TREVIZO'S TAVERN 59TH AVE & OREGON AVE
FOOD
Wings
Appetizers
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on our homemade thin crust$11.00
- Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil and olive oil$13.00
- Meat Lover's Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, salami, italian sausage and bacon$15.00
- Monday Pizza Special 14"$10.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
- The Works
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & black olive$15.00
- White Garlic Pizza
Garlic oil, 3 chesses (provolone, mozzarella, romano), fresh garlic and Italian basil$13.00
Burgers / Sandwiches
Salads
Sides & Condiments
OG Menu
- Steak Hoagie$9.00
- House Chips
Homemade. Cooked Fresh When Ordered. Make it Buffalo Style (wing sauce & ranch or blue cheese) for $1 more.$5.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Jalapeno Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
- Deep Fried Pickles$4.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$4.00
- Pick 3 Appetizer Sampler
Pick 3 of the following appetizers: Shoestring Fries, Seasoned Fries, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Zucchini, Jalapeño Poppers, Fried Mozzarella$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce (medium, hot or suicide), mozzarella, onion and chicken topped with celery and ranch or blue cheese$14.00
- The Veggie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive and diced tomatoes$14.00
- Code Red Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, salami jalapenos, onion then topped with a herb parmesan blend$14.00
- Carolina BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00