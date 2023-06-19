Trauma Hogs - Brookland, AR 556 W School St Suites 1-3

Plates

Pulled Pork Sandwich Plate

$11.00

Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun, sauce, and choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.00

Pulled Pork, sauce, and choice of 2 sides

Sliced Smoked Turkey Plate

$12.00

6oz Sliced Smoked Turkey and choice of 2 sides

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Plate

$12.50
Half Rib Plate

$16.00

Half Rack of Ribs and choice of 2 sides

Sausage Plate

$8.00

1 Jalapeno Cheddar sausage sliced, sauce, and 2 sides

Specialty Items

Full Family Pack

$60.00

2 lbs pulled pork, 8 brioche buns, & 4 16oz sides

1/2 Family Pack

$35.00

1 lb pulled pork, 4 brioche buns, & 2 16oz sides

Rib Full Family Pack

$65.00

Get 2 racks of our fabulous ribs and 4 pint sides of your choice.

Rib 1/2 Family Pack

$35.00

Get our mouthwatering ribs with 2 pint sides.

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Turkey Nachos

$10.50

Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Diced Smoked Turkey Breast, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

All the fixin's - Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Kid Nachos

$5.00

Just the basics - Corn tortilla chips and our white queso dip

Smoked Potatoes (Copy)

$10.00

Large smoked potato with your choice of 4 toppings!! Topping choices include butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon bits, green onions, pulled pork, smoked turkey, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and BBQ sauce. **Additional toppings can be added for an additional $.75 per topping

Flaming Pig Nachos

$9.50

Salad

$10.50

Wacky Wednesday

Smoked Potatoes

$10.00

Large smoked potato with your choice of 4 toppings!! Topping choices include butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon bits, green onions, pulled pork, smoked turkey, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and BBQ sauce. **Additional toppings can be added for an additional $.75 per topping

Just the Meats

Meats

Pulled Pork by the pound

$15.00

Half Pound Pork

$7.50
Ribs - Whole Slab

$28.00

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00
Bacon Wrapped Pork Kabobs

$12.50

Includes 3 kabobs and sauce

Single Bacon Wrapped Pork Kabob

$4.50

Includes 1 kabob and sauce

Brisket by the pound

$25.00
Smoked Turkey Breast by the pound

$15.00

Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning.

Half Pound Turkey

$7.50

Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$4.50

1 link, sliced, and served with sauce

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork on brioche bun, slaw optional

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Combos

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Pulled Pork on 2 Potato slider buns with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and a 20 oz drink.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork on brioche bun with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and a 20oz drink.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Our delicious Smoked turkey on a brioche bun with BBQ sauce, chips, and a 20oz drink.

Sides

Small Potato Salad

$2.50

Medium Potato Salad

$4.00

Small Baked Beans

$2.50

Medium Baked Beans

$4.00

Small Coleslaw

$2.50

Medium Coleslaw

$4.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Medium Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Individual Potato Salad

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

16oz container

Quart Potato Salad

$12.00

32oz container

Individual Coleslaw

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Coleslaw

$8.00

16oz container

Quart Coleslaw

$12.00

32oz container

Individual Baked Beans

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Baked Beans

$8.00

16oz container

Quart Beans

$12.00

32oz container

Individual Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pint Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Chips

$1.25

Regular Lays or BBQ Lays

Platters

Family Platters

Code Blue Platter

$150.00

Full pan filled with enough of your favorites to feed 8-10 of your crew. Includes 1lb of brisket, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb smoked turkey, 1 rack ribs, 2 jalapeno cheddar sausages, 4 medium sides, and sliced potato bread.

Code Red Platter

$75.00

Half the size of our Code Blue Platter but still feeds 4-5 of your crew. Includes 1/2lb brisket, 1/2lb pulled pork, 1/2lb smoked turkey, 1/2 rack ribs, 1 jalapeno cheddar sausage, 2 medium sides, sauce, and sliced potato bread

Desserts

Small Banana Pudding

$2.00

Medium Banana Pudding

$3.00

Large Banana Pudding

$6.00

Individual Banana Pudding

$3.00

Pint Banana Pudding

$7.50

Quart Banana Pudding

$15.00
Smoked Caramel Brownie

$3.00

Sprinkled with Whiskey Salt

Reese's Peanut Butter Cake

$6.50
Chocolate Chip Cake

$6.50
Toffee Bundt Cake

$6.50

Cream Cheese Brownie

$1.50

Salted Caramel Brownie Tray

$15.00

Includes 12 brownies

Beverages

Water

24oz Fountain Drink

$2.75

Kids drink

$1.50

Bottled Drink

$3.00

We proudly carry Pepsi products in our in store cooler for you to choose from!!

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Sauce

Sauce Options

2oz Sauce cup

$0.75

8oz Sauce

$4.00

16oz Sauce

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Kid Nachos

$5.00

Just the basics - Corn tortilla chips and our white queso dip

Pulled Pork Sliders

$6.00

Smoked Turkey Sliders

$6.50