Tru Q BBQ Huntsville
Sandwich
Baskets
Wings
Pizza Flats
Sides
Drinks
Dessert
Meat by the pound
Catering
Delivery
Pickup
Sandwich
Pulled Pork
$7.00
Brisket
$9.00
Pulled Chicken
$7.00
Pimennto Cheese/Bacon
$7.00
Smoked Sausage
$5.00
Baskets
Riblets
$8.00
Chicken & Pork
Pork & Corn Ribs
Two Tamales
Three Tamales
Dueling Sausages
Corn Ribs
Wings
Small Wings (6)
$9.00
Large Wings (10)
$12.00
Wings & Riblets
$12.00
Pizza Flats
Pizza BBQ Chicken
$7.50
Pizza Brisket
$9.00
Sides
Corn Ribs
$2.50+
Coleslaw
$2.50+
Potato Salad
$2.50+
Green Beans
$2.50+
Baked Beans
$2.50+
Mac and Cheese
$2.50+
Jalepeno Cornbread
$2.50
Drinks
20oz Fountain
$2.00
1 gallon
$5.00
Dessert
Cookie
$1.00
Pecan Pie Slice
$3.50
Brownie
$2.50
Meat by the pound
Pulled Pork
$15.00
Pulled Chicken
$11.00
Brisket
$24.00
Smoked Sausage (5)
$10.00
Catering
10 People
$90.00
25 People
$230.00
50 People
$400.00
Tru Q BBQ Huntsville 7914 Memorial Parkway Southwest Ste B5 Location and Ordering Hours
(256) 801-8117
7914 Memorial Parkway Southwest Ste B7, Huntsville, AL 35802
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 12:15PM
All hours
