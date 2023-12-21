Trap City Cafe
Main Menu
Trap Towers
Starters
- Trap Star Sampler$29.00
Serves two. 6 wings, 2 salmon sliders, 2 tacos & fries. No substitutions
- Spinach Dip$13.00
Creamy spinach dip with toasted herb crostini
- Money Rolls$9.00
- Fried Salmon Bites$18.00
Fried or tossed in sauce
- Fried Broccoli$12.00
- Buck Fries$12.00
Fried green tomatoes
- House Salad$13.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
- Apple Pecan Salad$13.00
Hand Held
- 2 Pcs Sliders$10.00
Salmon - grilled or fried, beef or turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles
- 3 Pcs Sliders$13.00
Salmon - grilled or fried, beef or turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles
- Trap Pocket Tacos
- Bankroll Fresh Turkey Burger and Fries$12.00
With turkey bacon
- Black Bean Burger$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, aioli
- Zone 6 Piece$13.00
Atlanta, lemon pepper wet, bando sauce, spice honey, hustle man sauce, 85 south, 925 sauce, whiskey teriyaki, honey jerk, chipotle bbq, cajun rub, lemon pepper ranch rub, Carolina gold, battered
Entrées
- Clean Alfredo Pasta$18.00
- Dirty Alfredo Pasta$18.00
- Shawty Lo Lamb Chops$29.00
Served with a sweet & savory sauce with your choice of two sides
- Scamming Salmon$26.00
Blackened or fried with your choice of two sides
- Salmon Croquettes$20.00
Hand-pattied with trap sauce, grits or potatoes
- Shrimp & Grits$24.00
With trap sauce
- Snapper & Grits$32.00
With trap sauce
- "Rich Boys" Po'Boys$13.00
Shrimp or fried whiting served with fries
- Lamb Chop Side$19.00
- Shrimp Side$9.00
- Salmon Side$10.00
- Chicken Side$8.00
- Shrimp and Fries$17.00
Sides
Dessert
NA Beverages
Beer
Wine
Bottle Service
- Remy XO BTL$600.00
- 1942 BTL$600.00
- Clase Azul BTL$550.00
- Casamigos Repo BTL$300.00
- Casamigos Blanco BTL$275.00
- Casamigos Anejo BTL$325.00
- Don Julio Blanco BTL$275.00
- Don Julio Repo BTL$300.00
- Don Julio Anejo BTL$325.00
- Teremana Blanco BTL$250.00
- Teremana Repo BTL$275.00
- Patron BTL$300.00
- Deleon Repo BTL$350.00
- Deleon Blanco BTL$300.00
- Coramino BTL$400.00
- Hennessy BTL$300.00
- Dusse BTL$350.00
- Remy VSOP BTL$275.00
- Mercer & Prince BTL$300.00
- Moet Rose BTL$250.00
- Veuve BTL$250.00
- Belair BTL$125.00
- Belair Blue BTL$125.00
- House Champagne BTL$75.00
- Tito's BTL$250.00
- Ciroc BTL$250.00
- Moet Ice BTL$150.00
- Ace of Spades BTL$600.00
- Wine BTL$50.00
- Codiigo Anejo$250.00
- Casamigos Cristalino$350.00