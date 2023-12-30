Travelers Poets & Friends
- Stuffed Peppers w/ Anchovies & Capers$36.00
- Grilled Broccoli Rabe$28.00
- Braised Escarole$28.00
- Roasted Cauliflower$24.00
- Hummus & Crudite$21.00
- Insalata Russa$22.00
- Quinoa Salad$22.00
- Walnut Mushroom Lasagna$15.00
- Basil Pesto Pasta Salad
- Fluke Milanese (fillet)$42.00
- Mixed Olives$22.00
- Roasted Peppers$26.00
- Seafood Salad$38.00
- Anchovies gastronomia$60.00
- Eggplants gastronomia$28.00
- Robiola 3 Latti$28.00
- White Truffle$225.00
- Black truffle$100.00
- Provolone Smoked$22.00
- Buffalo Soft Cheese$34.00
- Goat Camembert$29.00
- Pecorino sardo$24.00
- Provolone del Monaco$38.00
- Caciocavallo Irpino$36.00
- Tomino$8.00
- Burrata$7.00
- Gastro Truffle Arancino$5.50
- Gastro Fritto Cacio & Pepe$5.50
- Gastro Cod Croquettes$3.50
- Mix Wild Mushrooms$36.00
- Gastronomia octopus$26.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$12.00
- Steelhead Trout Burger$10.00
- Carpione Sardines$4.00
- Buson Shrimps$40.00
Cafeteria
Hot Drinks
- Espresso Special$4.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano$3.50
- Macchiato$3.75
- Cortado$4.00
- Colombian Single Origin Dripped Coffee$3.50+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Latte$4.50+
- Mochaccino$4.75+
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Earl Grey Tea 12 oz$5.00
- Chamomile Tea 12 oz$5.00
- English Breakfast Tea 12 oz$5.00
- Hojicha Tea 12 oz$5.00
- Sencha Green Tea 12 oz$5.00
- Chai 12 oz$5.00
- Matcha Tea$4.50+
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
- Golden Milk$5.50+
- Moringa Latte$5.50+
- Hot Chocolate$6.00
- Hot Chocolate 16oz$8.00
Water & Sodas
Juices
Pasta Corner
Fresh Pasta
- Paccheri 1lb (pre-packed)$14.00
- Spaghetti 1lb (pre-packed)$14.00
- Mafalde 1lb (pre-packed)$14.00
- Pre-packed Saffron Bucatini 1lb$14.00
- Pre-packed Black Pepper Bucatini 1lb$14.00
- Fettuccine 1lb (pre-packed)$14.00
- Pappardelle 1lb (pre-packed)$14.00
- Fusilli 1lb (pre-packed)$15.00
- Orecchiette 1lb (pre-packed)$15.00
- Ravioli Ricotta & Spinach 1lb (pre-packed)$16.00
- Gnocchi Di Zucca 1lb (pre-packed)$16.00
- Gnocchi Ripieni 1lb (pre-packed)$18.00
- Homemade Rigatoni 1lb (prepacked)$14.00
- Packed Orecchiette handmade$8.00
- Prepacked Handmade Agnolotti$19.00
- Prepacked Handmade Cappellacci$19.00
- Agnolotti Cacio E Pepe (by weight)$19.00
- By Weight Black Pepper Bucatini$14.00
- Fettuccine (by weight)$14.00
- Fusilli (by weight)$15.00
- Gnocchi Di Zucca (by weight)$16.00
- Gnocchi Ripieni (by weight)$18.00
- Grocery HM Mafalde (by weight)$14.00
- Orecchiette (by weight)$15.00
- Paccheri (by weight)$14.00
- Pappardelle (by weight)$14.00
- Ravioli Spinach & Ricotta (by weight)$16.00
- Rigatoni (by weight)$14.00
- Spaghetti (by weight)$14.00
- Cappellacci HM$19.00
- Grocery Tagliolini HM$16.00
- Pappardelle$16.00
- Grocery Lasagna Sheet HM$16.00
- Grocery Fusilli HM$16.00
- Grocery Orecchiette HM$16.00
- Grocery Rigatoni$14.00
- Grocery Paccheri HM$14.00
- Grocery Bucatini Saffron HM$14.00
- By Weight Handmade potato gnocchi$16.00
Market
Retail - Grocery
- Olive e Aglio Frantoio Mancianti 100ml$11.00
- Olive e Peperoncino Frantoio Mancianti 100ml$11.00
- partanna mini 100ml$7.00
- TartufLanghe White Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil 100ml (3.4oz)$28.00
The TartufLanghe White Truffle Olive Oil is made from high-quality extra virgin olive oil, infused with the luxurious flavor of white truffle. Subtly enhancing any dish, this oil adds an indulgent touch to your cooking without overpowering your meal.
- Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Frantoi Cutrera 500ml (17oz)$26.00
This Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect for adding a rich, authentic Mediterranean taste to your dishes. It is cold-pressed to retain maximum flavor and nutritional value.
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil Seligo$32.00
- EVOO Clemente DOP Gargano$19.00
- Extra Virgin Oil Muraglia 500ml$48.50
This is a high-quality type of olive oil known for its fresh flavor. It's perfect for dressings, dips, or adding a finishing touch to your dishes.
- Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil 101-Ounce Tin$58.00
The Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a high-quality oil packaged in a large 101-ounce tin. Its taste is incredibly fresh and it's perfect for cooking, dressing salads, or dipping bread.
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil Coratina Capri Rainbow Muraglia Ceramic$48.50
This Extra Virgin Olive Oil Coratina comes in a beautiful Capri Rainbow Muraglia ceramic bottle. It has a lovely robust flavor, perfect for cooking or dipping bread.
- Olio Extravergine$48.50
Olio Extravergine is a top-tier, Italian extra virgin olive oil with a rich and flavorful profile. It's perfect for dressing salads, dipping bread, or enhancing the taste of cooked dishes.
- Olio Extravergine D'oliva$28.00
The Olio Extravergine D'oliva is a high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Perfect for using in cooking or as a salad dressing, it boasts a rich and fruity flavor.
- Evoo Imperatore 500 ml$35.00
- Evoo Il Sole 500 ml$35.00
- Olio Polifemo$36.00
The Olio Polifemo is a high-quality olive oil that adds a rich and flavorful touch to your dishes. Imported straight from Italy, this olive oil is perfect for cooking, dressing salads or dipping bread.
- EVOO Mirum Frantoio Valtenesi 500ml$33.00
- Asaro Evoo 750ml Organic$38.00
This Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect for cooking and seasoning your favorite dishes. It's cold-pressed which ensures it retains all its nutritional values and offers a full-bodied, fruity taste.
- Passata pomodoro giallo maida 680g (23.98oz)$18.00
- Pomodorino Corbarino$16.00
- Heirloom Tomato Sauce 16oz M&K provisions$10.50
- Arabbiata tomato sauce 16oz M&K provisions$10.50
- Salsa Di Pomodoro Pianogrillo 330g (11.64oz)$8.50Out of stock
The Salsa Di Pomodoro is an authentic Italian tomato sauce that you can use in your cooking. It's great for pasta dishes, lasagna, or even as a base for a homemade pizza.
- Organic Kale Pesto BioOrto 189g (6.34oz)$13.00
- Pesto of Broccoli BioOrto 180g (6.34oz)$13.00
This is an organic pesto made from broccoli and acciughe, a type of anchovy. It goes great with pasta and can be used in a variety of other dishes for a flavorful twist.
- Basil Pesto BuoOrto, 180g (6.34oz)$13.00
Pesto Al Basilico is a traditional Italian sauce primarily made from basil leaves and garlic. It's versatile and ideal for adding a flavor