Treviso Pizza & Grill
Appetizers
- Garlic Bread$3.99
Served with a side of marinara
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Served with a side of marinara
- Small Fry$3.99
- Large Fry$5.99
- Fried Zucchini$7.99
Served with ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Served with a side of marinara
- Arancini Bites$8.99
Served with a side of marinara
- Loaded Tots$13.99
Tots loaded with chopped fried tenders, shredded cheese, bacon, jalepenos, and ranch
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, plum tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, homemade croutons
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, shaved Romano and Parmesan, anchovies, caesar dressing
- Village Salad$9.99
Plum tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, Kalamata olives, feta, oregano, lemon vinaigrette
- Antipasto Salad$15.99
Capicola, prosciutto, salami, three cheese blend, homemade croutons, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, plum tomatoes, served over romaine hearts with a lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Roasted Vegetable Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, roasted vegetable medley, sunflower seeds, homemade croutons, shaved Paremsan and Romano, lemon vinaigrette
Poutine
- Classic Poutine$9.99
French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered in house gravy
- Sausage Poutine$13.99
French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped Italian sausage, smothered in house gravy
- Fried Tender Poutine$13.99
French fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped fried tenders, smothered in house gravy
Pizza
- Cheese 12"$11.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend
- Cheese 16"$15.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend
- Pepperoni 12"$13.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, pepperoni
- Pepperoni 16"$17.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, pepperoni
- Margherita 12"$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, basil, San Marzano tomato sauce
- Margherita 16"$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, basil, San Marzano tomato sauce
- Gourmet 12"$16.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive
- Gourmet 16"$22.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, pepperoni, ham, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive
- Meat Lover's 12"$16.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, sausage, ham, beef, pepperoni
- Meat Lover's 16"$22.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, sausage, ham, beef, pepperoni
- Veggie 12"$15.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, sun-dried tomato, spinach, artichoke
- Veggie 16"$21.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, sun-dried tomato, spinach, artichoke
- White 12"$15.99
Garlic oil base, ricotta, tomato, spinach, fresh garlic, house seasoning
- White 16"$21.99
Garlic oil base, ricotta, tomato, spinach, fresh garlic, house seasoning
- Tuscan 12"$16.99
Garlic oil base, sausage, chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, house seasoning
- Tuscan 16"$22.99
Garlic oil base, sausage, chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, house seasoning
- BBQ Chicken 12"$15.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella blend, yellow onion, grilled chicken, side of ranch or blue cheese
- BBQ Chicken 16"$21.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella blend, yellow onion, grilled chicken, side of ranch or blue cheese
- Buffalo Chicken 12"$15.99
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella blend, grilled chicken, side of ranch or blue cheese
- Buffalo Chicken 16"$21.99
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella blend, grilled chicken, side of ranch or blue cheese
- Specialty Half & Half 12"Out of stock
- Specialty Half & Half 16"Out of stock
Paninis
- Pesto Panini$12.99
Pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, arugula, served on Tuscan Schiacciata Bread
- Italia Panini$13.99
Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, provolone, arugula, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, served on Tuscan Schiacciata Bread
- Tuscan Chicken Panini$13.99
Grilled chicken, prosciutto, provolone, radicchio, jalapenos, rosemary, EVOO, served on Tuscan Schiacciata Bread
- Garden Herb Panini$12.99
Spinach, arugula, artichoke hearts, mushroom, roasted red pepper, Tuscan wine glaze, served on Tuscan Schiacciata Bread
- Treviso Grilled Cheese Panini$12.99
Sliced cheddar cheese, provolone, mozzarella, ground pepper, served on Tuscan Schiacciata Bread
- Ham & Cheese Panini$13.99
Ham, cheddar cheese, hot honey, served on Tuscan Schiacciata Bread
Hot Subs
Burgers
- Hamburger$12.99
8oz Black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on garlic bread roll
- Cheeseburger$13.49
8oz Black angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on garlic bread roll
- Pizza Burger$13.49
8oz Black angus beef patty, three cheese blend, pizza sauce, Italian herbs, served on garlic bread roll
- Tuscan Burger$13.99
8oz Black angus beef patty, prosciutto, basil, arugula, sun-dried tomato, jalapeno, Tuscan wine glaze, served on garlic bread roll
- BBQ Bacon Burger$13.99
8oz Black angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce, served on garlic bread roll
- Pesto Burger$13.99
8oz Black angus beef patty, pesto, tomato, arugula, basil