Lake City Bistro
Dinner
Appetizers
- Beef Tips$13.00
- Fried Green Beans$7.00
Breaded green beans served with red chili ranch
- Fried Oysters$12.00
Light batter Atlantic oysters
- Garlic Knots$6.00
- Irish Nachos$9.00
Fries, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and bacon
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Breaded mozzarella served with marinara
- Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread$10.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and pepperoni
- Potato Skins$8.00
- Shrimp Skewer$9.00
- Sliders$12.00
- Spinach Dip$8.00
Spinach and mozzarella served with tortilla chips
- Wings$6.00+
- Grouper Bites$12.00
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$9.00+
Sand, Soup & Salad
- House Salad$8.00
Fresh greens, shredded carrot, red onion, diced tomato, shredded cheddar cheese | Add chicken or shrimp +$5
- Po Boy$14.00
Oyster or shrimp with Cajun tartar, shredded lettuce, tomato
- Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00
- Caeser Salad$8.00
- Chicken Club$13.00
- Bistro Burger$14.00
- Grouper Sandwich$15.00
- Steak Sandwich$14.00
Entrées
- Filet$32.00
6 oz. hand cut filet
- Pasta Alfredo$12.00
Ask your server about our chefs selection of pasta! Served with toasted bread as the side.
- Pork Chop$26.00
12 oz. pork chop served with demi glace
- Ribeye$32.00
14 oz. hand cut ribeye
- Salmon$21.00
8 oz. fresh Atlantic salmon, beurre blanc
- Chicken Breast$18.00
Airline chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fresh spinach
- Prime Rib$32.00
- Shrimp Platter$22.00
- Mahi$21.00
- Tuna$24.00
- Hamburger Steak$16.00
- Special$21.00
- Adult Tenders$8.00
- Grouper$24.00
- Special 2$15.00
- Tortellini$12.00
Ask your server about our chefs selection of pasta! Served with toasted bread as the side.
- Chicken Stir Fry$15.00
Airline chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fresh spinach
Sides
Drinks
Liqour
- ABSOLUTE VODKA$7.00+
- BELVEDERE$9.00+
- KETEL ONE CIT$7.00+
- DEEP EDDYS$6.00+
- GREY GOOSE$9.00+
- KETEL 1$7.00+
- TITO'S$7.00+
- BOMBAY (WELL)$6.00+
- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE$8.00+
- HENDRIX$8.00+
- TANQUERAY$8.00+
- BACARDI$6.00+
- CAPTAIN MORGAN$7.00+
- MALIBU$5.00+
- PLANTATION RUM$5.00+
- EL JIMADOR SILVER$6.00+
- DON JULIO$13.00+
- PATRON$10.00+
- EL JIMADOR REPOSADO$6.00+
- CASAMIGOS$8.00+
- LUNA ZUL$7.00+
- BLANTON'S$25.00+
- BOOKERS$22.00+
- BUFFALO TRACE$8.00+
- BULLEIT$10.00+
- BULLIET RYE$10.00+
- CROWN APPLE$8.00+
- CROWN PEACH$8.00+
- CROWN ROYAL$8.00+
- Jack Fire$5.00+
- JACK DANIELS$6.00+
- JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY$6.00+
- JIM BEAM$6.00+
- JIM BEAM PEACH$5.00+
- KNOB CREEK$9.00+
- Makers 46$9.00+
- MAKERS MARK$8.00+
- SCREWBALL PB WHISKEY$8.00+
- SEAGRAMS 7$5.00+
- WOODFORD RESERVE$9.00+
- Basil Hayden$9.00+
- DEWARS WHITE LABEL$6.00+
- GLENLEVIT$12.00+
- MACALLAN$15.00+
- BALVENIE 17 YR.$30.00+
- JW Red$7.00
- JW Black$10.00
- BLUE CURACAO$3.00+
- E&J BRANDY$5.00
- JACK FIRE$6.00
- JAGERMISTER$6.00
- Disaronno$8.00+
- BAILEYS$8.00+
- CHAMBORD$8.00+
- COINTREAU$10.00+
- FRANGELICO$9.00+
- GRAND MARNIER$10.00+
- HENNESSEY$8.00+
- KAHLUA$6.00+
- RUM CHATA$8.00+
- ST. GERMAIN$8.00+
Beer
- Highland Gaelic Ale$5.00
- Pernicious IPA$5.00
- Lagunitas IPA$5.00
- Seminar Pixels$5.00
- Sumter Light Lager$5.00
- Sumter Crescent Moon$5.00
- Grape Ice$6.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal$6.00
- Palm King$5.00
- Pumking$6.00
- ANGRY ORCHARD$3.00
- Blue Moon$3.00
- BUD LIGHT$2.50
- BUDWEISER$2.50
- CORONA SELTZER$3.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA$3.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD$3.00
- Michelob Ultra Lime$3.00
- MILLER LITE$2.50
- NATURAL LIGHT$2.50
- CORONA$4.00
- TRULY$3.00
- Stella$5.00
- Coors Light$2.50
Cocktails
- Bombay Sapphire Negroni$10.00
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth & orange peel
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
Ketel one citron, lemon syrup, simple syrup
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
Patron Silver, orange juice, grenadine syrup
- Watermelon Mojito$10.00
Malibu watermelon, lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves, topped with soda water
- Crown Peach Manhattan$10.00
Woodford, Peach Schnapps, dash of bitters
- Lake City Fizz$10.00
- Fuzzy leprechaun$10.00
- Smores Martini$12.00
- Electric Lemonade$10.00
- Strawberry Blonde$8.00
- Key Lime Pie Martini$10.00
- Chocolate Expresso Martini$10.00
- Jolly Rancher$8.00
- Starburst$8.00
- Specialty Martini$10.00
Wine
- Cab Sauv, Hess Select$8.00
- Cab Sauv, Line 39$6.00
- Chard, Alex Val Vin$7.00
- Chard, Line 39$6.00
- Merlot, Line 39$6.00
- Pinot Grig, Benvolio$7.00
- Pinot Grig, Line 39$6.00
- Pinot Noir, Sokol$7.00
- Pinot Noir, Line 39$6.00
- Sauv Blanc, Line 39$6.00
- Sauv Blan, Matua$7.00
- Whites, Moscat del Pog$6.00
- Whites, Riesling, Willa Val Vin$7.00
- NYE champ$4.00
- Cab Sauv, Hess Select$35.00
- Cab Sauv, Line 39$25.00
- Chard, Alex Val Vin$30.00
- Chard, Line 39$25.00
- Cabernet, Groth$90.00
- Merlot, Line 39$25.00
- Merlot freemark Abby$40.00
- Pinot Grig, Benvolio$30.00
- Pinot Grig, Line 39$25.00
- Pinot Noir, Bell Glos “Clark & Tele”$40.00
- Pinot Noir, Sokol$32.00
- Pinot Noir, Line 39$25.00
- Reds, Beau Rivage, Bordeaux$22.00
- Reds, E. Guigal, Cotes Du Rhone$32.00
- Reds, Edmeades, Zinfandel$28.00
- Reds, Susana Balbo, Malbec$25.00
- Redsmbria, Syrah$34.00
- Sauv Blanc, Lang Chat Sanc$30.00
- Sauv Blanc, Line 39$25.00
- Sauv Blanc, Matua$30.00
- Sparkling, Benvolio, Prosecco$8.00
- Sparkling, Veuve Du Vernay$8.00
- Whites, Moscat del Pog$25.00
- Whites, Riesling, Willa Val Vin$30.00
- Whites, Rose, Cte d Rhn Bell Blanc$25.00
- Whites, Viog, Yal “The Y Series”$25.00
- Chardonnay, Boen$30.00
Classic Cocktails
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Cosmopolitan (Rail)$8.00
- Dark N' Stormy (rail)$6.00
- Disaronno Sour$7.00
- French 75 (Rail Gin + split prosecco)$14.00
- Gimlet (Rail)$8.00
- Gin Martini (Rail)$8.00
- Irish Coffe$7.00
- Long Island Iced Tea (Rail)$10.00
- Manhattan (Rail)$8.00
- Margarita (Rail)$6.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep (Rail)$6.00
- Mojito (Rail)$6.00
- Moscow Mule (Rail)$6.00
- Old-Fashioned (Rail)$6.00
- Paloma (Rail)$6.00
- Seven and Seven$7.00
- Vodka Martini (Rail)$8.00
- Whiskey Sour (Rail)$6.00
- White Russian$8.00
