Tri Pi Pizzeria 58 E Main St
12" Pizzas
- 12" Plain Pizza$14.15
Famous New York-style pizza
- 12" White Pizza$17.92
Ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, and your choice of spinach or broccoli
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$17.92
Pineapple, ham, and mozzarella
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.92
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese blend, and a side of ranch
- 12" Meatzza Pizza$20.75
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, meatballs, and mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$17.92
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- 12" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza$17.92
Breaded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- 12" Boom Boom Nacho Pizza$18.86
Chicken, bacon, cheese blend, tortilla chips, boom boom sauce, and ranch
- 12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$20.75
Ribeye, peppers, onions, marinara, and cheese blend
- 12" The Godfather Pizza$20.75
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Bruschetta Pizza$17.92
Fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, mix, and balsamic glaze
- 12" Sweet Sauce Pizza$17.92
New York-style pizza with a traditional Pennsylvania-style sauce
- 12" Margherita Pizza$17.92
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, and fresh basil
- 12" Screamin Mimi Pizza$18.86
Thick crust, sauce, mozzarella, extra sausage, and meatballs
- 12" Piggy Mac Pizza$18.86
Pulled pork with mac and cheese and a BBQ drizzle on top
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$18.86
Bacon, Hamburger, sauce, and cheese blend
- GF Red Cheese Pizza$16.51
12"
- GF White Cheese Pizza$18.87
12"
16" Pizzas
- 16" Plain Pizza$15.57
Famous New York-style pizza
- 16" White Pizza$19.81
Ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, and your choice of spinach or broccoli
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$20.75
Pineapple, ham, and mozzarella
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.75
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese blend, and a side of ranch
- 16" Meatzza Pizza$24.53
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, meatballs, and mozzarella
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.75
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- 16" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza$20.75
Breaded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- 16" Boom Boom Nacho Pizza$22.17
Chicken, bacon, cheese blend, tortilla chips, boom boom sauce, and ranch
- 16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$24.53
Ribeye, peppers, onions, marinara, and cheese blend
- 16" The Godfather Pizza$24.53
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Bruschetta Pizza$20.75
Fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, mix, and balsamic glaze
- 16" Sweet Sauce Pizza$20.75
New York-style pizza with a traditional Pennsylvania-style sauce
- 16" Margherita Pizza$20.75
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, and fresh basil
- 16" Screamin Mimi Pizza$22.17
Thick crust, sauce, mozzarella, extra sausage, and meatballs
- 16" Piggy Mac Pizza$22.17
Pulled pork with mac and cheese and a BBQ drizzle on top
- 16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$22.17
Bacon, Hamburger, sauce, and cheese blend
- Grandma's Pizza$19.81
- Sicilian Pizza$22.17
16"x18". The thickest Sicilian in town
Slices
Starters
Fries & Tots
- Small Fries$5.19
- Large Fries$7.78
- Small Tots$5.19
- Large Tots$7.78
- Small Fresh Cut Fries$6.13
- Large Fresh Cut Fries$8.49
- Cheese Fries$7.08
- Cheese Tots$9.91
- Cheese & Bacon Fries$8.49
- Cheese & Gravy Fries$8.49
- Cheese & Gravy Tots$10.61
- BBQ Pulled Pork & Cheese Fries$11.32
- BBQ Pulled Pork & Cheese Tots$11.32
- Boom Boom Fries$11.32
- Boom Boom Tots$11.32
- Buffalo Fries$11.32
- Buffalo Tots$11.32
Wings & Chicken Fingers
Pretzellinis
- Classic Pretzellini$9.91
The original one is topping with a side of marinara
- Godfatherlini Pretzellini$9.91
Pepperoni, bacon, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, and a side of marinara
- Boom Boom Pretzellini$9.91
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, boom boom sauce, and a side of ranch
- Chicken Alla Vodka Pretzellini$9.91
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, and vodka sauce
- Cheesesteak Pretzellini$9.91
Ribeye, peppers onions, mozzarella, and a side of marinara
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pretzellini$9.91
Breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
- BBQ Bacon Chicken Pretzellini$9.91
Bacon, breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and a side of ranch
- Bruschetta Pretzellini$9.91
Bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze
- Pulled Pork Pretzellini w/ Mac & Cheese$9.91
Pulled pork, cheese blend, and BBQ sauce
- Buffallini Pretzellini$9.91
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and a side of ranch
- Chicken Parmesan Pretzellini$9.91
Breaded chicken, marinara, and mozzarella
- Classic Burgalini Pretzellini$10.75
Burger, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Specialty Burgalini Pretzellini$11.50
Salads
Nachos
- Classic Nachos$5.42
Classic chips and our cheese blend
- Pizza Nachos$7.08
Mozzarella, marinara, choice of topping
- Buffalo Nachos$8.73
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, and cheese blend
- Pulled Pork Nachos$8.96
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and cheese blend
- Boom Boom Nachos$9.91
Breaded chicken, bacon, cheese blend, boom boom sauce, and ranch
- Husky Nachos$10.38
Ribeye, bacon, blend, boom boom sauce, ranch, and BBQ sauce
Pizza Rolls
Hot Subs
- Half 9" Ribeye Cheesesteak Sub$10.61
Ribeye steak, peppers, onions, and cheese blend
- Whole 18" Ribeye Cheesesteak Sub$17.92
Ribeye steak, peppers, onions, and cheese blend
- Half 9" Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$10.61
Chicken, marinara sauce, and cheese blend
- Whole 18" Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$17.92
Chicken, marinara sauce, and cheese blend
- Half 9" Ham & Cheese Sub$10.61
Ham and cheese blend
- Whole 18" Ham & Cheese Sub$17.92
Ham and cheese blend
- Half 9" Chicken Parm Sub$10.61
Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Whole 18" Chicken Parm Sub$17.92
Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Half 9" Meatball Parm Sub$10.61
Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Whole 18" Meatball Parm Sub$17.92
Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Half 9" Buffalo Chicken Sub$10.61
Breaded Buffalo chicken, cheese blend topped with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Whole 18" Buffalo Chicken Sub$17.92
Breaded Buffalo chicken, cheese blend topped with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Half 9" The "Fuhgedaboudit" Cold Sub$10.61
Ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomato, bruschetta, onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Whole 18" The "Fuhgedaboudit" Cold Sub$17.92
Ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomato, bruschetta, onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Gluten Free Hot Subs
- Gluten Free Ribeye Cheesesteak Sub$13.68
12". Ribeye steak, peppers, onions, and cheese blend
- Gluten Free Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$13.68
12". Chicken, marinara sauce, and cheese blend
- Gluten Free Ham & Cheese Sub$13.68
12". Ham and cheese blend
- Gluten Free Chicken Parm Sub$13.68
12". Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Gluten Free Meatball Parm Sub$13.68
12". Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Sub$13.68
12". Breaded Buffalo chicken, cheese blend topped with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Gluten Free the "Fuhgedaboudit" Cold Sub$13.68
12". Ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomato, bruschetta, onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Hot Dogs
- All American Hot Dog$4.25
Hot dog with a choice of condiments
- Pizza Hot Dog$7.31
Marinara and mozzarella with your choice of one topping
- Bacon Cheddar Hot Dog$7.31
Bacon and Cheddar cheese sauce
- Chili Cheese Hot Dog$7.31
Chili and Cheddar cheese sauce
- Boom Boom Hot Dog$7.31
Bacon, mozzarella, and boom boom sauce
Stuffed Hot Dogs
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$12.26
Mozzarella and ricotta with a side of marinara
- Cheesesteak Calzone$17.92
Ribeye, peppers, onions, ricotta and cheese blend with a side of marinara
- Regular Calzone$15.57
Ham, mozzarella, and ricotta with a side of marinara
- Meatball Roni Calzone$15.57
Meatballs, pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella with a side of marinara
Strombolis
- Small Regular Stromboli$17.45
Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
- Large Regular Stromboli$20.75
Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
- Small BBQ Bacon Chicken Stromboli$17.45
Breaded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheese blend, and a side of ranch
- Large BBQ Bacon Chicken Stromboli$20.75
Breaded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheese blend, and a side of ranch
- Small Veggie Stromboli$17.45
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
- Large Veggie Stromboli$20.75
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
- Small Big Hoss Stromboli$17.45
Ribeye, pepperoni, cheese blend, boom boom, and sauce with a side of ranch
- Large Big Hoss Stromboli$20.75
Ribeye, pepperoni, cheese blend, boom boom, and sauce with a side of ranch
- Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$17.45
Breaded chicken, Buffalo sauce, and cheese blend wit a side of ranch
- Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$20.75
Breaded chicken, Buffalo sauce, and cheese blend wit a side of ranch
- Small Pulled Pork Stromboli$17.45
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and cheese blend
- Large Pulled Pork Stromboli$20.75
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and cheese blend
Desserts
- Small Zeppole$5.42
With powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar
- Large Zeppole$7.54
With powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar
- Small Dessert Pizza$15.10
Your choice Nutella with strawberries, smores, and chocolate cannoli
- Large Dessert Pizza$18.86
Your choice Nutella with strawberries, smores, and chocolate cannoli
- Dessertlinis$8.25
Your choice: chocolate marshmallow, cannoli, smores, chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate chip cannoli, peat butter & marshmallow
- Cinna Knots$8.25
Hand rolled dough tossed in melted butter and cinnamon sugar, served with a side of cannoli cream
Sauces
- 2oz Ranch$0.71
- 2oz Boom Boom$0.71
- 2oz BBQ$0.71
- 2oz Balsamic$0.71
- 2oz Blu Cheese$0.71
- 2oz Salsa$0.71
- 2oz Buffalo Sauce$0.71
- 2oz Marinara$0.71
- 2oz lava$0.71
- 2oz Honey Mustard$0.71
- 2oz Butter Garlic$0.71
- 2oz liquid Cheese$1.50
- 2oz Teriyaki$0.71
- 2oz Honey BBQ$0.71
- 2oz Sweet Chili$0.71
- 2oz Garlic Parm$0.71
- 2oz Gravy$1.50
- 4oz Ranch$1.42
- 4oz Boom Boom$1.42
- 4oz BBQ$1.42
- 4oz Balsamic$1.42
- 4oz Blu Cheese$1.42
- 4oz Salsa$1.42
- 4oz Buffalo Sauce$1.42
- 4oz Marinara$1.42
- 4oz Lava$1.42
- 4oz Honey Mustard$1.42
- 4oz Butter Garlic$1.42
- 4oz Liquid Cheese$3.00
- 4oz Teriyaki$1.42
- 4oz Honey BBQ$1.42
- 4oz Sweet Chili$1.42
- 4oz Garlic Parm$1.42
- 4oz Gravy$3.00