Tramonto's Pizza

All Day Menu

Appetizers

App Sampler

$13.99

Mozzarella sticks with marinara dipping sauce, buffalo wings and chicken tenders

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Sweet Sticky Thai, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Mikes Hott Honey

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

(10) choice of sauce: Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Sweet Sticky Thai, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Mike's Hott Honey

Cheese Cubes

$8.99

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.99

5 tenders with fries

Cheesy garlic bread

$9.99

Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

with marinara dipping sauce

Fried Clam Strips

$11.99

with ranch dipping sauce

Fried Ravioli

$11.99

with marinara dipping sauce

Honey Butter biscuit Fried Shrimp

$12.99

with Boom Boom dipping sauce

Jalapenos Poppers

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

with marinara dipping sauce

Risotto Balls (2)

$5.99

with marinara dipping sauce

Tramonto's Meatballs (3) with Ricotta

$13.99

Zepole

$4.99

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

with ranch dipping sauce

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$16.99

Prosciutto, capicola, sopressata, mozzarella, pepperchinis, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, mixed olives, romaine, arugula, vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$18.99

Heirloom tomato, cherry tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, fresh shredded Parmesan, croutons

Harvest Green

$14.99

Cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, apples, dried cranberries, glazed pecans, gorgonzola crumbles, mixed greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Southwestern Cobb Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fried chicken, bacon crumble, hard boiled egg, cheddar, corn, cucumbers, cherry tomato, croutons, mixed greens, southwest dressing

Strawberry Fields

$14.99

Strawberries, glazed pecans, red onion, dried cranberries, feta, croutons, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette

House salad

$9.99

Sides

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Knots (4)

$4.99

Served with Marinara sauce

Meatballs (2)

$7.99

Served with Marinara sauce

Sausage (2)

$6.99

Served with Marinara sauce

Marinara Sauce 4 oz

$1.99

Vodka Sauce 4 oz

$3.99

Burrata Cheese Ball

$5.99

Mike's Hott Honey

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach Garlic & Oil

$6.99

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.99

Sauteed Roasted Red Pepper & Artichokes

$6.99

Sauteed Sausage, Spinach & Garlic

$9.99

Pecorino Romano Cheese 4 oz

$1.99

Marinara Sauce 4oz

$2.99

Ricotta Cheese

$3.99

Sour Cream 2 oz

$1.00

Homestyle cole slaw

$3.25+

Cold Subs/Wraps

Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh cracked pepper, oil, vineger & a bag of chips

Ham Sub

$11.99

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Roast Beef Sub

$13.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Specialty cold subs/ wraps

Italian Stallion Sub

$14.99

Ham, pepperoni, sopressata, capicola, pepperoncini, provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh cracked pepper, oil & vinegar

The Goodfella Sub

$17.99

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, EEVO balsamic glaze

The Capri Sub

$12.99

Turkey, provolone, arugula, roasted peppers, garlic aioli

The American Sub

$13.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh cracked pepper, oil & vinegar

Panko Fried Pasta Blocks

Bolognese Block

$8.99

Fettuccine Alfredo Block

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Block

$8.99

Penne Vodka Block

$8.99

The Fries Corner

Sidewinder Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Cheddar cheese sauce

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries

$9.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch drizzle

Cheesesteak Fries

$13.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, shaved ribeye steak

BBQ Pulled Pork Cheese Fries

$12.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, bbq pulled pork

Bolo Fries

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$9.99

Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Fries Elote

$9.99

Chipotle mayo, cotija, tajin

Sliders

BBQ Chicken Slider

$12.99

Shaved BBQ chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, house slaw, french fried onions, Ranch Drizzle

Knuckle Sandwiches Slider

$12.99

Nashville hot chicken, pickles, house slaw, boom boom sauce

Smashed Slider

$10.99

Double beef smashed patties, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, pickles

Wild Hog Slider

$12.99

BBQ pulled pork, house slaw, bread & butter pickles, crispy fried onions

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm Sub

$14.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.99

Sausage Peppers Onions Sub

$14.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.99

OG Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$13.99

Melted cheddar, mushrooms, onions and peppers

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$12.99

American cheese, mushrooms, onions, & peppers

Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak Sub

$19.99

Melted Provalone, mushrooms, onions, peppers & au Jus

California Grilled chicken Sub

$13.99

Panini's

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.99

Grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola crumble, ranch drizzle

Chicken Italiano Panini

$14.99

Fried cutlet, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, arugula, EEVO, balsamic glaze

Chicken Penne Vodka Panini

$14.99

Fried cutlet, mozzarella, spinach, penne, vodka sauce, garlic aioli

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.99

Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil

Herbivore Panini

$14.99

Eggplant, broccoli, roasted peppers, mushrooms, grilled tomato, spinach, red onions, balsamic glaze

Short Rib Panini

$18.99

Slow cooked, provalone, carmelized pickled onions, arugula, garlic aioli

Spicy Italian Panini

$14.99

Ham, capicola, provolone, roasted peppers, basil, EEVO, Spicy Mustard

Off The Reel: Fresh Shaved Chicken Bowl

Freshly shaved chicken tossed in sauce over jasmine rice

Teriyaki Bowl

$13.99

Broccoli, bell peppers, sesame seeds, over rice

Buffalo Bowl

$13.99

Gorgonzola crumble, bacon, celery, carrots, cilantro, ranch drizzle, over rice

House Garlic Pecorino Herb Bowl

$13.99

Cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, avacado, lime crema drizzle, over rice

Chipotle Bowl

$13.99

Fajita bell pepper & onion, tomato, black beans, avocado, black olives, shredded cheddar, south west sauce, lime crema drizzle, over rice

Greek Bowl

$13.99

Feta, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato. lettuce, tzatziki, over rice

BBQ Bowl

$13.99

Bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, ranch lime crema, over rice

Stromboli's

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Meatball Parm Stromboli

$13.99

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Stromboli

$12.99

The Italian Stromboli

$13.99

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

One Size Pies

XL 18in Bar Pie SQUARE

$18.99

Super thin crust, extra crispy

Sicilian

$23.99

Detroit

$20.99

Detroit Hott Honey Roni

$24.99

Pepperoni cups, mozzarella cheese,ricotta, pecorino, basil, Hott Honey drizzle

Detriot Short Rib

$34.99

XL Deep Dish Round

$29.99

Thick, airy,extra cheesy pan pies

Ya Motha's Mother's Pie

$25.99

Traditional grandma style marinara sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano,garlic, EVOO

Tri State Granny

$26.99

Marinara, Pesto, Vodka sauce

The Big Baron Pizza

$32.99

Cheddar, mozzarella, Romano, pepperoni cups, oregano, ranch drizzle

The French Connection Pizza

$18.99

(2)Traditional french bread pepperoni pizza,cheddar, mozzarella

Deep Dish Lava Pie

$36.99

Extra cheesy fresh mozzarella, feta,provolone, Parmesan, pepperoni cups

Roman Cheesesteak Pizza

$27.99

Shaved prime ribeye ,cheddar, american cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, sesame seed roman style crust

Romans Empire Pizza

$32.99

Roman style sesame seed crust, pepperoni cups. burrata, Mike's Hott Honey drizzle

Brooklyn Upside Down Pizza

$25.99

Sesame seed crust with fresh mozzarella bottom, sauce on top,loaded with Parmesan cheese

Twisted Garlic Knot Pizza

$34.99

Cheese pizza with garlic knot crust,chopped mozzarella sticks,pepperoni cups,ricotta, vodka sauce, EVOO

Tomato Pie Pizza

$20.99

Sicilian pie, san marzano tomatoes, parmesan

Gluten Free Pizza

$17.99

12 inch, marinara, mozzarella cheese

Luigi Square pie (Bar pie)

$18.99

Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Cheese Pizza with toppings

$15.99

Margarita Pizza

$17.99

San marzano tomatoes,fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Drunken Vodka Pizza

$16.99

Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan

Vegetarian Pizza Pizza

$16.99

Marinara, mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, mushroom, tomato,basil

White Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella,ricotta, Parmesan, basil, garlic

Hawaiian Style Pizza

$19.99

White pie, ham, pineapple, bacon, ricotta

Pineapple Express Pizza

$22.99

White pie, slow cooked bbq shredded pork, pineapple, bacon

Fungo Bianco Pizza

$21.99

White pie, portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese parmesan, spinach ,basil

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

White pie, fried chicken, bacon, bbq sauce ,ranch drizzle

Mango Habanero Chicken Pizza

$22.99

White pie, fried chicken, pepperoncinis, mango habanero sauce

Chicken Fantasy Pizza

$22.99

White pie, grilled chicken, pesto, portobello mushrooms,sauteed spinach, garlic

South of the Border Pizza

$25.99

Mexican White Pie, Chorizo ,black beans, jalapenos, mozzarella, cotija cheese, avocado drizzle

Sexy Italian Pizza

$25.99

White pie, chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, ricotta cheese, basil, balsamic glaze

Southwest Pizza

$22.99

Fried chicken, bacon ,cherry tomato,onion , cheddar blend, chipotle drizzle

Big Mac Attack Pizza

$25.99

Hamburger, american cheese, shredded lettuce, mac sauce, pickles, minced onions, sesame seed crust

Buffalo Inferno Pizza

$22.99

Fried buffalo chicken, mozzarella, ranch drizzle

The Mediterranean Pizza

$24.99

Beef gyro, tomato ,onion, olives, mozzarella, feta cheese ,shredded lettuce, tzatziki drizzle

The Meathead Pizza

$24.99

Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers , onions

Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.99

Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella, parmesan

Supreme Pizza

$23.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions

Honey Butter Biscuit Fried Shrimp Pizza

$25.99

Thin sesame seed crust, crispy flavorful honey butter biscuit shrimp, basil, boom boom drizzle

Pasta

Served with house salad & fresh Italian bread

Cavatappi Bolognese Dinner

$16.99

Cheese Ravioli with Ricotta Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Francaise Dinner

$18.99

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$13.99

Penne Vodka Dinner

$15.99

Pesto Burrata Linguine Dinner

$18.99

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$21.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs Marinara Dinner

$15.99

Oven Baked Dishes

Served with house salad, garlic bread & your choice of pasta.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Vodka Parmesan Dinner

$20.99

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$18.99

King's Parmesan Dinner

$22.99

Chicken cutlet, meatball, sausage Parmesan.

Meatball Parmesan Dinner

$17.99

Vegan

Chickpea Bites

$8.99

with Vegan Ranch dipping sauce

Portabello Mushroom Pizza

$22.99

Vegan cheese, portabello mushrooms, spinach, cauliflower crust

Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.99

Served with house salad & fresh bread

Vegan Pizza

$22.99

White pie, broccoli, fresh basil & garlic, cauliflower crust

Veggie Pasta

$17.99

Linguine packed with fresh mixed vegetables tossed in garlic & oil, house salad & Fresh Bread

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Sidewinder Fries (kids)

$8.99

Dominick's Butter Noodles (kids)

$4.99

Ravioli's (4) (kids)

$7.99

Spaghetti and Meatball (Kids)

$6.99

Dessert

Cannoli (2)

$6.99

Chocolate chip Pizookie

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

with Nutella dipping sauce

Maria's Fried Oreo

$7.99

Tramonto’s Nutella Pizza (12 inch)

$13.99

Zeppole

$6.99

S'mores Empanadas

$8.99

Mini Pie

$3.25

chips

Middleswarth Chips

$1.20

Charles 2 oz chips

$2.00

10 oz pretzel Twist

$5.00

9 oz Potato chip

$5.00

grab and go

DQ Sauce

$10.99

Beverage

12oz Can soda

$2.00

Sports Drink

$3.25

Water

$2.00

iced tea

$2.75

Manhatten Special

$3.75

Nerd Original

$3.75

Nerd No sugar

$4.00

bottle soda

$3.00

Slice Price

Slice

$3.25

small square

$3.00

Spec

$3.75

Premium slice

$4.25

LUNCH SPECIAL

Slices & Soda

2 Regular Slices & Soda

$6.00

2 Specialty Slices & Soda

$8.00

Combo Slice 1 Reg, 1 Spec & Soda

$7.00

1 Premium Slice & Soda

$5.75