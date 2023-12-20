Trestle
Dinner Menu
Starters & Shares
- Beer Mussels$16.00
Using our own draft beer! Onions, peppers, lemon, butter, served with garlic bread
- Buffalo Wings$14.00
Served with carrots, celery, bleu cheese
- Flash Fried Calamari$15.00
Served with choice of one homemade sauce: marinara, sweet chili, tartar sauce
- Fried Pickle Chips$11.00
Battered pickle chips with dipping sauce
- Jumbo Pretzel$15.00
Butter & salt, cheese sauce & mustard
- Loaded Poppers$11.00
Melted sharp white cheddar, bacon, mashed potatoes, chives, fried to perfection, served with chive sour cream
- Pig Wings$14.00
Braised baby pork shanks, fresh kraut, BBQ sauce
- Truffle Cheese Fries$10.00
Truffle oil, gruyère cheese sauce
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Trestle Sliders$15.00
Mac & Cheese
Soup/Chili
Salads
- Market Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumbers, red onion, roasted pecans, mustard lime vinaigrette warm walnut goat cheese ball
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine hearts, paprika herbed crouton dust, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing with anchovies
- Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula, roasted & marinated red beets, goat cheese crumble, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
- Kale Salad$14.00
Kale, cranberries, oranges, pepita seeds, goat cheese crumble, orange vinaigrette
Hand Helds
- Broadway Steak Sandwich$21.00
Sliced flatiron, red & green peppers, red onions, gruyère, fontina, au jus dip
- Trestle Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted English muffin
- The Beyond Burger$15.00
Chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted English muffin
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken thigh, slaw, pickles, tomato, chipotle aioli
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Herb & garlic marinated chicken, onions, peppers, melted cheddar cheese, topped with guacamole, pineapple pico, chive sour cream
- Fresh Veggie Wrap$15.00
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, sofrito black beans, basil puree, spinach wrap tortilla, topped with white cheddar cheese
- Chicken Tenders w/ Fries$16.00
- Grilled Cheese w/ Fries$15.00
Specialties
- Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
Chicken breast, celery, carrots, peas, potatoes, onions, puff pastry
- Shepherd's Pie$21.00
Braised short rib, carrots, peas, celery, encrusted mashed potato
- Beef & Broccoli$21.00
Pan-fried sliced flatiron steak, broccoli, jasmine rice, homemade soy sauce
- Chicken & Broccoli$16.00
Pan-fried sliced flatiron chicken, broccoli, jasmine rice, homemade soy sauce
- Fish Tacos$16.00
Pan seared fish, pickled red onions, shredded romaine, chipotle aioli served with guac & pineapple pico, sour cream
- Fish & Chips$16.00
Using our own draft beer! Beer battered fish, tartar sauce, lemon, homemade potato chips or french fries
Main Dishes
Sides
Brunch
Brunch Entrées
- Trestle Stuffed French Toast$17.00
Nutella, orange marmalade, raspberry jam, fresh cream, berries, strawberry consommé
- Eggs Benedict$18.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, spinach, hollandaise, toasted English muffin & home fries
- Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, waffle, maple butter, berries, topped with powdered sugar
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Two eggs any style over corn tostadas, beef & bean chili, melted cheddar, pico, guacamole, sour cream, applewood smoked bacon & home fries
- Steak & Eggs$32.00
Grilled flatiron, two eggs any style, home fries, toast
- Toppin' Out Sandwich$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, ham, sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese toasted English muffin & home fries
- Banana Walnut Pancakes$17.00
Blueberry syrup, berries, topped with powdered sugar
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$16.00
Chocolate drizzle, berries, topped with powdered sugar
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Two eggs any style, red pepper flake, multigrain bread, salad
- Easy Morning$14.00
Two eggs any style, bacon, toast, home fries
- Three Egg Omelette$17.00
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp, roasted corn & black pepper grits, prosciutto with a sunny side egg
- Chicken BLT$17.00
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche, fries
- Trestle Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted English muffin
Trestle Sides
Brunch Cocktails
Dessert Menu
Trestle Treats
- Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies$12.00
3 large cookies, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- NY Cheesecake$10.00
Whipped cream, powdered sugar
- Campfire S'mores$12.00
Roast your own marshmallows to create your perfect s'more! Hershey chocolate bar, marshmallows, graham crackers
- Fried Oreos$7.00
6 deep fried Oreos, whipped cream
- Lava Cake$8.00
Rich chocolate, vanilla ice cream, berries, whipped cream
- Coffee Break$14.00
Pint glass. Baileys Irish cream, frangelico, iced coffee, whipped cream
- Irish Coffee$9.00
Jameson, hot coffee, whipped cream