Sandwiches

Harrisa marinated fried chicken sandwich

$13.50

served on a brioche bun with muhammara, harissa mayo, lettuce, tomato served with french fries or Israeli salad

Falafel sandwich

$12.75

Homemade falafel served in pita with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus, tehina, pickled vegetables, and falafel red sauce. served with french fries or israeli salad

Middle Eastern Cheesesteak

$14.00

Marinated in Shawarma spice on a hoagie roll with onions and choice of cheese (provolone, American, or feta cheese). served with french fries or Israeli salad

Sides

French fries

$4.00

Israeli salad

$3.75

Cucumber, red onion, and tomato chopped up with chopped garlic, cilantro, parsley, mint, olive oil, and lemon juice.

pita bread

$3.00

Drinks

fresh squeezed lemonade

$3.00

iced Moroccan mint tea

$3.00

bottled water

$2.00

Mezzes

Hummus with pita bread

$5.00

Chick peas blended until smooth with tehina, garlic, and olive oil served with warm pita

Baba Ganoush with pita bread

$5.00

Charred eggplant pureed with tehina, garlic, and olive oil served with warm pita

Tzatziki with pita

$4.00

Cucumber yogurt sauce made with grated garlic, dill, and lemon juice. Served with warm pita bread

Sampler of 3 spreads

$13.00

Sample of all 4 mezzes hummus, baba ghanoush, beet tehina, and tzatziki

Salads

Greek salad

$8.00

served over a bed of mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, olives, and feta cheese with a lemon olive oil dressing