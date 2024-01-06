Trattoria Trullo 26611 Aliso Creek Rd Suite C
Lunch Menu
Antipasti and Insalate
Focaccia sandwiches
Pasta
Main courses
Side Dishes
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
Pasta
Main Courses
Side Dishes
Kids
Beverage Menu
Beverages
- Negroni$12.00Out of stock
- Paloma$12.00
- Mosco Mule Sabe$12.00
- Mojto Sabe$12.00
- Fiero and Tonic$10.00
- White wine By the Glass
- Pinot Grigio, Ca’ Dei Mona$12.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Mezzolada$13.00
- Grillo Andrero$12.00
- Red wine by the Glass:
- Tenute Leoni Super Tuscan$16.00
- Primitivo Salento$15.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, inception$18.00
- Rose By The glass
- Rosa dei Frati$15.00
- Sparkling wine by the glass
- Prosecco Rufino$12.00
- White Wine by the bottle
- Langhe Bianco, Camparo$68.00
- Chardoney Kobler$80.00
- Chardoney Cantele$45.00
- Pinot Grigio, Ca’ Dei Mona$40.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Mezzolada$52.00
- Grillo Andrero$55.00
- Red wine by the Bottle
- Barbaresco "Quarantadue " Rattallino 2016$130.00
- Negramaro Teresa Manela Cantele$95.00
- Pinot noir "Four Brothers" Grey Stack$120.00
- Cabernet Souvignon, Groth$190.00
- Barolo, Gomba 2018$95.00
- Tenute Leoni Super Tuscan$60.00
- Primitivo Salento$60.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, inception$70.00
- ROSE'
- Rosa dei Frati$60.00
- Domaine de la Gerenne Rose, AOP Bandol$60.00
- Beers:
- Peroni Nasto Azzurro$7.00
- Webbs coast IPA$8.00
- Non Alchoolic
- Coke$3.50
- Diet coke$3.50
- Italian flavered soda$3.50
- Pellegrino (Sparkling)$5.50
- Panna (Natural Still)$5.50
- icead tea$3.00
- Espresso$3.00
