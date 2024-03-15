Trappers Sushi Co. Surprise
****DINE IN (AZ)
Ume (梅)
Take (竹)
Matsu (松)
- Barackade$16.95
- Covington$16.95
- Dragon$16.95
- Magnificent$16.95
- Marvelous$16.95
- Miles$16.95
- Monster$16.95
- Mr. Charlie$16.95
- Mt. Rainer$16.95
- Mt. Si$16.95
- Release The Kraken$16.95
- Rock & Roll$16.95
- Skywalker$16.95
- Sounder$16.95
- STP$16.95
- Samantha$22.95
- Tis The Salmon$16.95
- Trump$16.95
- Vader$16.95
- Volcano$16.95
- Warrior$16.95
- LTO - Seoul$16.95
- Thrill$16.95
Temaki Sushi
Appetizers
Nigiri
Desserts
Sushi Entrees
Teriyaki & Tempura
NA BEVERAGES
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Barq's Rootbeer$3.95
- Coke$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Fanta Orange$3.95
- Lemonade$3.95
- Mr. Pibb$3.95
- Powerade$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Boxed Apple Juice$2.50
- Boxed Cran Raspberry$2.50
- Boxed White Grape Apple$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Fruit Punch$2.50
- Grape Juice$2.50
- Grape Ramune$3.50
- Hot Green Tea$2.95
- Iced Black Tea (Sweet)$3.95
- Iced Black Tea (Unsweetened)$3.95
- Iced Green Tea (Sweet)$3.95
- Iced Raspberry Black Tea (Sweet)$3.95
- Kid's Soda$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Red Bull$5.00
- Soda Water$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- Strawberry Ramune$3.50
- Mango Lemonade$4.50
- White Peach Lemonade$4.50
- Flavor Lemonade Refil$1.00
KIDS MENU
- Happy Mac & Cheese Bites$8.00
Creamy mac & cheese in bite size pieces served with sliced apples and rice
- Kid's California Surf Roll$8.00
Cooked crab & avocado roll served with sliced apples.
- Kid's Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
Grilled chicken thighs & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples and rice
- Kid's Crystal Shrimp$8.00
Breaded deep fried shrimp served with sliced apples and rice.
- Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll$8.00
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples.
- Kids Crab Bites$8.00
Tempura fried seasoned Krab pieces served with sliced apples and rice.
- Kids Rice$1.00
Bowl of rice.
- Kid’s Golden Nuggets$8.00
Breaded chicken nuggets served with apples and rice.
GLUTEN FREE
Nigiri
Sushi Entrees
Teriyaki
Long Rolls
- GF Baja$13.50
Spicy tuna & avocado rolled in tofu paper.
- GF Buddha$17.00
Sushi shrimp, snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, green onion, sweet chili & hot sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.
- GF California$11.50
Snow crab, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper.
- GF Mountain$18.50
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with tuna, salmon, Albacore, snow crab, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
- GF Mr. Charlie$17.00
Ebi shrimp, spicy salmon, cucumber, green onion rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili & Covington sauce.
- GF New York$12.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese rolled in tofu paper.
- GF Phoenix$14.00
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce rolled maki style with tofu paper topped with gluten-free Ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.
- GF Rainbow$12.50
Snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper topped with salmon, tuna & Albacore.
- GF Seattle$13.50
Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion rolled in tofu paper.
- GF Spicy Tuna$13.00
Spicy sauce & tuna rolled in tofu paper.
- GF Trapper$16.50
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with cooked scallops, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
- GF Trump$20.95
Sushi ebi, cucumber, cream cheese rolled in tofu paper, topped with salmon, torched garlic sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.
PLATTERS
- *Cascade Platter (4HR PREP)$79.95
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare and can not be DELIVERED. Twelve orders of Nigiri (24 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Octopus, and Surf Clam.
- *Mount Adams (4HR PREP)$120.00
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare and can not be DELIVERED. Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Firecracker, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.
- *Mount Baker (4HR PREP)$160.00
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare and can not be DELIVERED. (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.
- *Mount Rainier Platter (4HR PREP)$220.00
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare and can not be DELIVERED. (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup, (2) Mountain, (2) Willis, (2) Mr. Charlie.
- *Mount St. Helens Platter (4HR PREP)$80.00
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare and can not be DELIVERED. California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Buddha, Trapper, Firecracker, Bonney Lake, Puyallup. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT PLATTERS THAT HAVE A DEFAULT TIME OF 4 HOURS THE LATEST ORDER TIME IS 5PM FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. IF PAST THAT TIME THE PLATTER WILL BE READY BY THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY.***
- *Olympic Mountain Platter (4HR PREP)$160.00
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare and can not be DELIVERED. Twenty-four orders of Nigiri (48 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Octopus, Surf Clam, Seared Tuna, Seared Salmon, Seared Albacore, Smoked Salmon, Fresh Water Eel.
- *Tahoma Platter (4HR PREP)$90.00
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare and can not be DELIVERED. Ten pieces Nigiri & sixteen pieces Sashimi (36 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, & Shrimp Nigiri. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore Sashimi.
- 24 pc Gyoza Platter$19.95
24 Piece Gyoza Platter Comes with Gyoza Dipping Sauce
- Appetizer Sampler Platter$34.95
12 pieces of Gyoza, 12 pieces of trapper bites, 8 pieces of tempura shrimp and 8 pieces of crystal shrimp. Comes sweet chili, lucy, tempura, and gyoza dipping sauces.