Salmon
Fish FRY
Pasta
Tartufella
Orichiette pasta sauteed wih tomato,proscuitto,mushroom,sausage. finished with truffle oil and shaved parmesan
Cacio e pepe
Bucatini pasta served in a light pecorino romano sauce with fresh cracked pepper
Casarecce
Casarecce pasta tossed in pesto with grilled broccoli rabe toasted pine nuts and pecorino
Shrimp Primavera
Cavatappi pasta, chicken, asparagus, garlic, tomatoes, peppers
Bolognese
Spaghetti with a beef and pork ragu sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti served with 4 home made meatballs and homemade tomato sauce
Shrimp Ramen stir fry
Ramen noodles sauteed with shrimp, broccolini, shitaki mushrooms, peppers and sesame soy sauce
Mushroom ricotta Ravioli
Ricotta and mushroom stuffed ravioli served in a reggiano chicken broth
Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo
Tagliatelle in a creamy gorgonzola alfredo sauce topped with a 6 oz steak
Vegan
Desserts
Coconut Custard Pie
Coconut custard pie served with a rum butter sauce
Torta di Noci
gluten free Walnut cake
Nan Cake
Chocolate pistachio swirl cake
Italian Basket
Biscotti and fennel short bread cookies
Cannoli
Affogato
scoop of vanilla bean ice cream soaked in a shot of Espresso
Espresso Martini
Espresso, vodka, kahlua. topped with vanilla cream float
Chocolate torte
Tiramisu
Cheese Cake
Specials
Bar Menu
House Cocktails
Cosmo
Vodka citron,patron citronage, cranberry and lime
Watermelon smash
Watermelon vodka, fresh watermelon juice, lemon, club soda
Sweettea Mojito
Fire fly sweet tea vodka, mint, lime, club soda
Old Fashioned
Roses Bourbon, blood orange marmelade, dissarono, ango bitters, lime
Gin Fiz
Hendricks, st germain, cucumber, rosemary, club soda
Negroni
dry gin, vermouth, campari
The Hugo
prosecco, elder flower syrup, mint, lime, club soda