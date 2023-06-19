Trauma Hogs - Brookland, AR 556 W School St Suites 1-3
Plates
Pulled Pork Sandwich Plate
Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun, sauce, and choice of 2 sides
Pulled Pork Plate
Pulled Pork, sauce, and choice of 2 sides
Sliced Smoked Turkey Plate
6oz Sliced Smoked Turkey and choice of 2 sides
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Plate
Half Rib Plate
Half Rack of Ribs and choice of 2 sides
Sausage Plate
1 Jalapeno Cheddar sausage sliced, sauce, and 2 sides
Specialty Items
Full Family Pack
2 lbs pulled pork, 8 brioche buns, & 4 16oz sides
1/2 Family Pack
1 lb pulled pork, 4 brioche buns, & 2 16oz sides
Rib Full Family Pack
Get 2 racks of our fabulous ribs and 4 pint sides of your choice.
Rib 1/2 Family Pack
Get our mouthwatering ribs with 2 pint sides.
BBQ Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)
Turkey Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Diced Smoked Turkey Breast, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)
Loaded Nachos
All the fixin's - Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)
Kid Nachos
Just the basics - Corn tortilla chips and our white queso dip
Smoked Potatoes (Copy)
Large smoked potato with your choice of 4 toppings!! Topping choices include butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon bits, green onions, pulled pork, smoked turkey, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and BBQ sauce. **Additional toppings can be added for an additional $.75 per topping
Flaming Pig Nachos
Salad
Wacky Wednesday
Just the Meats
Meats
Pulled Pork by the pound
Half Pound Pork
Ribs - Whole Slab
Half Rack Ribs
Bacon Wrapped Pork Kabobs
Includes 3 kabobs and sauce
Single Bacon Wrapped Pork Kabob
Includes 1 kabob and sauce
Brisket by the pound
Smoked Turkey Breast by the pound
Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning.
Half Pound Turkey
Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
1 link, sliced, and served with sauce
Combos
Pulled Pork Sliders
Pulled Pork on 2 Potato slider buns with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and a 20 oz drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork on brioche bun with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and a 20oz drink.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Our delicious Smoked turkey on a brioche bun with BBQ sauce, chips, and a 20oz drink.
Sides
Small Potato Salad
Medium Potato Salad
Small Baked Beans
Medium Baked Beans
Small Coleslaw
Medium Coleslaw
Small Mac & Cheese
Medium Mac & Cheese
Individual Potato Salad
8oz container
Pint Potato Salad
16oz container
Quart Potato Salad
32oz container
Individual Coleslaw
8oz container
Pint Coleslaw
16oz container
Quart Coleslaw
32oz container
Individual Baked Beans
8oz container
Pint Baked Beans
16oz container
Quart Beans
32oz container
Individual Mac & Cheese
Pint Mac & Cheese
Quart Mac & Cheese
Chips
Regular Lays or BBQ Lays
Platters
Family Platters
Code Blue Platter
Full pan filled with enough of your favorites to feed 8-10 of your crew. Includes 1lb of brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb smoked turkey, 1 rack ribs, 2 jalapeno cheddar sausages, 4 medium sides, and sliced potato bread.
Code Red Platter
Half the size of our Code Blue Platter but still feeds 4-5 of your crew. Includes 1/2lb brisket, 1/2lb pulled pork, 1/2lb smoked turkey, 1/2 rack ribs, 1 jalapeno cheddar sausage, 2 medium sides, sauce, and sliced potato bread
Desserts
Small Banana Pudding
Medium Banana Pudding
Large Banana Pudding
Individual Banana Pudding
Pint Banana Pudding
Quart Banana Pudding
Smoked Caramel Brownie
Sprinkled with Whiskey Salt
Reese's Peanut Butter Cake
Chocolate Chip Cake
Toffee Bundt Cake
Cream Cheese Brownie
Salted Caramel Brownie Tray
Includes 12 brownies