IT-ITALIAN TRATTORIA 349 JHONSON STREET - HOLLYWOOD
Online Ordering Unavailable
NA Drinks
Coffee
NA Drinks
Still Water
$5.95
Sparkling Water
$5.95
Orange Juice
$9.95
Molecola
$6.95
Molecola Sugar Free
$6.95
Limonata
$6.95
Aranciata
$6.95
The Limone
$6.95
The Pesca
$6.95
Coffee
Single Espresso
$4.50
Double Espresso
$5.50
Macchiato
$4.95
Double Macchiato
$5.95
Caffe Latte
$6.20
Cappuccino
$6.20
Americano
$5.50
Hot Tea
$5.95
Milk
$5.95
IT-ITALIAN TRATTORIA 349 JHONSON STREET - HOLLYWOOD Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 450-3439
349 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33019
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
