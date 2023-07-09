Tramonto's Pizza
All Day Menu
Appetizers
App Sampler
Mozzarella sticks with marinara dipping sauce, buffalo wings and chicken tenders
Boneless Wings
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Sweet Sticky Thai, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Mikes Hott Honey
Buffalo Wings
(10) choice of sauce: Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Sweet Sticky Thai, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Mike's Hott Honey
Cheese Cubes
Chicken Tenders (5)
5 tenders with fries
Cheesy garlic bread
Corn Nuggets
Fried Calamari
with marinara dipping sauce
Fried Clam Strips
with ranch dipping sauce
Fried Ravioli
with marinara dipping sauce
Honey Butter biscuit Fried Shrimp
with Boom Boom dipping sauce
Jalapenos Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara dipping sauce
Risotto Balls (2)
with marinara dipping sauce
Tramonto's Meatballs (3) with Ricotta
Zepole
Zucchini Sticks
with ranch dipping sauce
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto, capicola, sopressata, mozzarella, pepperchinis, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, mixed olives, romaine, arugula, vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
Heirloom tomato, cherry tomato, basil, balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad
Romaine, fresh shredded Parmesan, croutons
Harvest Green
Cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, apples, dried cranberries, glazed pecans, gorgonzola crumbles, mixed greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Southwestern Cobb Chicken Salad
Fried chicken, bacon crumble, hard boiled egg, cheddar, corn, cucumbers, cherry tomato, croutons, mixed greens, southwest dressing
Strawberry Fields
Strawberries, glazed pecans, red onion, dried cranberries, feta, croutons, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette
House salad
Sides
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots (4)
Served with Marinara sauce
Meatballs (2)
Served with Marinara sauce
Sausage (2)
Served with Marinara sauce
Marinara Sauce 4 oz
Vodka Sauce 4 oz
Burrata Cheese Ball
Mike's Hott Honey
Sauteed Spinach Garlic & Oil
Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed Roasted Red Pepper & Artichokes
Sauteed Sausage, Spinach & Garlic
Pecorino Romano Cheese 4 oz
Ricotta Cheese
Sour Cream 2 oz
Homestyle cole slaw
Cold Subs/Wraps
Specialty cold subs/ wraps
Italian Stallion Sub
Ham, pepperoni, sopressata, capicola, pepperoncini, provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh cracked pepper, oil & vinegar
The Goodfella Sub
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, EEVO balsamic glaze
The Capri Sub
Turkey, provolone, arugula, roasted peppers, garlic aioli
The American Sub
Ham, turkey, roast beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh cracked pepper, oil & vinegar
Panko Fried Pasta Blocks
The Fries Corner
Sidewinder Fries
Cheese Fries
Cheddar cheese sauce
Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries
Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch drizzle
Cheesesteak Fries
Cheddar cheese sauce, shaved ribeye steak
BBQ Pulled Pork Cheese Fries
Cheddar cheese sauce, bbq pulled pork
Bolo Fries
Pepperoni Pizza Fries
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Fries Elote
Chipotle mayo, cotija, tajin
Sliders
BBQ Chicken Slider
Shaved BBQ chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, house slaw, french fried onions, Ranch Drizzle
Knuckle Sandwiches Slider
Nashville hot chicken, pickles, house slaw, boom boom sauce
Smashed Slider
Double beef smashed patties, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, pickles
Wild Hog Slider
BBQ pulled pork, house slaw, bread & butter pickles, crispy fried onions
Hot Subs
Meatball Parm Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Sausage Peppers Onions Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
OG Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Melted cheddar, mushrooms, onions and peppers
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
American cheese, mushrooms, onions, & peppers
Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak Sub
Melted Provalone, mushrooms, onions, peppers & au Jus
California Grilled chicken Sub
Panini's
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola crumble, ranch drizzle
Chicken Italiano Panini
Fried cutlet, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, arugula, EEVO, balsamic glaze
Chicken Penne Vodka Panini
Fried cutlet, mozzarella, spinach, penne, vodka sauce, garlic aioli
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil
Herbivore Panini
Eggplant, broccoli, roasted peppers, mushrooms, grilled tomato, spinach, red onions, balsamic glaze
Short Rib Panini
Slow cooked, provalone, carmelized pickled onions, arugula, garlic aioli
Spicy Italian Panini
Ham, capicola, provolone, roasted peppers, basil, EEVO, Spicy Mustard
Off The Reel: Fresh Shaved Chicken Bowl
Teriyaki Bowl
Broccoli, bell peppers, sesame seeds, over rice
Buffalo Bowl
Gorgonzola crumble, bacon, celery, carrots, cilantro, ranch drizzle, over rice
House Garlic Pecorino Herb Bowl
Cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, avacado, lime crema drizzle, over rice
Chipotle Bowl
Fajita bell pepper & onion, tomato, black beans, avocado, black olives, shredded cheddar, south west sauce, lime crema drizzle, over rice
Greek Bowl
Feta, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato. lettuce, tzatziki, over rice
BBQ Bowl
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, ranch lime crema, over rice
Stromboli's
One Size Pies
XL 18in Bar Pie SQUARE
Super thin crust, extra crispy
Sicilian
Detroit
Detroit Hott Honey Roni
Pepperoni cups, mozzarella cheese,ricotta, pecorino, basil, Hott Honey drizzle
Detriot Short Rib
XL Deep Dish Round
Thick, airy,extra cheesy pan pies
Ya Motha's Mother's Pie
Traditional grandma style marinara sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano,garlic, EVOO
Tri State Granny
Marinara, Pesto, Vodka sauce
The Big Baron Pizza
Cheddar, mozzarella, Romano, pepperoni cups, oregano, ranch drizzle
The French Connection Pizza
(2)Traditional french bread pepperoni pizza,cheddar, mozzarella
Deep Dish Lava Pie
Extra cheesy fresh mozzarella, feta,provolone, Parmesan, pepperoni cups
Roman Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved prime ribeye ,cheddar, american cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, sesame seed roman style crust
Romans Empire Pizza
Roman style sesame seed crust, pepperoni cups. burrata, Mike's Hott Honey drizzle
Brooklyn Upside Down Pizza
Sesame seed crust with fresh mozzarella bottom, sauce on top,loaded with Parmesan cheese
Twisted Garlic Knot Pizza
Cheese pizza with garlic knot crust,chopped mozzarella sticks,pepperoni cups,ricotta, vodka sauce, EVOO
Tomato Pie Pizza
Sicilian pie, san marzano tomatoes, parmesan
Gluten Free Pizza
12 inch, marinara, mozzarella cheese
Luigi Square pie (Bar pie)
Pizza
Plain Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza with toppings
Margarita Pizza
San marzano tomatoes,fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Drunken Vodka Pizza
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan
Vegetarian Pizza Pizza
Marinara, mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, mushroom, tomato,basil
White Pizza
Mozzarella,ricotta, Parmesan, basil, garlic
Hawaiian Style Pizza
White pie, ham, pineapple, bacon, ricotta
Pineapple Express Pizza
White pie, slow cooked bbq shredded pork, pineapple, bacon
Fungo Bianco Pizza
White pie, portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese parmesan, spinach ,basil
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
White pie, fried chicken, bacon, bbq sauce ,ranch drizzle
Mango Habanero Chicken Pizza
White pie, fried chicken, pepperoncinis, mango habanero sauce
Chicken Fantasy Pizza
White pie, grilled chicken, pesto, portobello mushrooms,sauteed spinach, garlic
South of the Border Pizza
Mexican White Pie, Chorizo ,black beans, jalapenos, mozzarella, cotija cheese, avocado drizzle
Sexy Italian Pizza
White pie, chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, ricotta cheese, basil, balsamic glaze
Southwest Pizza
Fried chicken, bacon ,cherry tomato,onion , cheddar blend, chipotle drizzle
Big Mac Attack Pizza
Hamburger, american cheese, shredded lettuce, mac sauce, pickles, minced onions, sesame seed crust
Buffalo Inferno Pizza
Fried buffalo chicken, mozzarella, ranch drizzle
The Mediterranean Pizza
Beef gyro, tomato ,onion, olives, mozzarella, feta cheese ,shredded lettuce, tzatziki drizzle
The Meathead Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers , onions
Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella, parmesan
Supreme Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions
Honey Butter Biscuit Fried Shrimp Pizza
Thin sesame seed crust, crispy flavorful honey butter biscuit shrimp, basil, boom boom drizzle
Pasta
Oven Baked Dishes
Vegan
Chickpea Bites
with Vegan Ranch dipping sauce
Portabello Mushroom Pizza
Vegan cheese, portabello mushrooms, spinach, cauliflower crust
Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with house salad & fresh bread
Vegan Pizza
White pie, broccoli, fresh basil & garlic, cauliflower crust
Veggie Pasta
Linguine packed with fresh mixed vegetables tossed in garlic & oil, house salad & Fresh Bread