TravelingJ's 2085 State St
Sandwiches
Harrisa marinated fried chicken sandwich
served on a brioche bun with muhammara, harissa mayo, lettuce, tomato served with french fries or Israeli salad
Falafel sandwich
Homemade falafel served in pita with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus, tehina, pickled vegetables, and falafel red sauce. served with french fries or israeli salad
Middle Eastern Cheesesteak
Marinated in Shawarma spice on a hoagie roll with onions and choice of cheese (provolone, American, or feta cheese). served with french fries or Israeli salad
Sides
Mezzes
Hummus with pita bread
Chick peas blended until smooth with tehina, garlic, and olive oil served with warm pita
Baba Ganoush with pita bread
Charred eggplant pureed with tehina, garlic, and olive oil served with warm pita
Tzatziki with pita
Cucumber yogurt sauce made with grated garlic, dill, and lemon juice. Served with warm pita bread
Sampler of 3 spreads
Sample of all 4 mezzes hummus, baba ghanoush, beet tehina, and tzatziki