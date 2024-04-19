Traveling Tacos 39806 Business Loop 80
Breakfast menu
Breakfast
- Classic Breakfast Taco$7.99
Your choice of Premium Sausage, Bacon or Country Ham, with Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, & Gravy, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese all wrapped in a warm Flour Tortilla
- Maple Hotcake Taco$8.99
Your choice of Premium Sausage, Bacon or Country Ham, with Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack cheese topped with Gravy wrapped in a Real Maple Hotcake
- Biscuits & Gravy Taco$5.99
An on the go way to eat your favorite Biscuits and Gravy! Taco style Biscuit stuffed with Sausage Links and covered in house made Sausage Gravy.
- M.O.A.T$9.99
MOTHER OF ALL TACOS: Premium Sausage, Bacon and Country Ham, with Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey jack Cheese topped with Gravy wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Maple Hotcake
- Berry Wild Cheesecake Taco$7.99
Heavenly Cheesecake Whip topped with a Mixed Berry Compote, wrapped in a Fluffy Hotcake Shell, then covered with Graham Crunchies and topped with Strawberry Drizzle and Whipped Cream.
- The Nutty Monkey Taco$7.99
This twist on the classic Bananas Foster with the perfect addition of Creamy Nutella, stuffed in a Fluffy Hotcake Shell then covered in Graham Crunchies, Caramel Drizzle and Whipped Cream.
- Cinnamon Roll Stuffed Churros$4.99
The ultimate combination of Cream Cheese stuffed inside a Golden Fried Churro then coated in Cinnamon Sugar, then topped with Caramel and Whipped Cream.
Lunch Menu
Gourmet Tacos
- Traveling Chicken Tacos (Meal)$13.99
Two Blackened Chicken Tacos topped with Corn Slaw, Cotija Cheese with a Raspberry Poppyseed Drizzle, Cilantro, Wrapped in a hot Corn Tortilla
- I'll be back Shrimp Tacos (Meal)$15.99
Two Perfectly Grilled Shrimp Tacos topped with Cran Slaw, drizzled with Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese and Cilantro, wrapped in a hot Corn Tortilla
- Going to the market Sweet Pork Tacos (Meal)$12.99
Two Smokey-Sweet Pulled Pork Tacos topped with Cran Slaw, Cotija Cheese drizzled with Chipotle Crema, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- Finally found Steak Tacos (Meal)$16.99
Two Beautifully Seared Steak Tacos, topped with grilled Corn Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Cilantro, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
Sides
- Smothered Corn$6.99Out of stock
Fresh Corn on the Cob smothered in house made Lime Aioli, Gourmet Cheese mix, and sprinkled with Tajin
- Buttered Corn$4.99
Classic butter Corn like your mom used to make! Fresh Sweet Corn covered in real Butter and sprinkled with Sea Salt
- Cranslaw (5OZ)$3.99Out of stock
Perfect mix of Fresh Greens, Cabbages and Radicchio, Pepitas, and Cranberries tossed with a creamy Poppyseed Dressing
- Cornslaw (5OZ)$4.99
Fresh Grilled Corn mixed with Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Cilantro, Gourmet Cheese mix, house made Lime Aioli and Spices to create the ultimate Taco Side
- Elote Corn Bites$5.99
Charred corn with garlic, green onion, cilantro lime and chili, then mixed with our gourmet cheese blend and battered in a crispy corn masa coating.
- Smothered Corn Cup$5.99
Ala Carte
- Traveling Chicken Tacos (Ala Carte)$4.99
Blackened Chicken, topped with Corn Slaw, Cotija Cheese with a Raspberry Poppyseed drizzle, Cilantro, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- I'll be back Shrimp Tacos (Ala Carte)$5.99
Perfectly Grilled Shrimp topped with Cran Slaw, drizzled with Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese and Cilantro, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- Went to the market Sweet Pork Tacos (Ala Carte)$3.99
Smokey-Sweet Pulled Pork topped with Cran Slaw, Cotija Cheese and Chipotle Crema, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- Finally found Steak Tacos (Ala Carte)$7.49
Beautifully Seared Steak, topped with grilled Corn Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Cilantro, wrapped in a hot corn tortilla
Desserts
