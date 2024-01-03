Trattoria Abruzzo-Naples 2359 Vanderbilt beach road
Food
Appetizers
- La Fragaia$22.00
Crispy assortment of calamari, shrimp, zucchini and peppers
- Lasagnette$16.00
Crispy lasagna sheets layered with grilled eggplant, marinara, mozzarella and drizzled with pesto
- Guazzetto$19.00
Mussels and clams, sauteed in a light marechiara sauce
- Caprese Alla Burrata$18.00
Sliced fresh heirloom tomatoes and burrata topped in evoo and basil
- Polipo & Patate$20.00
Grilled octopus served over a bed of sauteed potatoes in evoo and garlic
- Vongole Alla Paola$19.00
Fresh clams sauteed with broccoli rabe, evoo, garlic and white wine
- Parmigiana Di Melanzane$16.00
Classic parmigiana with layered eggplant, marinara, mozzarella and parmigiano
- Tagliere Abruzzo$32.00
For 2. Assortment of Italian cold cuts and cheese served on a wood board
- Homemade Meatballs$15.00
Made with ground beef, eggs, Parmigiano, EVOO and garlic, in marinara sauce
- Bruschetta$15.00
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romain lettuce, croutons, parmigiano and Caesar dressing
- Insalata Di Pomodoro$11.00
Sliced tomatoes, red onions and gorgonzola cream
- Insalata Delizia$12.00
Fresh mixed greens, walnuts, raisins and goat cheese topped with a light raspberry vinaigrette
- Arugula & Cacio$13.00
Fresh arugula, goat cheese and sweet pepper drops topped in a balsamic reduction
- Finocchio & Arancia$15.00
Fresh fennel, orange, black olives, in evoo
- Pasta & Fagioli$11.00
Traditional Italian bean soup with homemade pasta
- Stracciatella Alla Romana$11.00
Chicken broth with spinach and egg
Sides
Pasta
- Trio Nonna Vanna$28.00
Homemade lasagna, cannelloni and manicotti, all in one dish!
- Ravioli Della Mamma$27.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with ground veal and beef, in our homemade marinara sauce topped with shaved parmigiano
- Fettuccine Francesca$26.00
Homemade fettuccine sauteed with mild sausage, mushrooms and fresh marinara
- Chitarra Vasta$31.00
Homemade spaghetti in clams, evoo, garlic and white wine
- Pappardelle Di Bosco$29.00
Homemade pappardelle in our homemade bolognese sauce, porcini mushrooms and a hint of truffle oil
- Gnocchi Alla Maria$30.00
Homemade potato dumplings in a ceamy four cheese sauce, topped with crispy prosciutto and walnuts served in a pizza bowl
- Agnolotti Nonno Paolo$28.00
Homemade cheese ravioli in a creamy porcini mushroom mix sauce and a touch of truffle oil
- Orecchiette Isabella$29.00
Homemade shell pasta sauteed with sausage and broccoli rabe
- Cavatelli Del Pescatore$29.00
Homemade cavatelli sauteed with shrimp and mildly spiced pomodoro sauce
- Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca$28.00
Homemade spaghetti in capers, anchovies, black olives, fresh tomatoes
- Tortellini Alla Panna$29.00
Homemade cheese tortellini in a cream sauce with prosciutto, peas and parmigiano
- Lasagna$25.00
Main Dishes
- Eggplant Rollatini$29.00
Sliced eggplant rolled and stuffed with ricotta, baked with marinara and mozzarella, served with gnocchi
- Pollo Alla Parmigiana$35.00
Chicken breast, breaded and baked with mozzarella and marinara served with spaghetti
- Pollo Pazzo$32.00
Chicken breast sauteed with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, black olives, garlic and white wine
- Pollo Alla Elena$33.00
Chicken breast stuffed with italian ham and provolone sauteed in a creamy porcini mushroom sauce topped with a hint of truffle oil served with a side of roasted potatoes
- Veal Toscano$35.00
Veal scaloppine layered with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella, topped in a mushroom demi glace sauce
- Veal Chop Marsala$44.00
Vealchop grilled and topped with a creamy Marsala mushroom sauce, served with a side of roasted potatoes
- Salmone Alla Sandy$31.00
Salmon filet, grilled and served over a bed of spinach in evoo and garlic
- Gamberi Al Limone$31.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter-lemon sauce served over homemade spaghetti and spinach
- Branzino Bell'antonio$40.00
Fresh filet of branzino sauteed with capers, black olives and onions in a light pomodoro sauce served with crostini bread
- Branzino Alla Piccata$42.00
Fresh filet of brazino sauteed in evoo, garlic, white wine, capers and lemon. Served with a side of spinach and roasted potatoes
- Brodetto Alla Vastese$48.00
Chefs choice of fish, clams, mussels, calamari and shrimp in a light marechiara sauce
- Vealchop parmigiana$46.00
Kids Menu
I Dolci - Desserts
- Tiramisu$14.00
Classic homemade tiramisu
- Torta Alla Ricotta$14.00
Homemade italian cheesecake with mixed berries
- Pannacotta$13.00
Homemade italian custard with mixed berries
- Torta Al Cioccolato$14.00
Traditional chocolate cake
- Torta Della Nonna$13.00
Lemon pie with pinoli nuts and powdered sugar
- Pizza Alla Nutella$16.00
Nutella pizza garnished with strawberries and powdered sugar
- Limoncello Sorbet$14.00
Limoncello liquor sorbet served in a champagne flute
- Cannoli$13.00
Traditional ricotta and chocolate chip cannoli
- profitteroles$14.00
MYO Pasta
Pizza
Traditional
- La Margherita$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO
- Capricciosa$20.00
Tomato sauce, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, olives, mushrooms, ham
- Diavola$19.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy salame
- Vegetariana$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, red peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, spinach, evoo
- Quattro Formaggi$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, pamigiano, provolone
- Calzone$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, ham, mushrooms, stuffed. Or make your own by adding toppings
- Pepperoni$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Specialty Pizzas
- Vastese$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, sausage, cherry tomatoes
- Nonno Paolo$25.00
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, mushrooms, parmigiano, truffle oil
- Delicata$25.00
Fresh mozzarella, burrata, prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, evoo balsamic glaze
- Mortadella$28.00
Mortadella, pistachio, mozzarella, stracciatella, evoo
- Abruzzo$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted peppers, sausage, onions, oregano
- Zucchine$27.00
Zucchini, mozzarella, ricotta, italian ham, fried zucchini, provolone
- Melanzane$27.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fried eggplant, spicy salame
Beverage
Wine BTG
- Supertuscan - Altesino Rosso Di Altesino$15.00+
- Montepulciano D'abruzzo - Paradosso$12.00+
- Montepulciano D'abruzzo - Conte Di Castevecchio$13.00+
- Il Riposato - Amarone Style$13.00+
- Chianti - Collenero$12.00+
- Cabernet Savignon - Robert Mondavi$13.00+
- Merlot - I Filari$12.00+
- Sauvignon Blanc - La Regola - Steccaia$14.00+
- Ribona - Boccadigabbia$12.00+
- Pinot Grigio - Santa Cristina - Antinori$12.00+
- Pinot Grigio - Paradosso$11.00+
- Gavi - Aresca$13.00+
- Chardonnay - I Filari$12.00+
- Chardonnay - Collio$13.00+
- Chardonnay - Cantele$13.00+
- Bardolino - Zenato - Chiaretto - Rose$12.00+
- House Prosecco$12.00
Sparkling Wine Bottles
White Wine Bottles
- Zenato - Lugana San Benedetto$44.00
- Pinot Grigio - Indigenous$45.00
- Pinot Grigio - Infine$63.00
- Pieropan- Calvarino$56.00
- Greco Di Tufo - Cantina San Paolo$51.00
- Vermentino - Allegrini$49.00
- Vermentino - Guado Al Tasso - Antinori$65.00
- Chardonnay - Far Niente$140.00
- Chardonnay - Jordan$86.00
- Chardonnay - Rodney Strong$48.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Oyster Bay$47.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Cloudy Bay$79.00
- Blend - Antinori - Castello Della Sala - Orvieto - Classico Superiore$63.00
- Savignon Blanc - Borghetti$52.00
Red Wine Bottles
- Montepulciano D'abruzzo - Valle Reale Popoli$48.00
- Montepulciano D'abruzzo - Nevio$52.00
- Montepulciano D'abruzzo - Ettore Galasso - Conte Di Castelvecchio$48.00
- Chianti Classico - Castellare Di Castellina$59.00
- Chianti Classico - Antinori - Peppoli$67.00
- Chianti Classico - Antinori - Marchese Riserva$110.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus$195.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Far Niente$280.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Jordan$145.00
- Pinot Noir - Meiomi$56.00
- Pinot Noir - Shug$62.00
- Malbec - El Enemigo$58.00
- Cabernet Franc - El Enemigo$63.00
- Merlot - Sansonina$72.00
- Primitivo - Muro Sant'Angelo - Gioia Del Colle$72.00
- Primitivo - Campo Appio - San Pancrazio$63.00
- Supertuscan - Eleganzia - Cab Sauvignon Cab Franc$73.00
- Supertuscan - Pian Delle Vigne - Rosso Di Montalcino$68.00
- Supertuscan - the Prisoner$99.00
- Supertuscan - Mazzei - Badiola$54.00
- Supertuscan - Antinori - Guado Al Tasso - Bruciato$78.00
- Baby Amarone - Zenato - Ripassa$71.00
- Baby Amarone - Antica Vinaia - Ripassa$67.00
- Amarone Della Valpolicella - Zenato$139.00
- Amarone Della Valpolicella - Allegrini$153.00
- Amarone Della Valpolicella - Bertani$295.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino - Col D'Orcia$137.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino - Pian Delle Vigne$185.00
- Barolo - Baroli$110.00
- Barolo - Prunotto$130.00
- Tignanello - Antinori$290.00
- Barbaresco - Rizzi$82.00
- Cork fee$25.00
Beer
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Specialty Cocktails
- Berry Mojito$17.00
Bacardi rum, mixed berries, mint, passionfruit juice
- Creme Brulee$17.00
Vanilla vodka, baileys, frangelico, cinnamon
- Cappuccino Martini$17.00
Vodka, espresso, baileys, kahlua, chocolate liquor
- Piccarita$17.00
Patron tequila, jalapeños, lime, simplesyrup, triplesec
- Tropicale$17.00
Vanilla vodka, Malibu rum, pineapple
- Italian Fashioned$17.00
Italian bourbon, martini dry, black cherry, orange
Liquor
- WELL VODKA$10.00
- TITOS$12.00
- BELVEDERE$14.00
- GREY GOOSE$14.00
- KETTEL ONE$11.00
- ABSOLUT$10.00
- ABSOLUT CITRON$10.00
- ABSOLUT VANILLA$10.00
- ABSOLUT MANDARIN$10.00
- WELL GIN$10.00
- BEEFEATER$12.00
- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE$12.00
- HENDRICKS$14.00
- TANQUERAY$13.00
- WELL RUM$10.00
- MALIBU$12.00
- BACARDI$12.00
- CAPTAIN MORGAN$12.00
- MYERS$12.00
- WELL WHISKY$10.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$14.00
- BASIL HAYDEN$14.00
- BULLEIT$14.00
- BULLEIT RYE$15.00
- CROWN ROYAL$14.00
- JACK DANIELS$12.00
- JAMESON$14.00
- JIM BEAM$13.00
- KNOB CREEK$14.00
- MAKERS MARK$13.00
- WELL TEQUILA$10.00
- PATRON SILVER$13.00
- CASAMIGO$14.00
- CASAMIGOS REPOSADO$15.00
- DON JULIO$13.00
- PATRON$13.00
- WELL SCOTCH$10.00
- J&B$13.00
- CHIVAS REGAL$13.00
- DEWARS$14.00
- GLENLIVET$15.00
- HENNESSEY$15.00
- JOHNNY WALKER RED$13.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLACK$15.00
- GRAPPA$14.00
- JAGERMEISTER$14.00
- APEROL$12.00
- AVERNA$13.00
- BAILEYS$12.00
- BRANDY$13.00
- CAMPARI$12.00
- CHAMBORD$14.00
- FRANGELICO$13.00
- GRAN MARNIER$14.00
- KALHUA$13.00
- LIMONCELLO$13.00
- SAMBUCA$13.00
Bar Menu
Bar Drinks
- Budweiser$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- House White$10.00
- House Red$10.00
- Mixed Drink$12.00
- Martinis$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
Bar Food
- Bruschetta$12.00
Grilled bread, chopped tomatoes, garlic, evoo and parsley
- Pepata$16.00
Sauteed mussels in white wine, oil, garlic
- Arancini$12.00
Riceballs stuffed with cheese, panseared and served with side marinara
- Caprese$14.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo, basil
- Margherita Pizza$15.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil
- Gnocchi Al Pomodoro$18.00
Homemade gnocchi with our fresh marinara sauce
- Polpette Al Sugo$14.00
Homemade meatballs in marinara with side crostini