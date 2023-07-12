TRIBU CAFFE 3856 North Ashland Avenue
SNACKS & STARTERS
PARFAIT
granola, pears, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, plain yogurt.
STEEL OTMEAL
Side of fruit, brown sugar, almond.
FRUIT BLOWL
Fresh, seasonal fruit. Cantaloupe, Blueberries, Grape, Strawberry, Watermelon, Honey Drew, Pineapple.
BREAKFAST BANANA SPLIT
yogurt, blueberries, raspberries, banana, almonds, dried coconuts, chocolate chips, nutella.
SWEETS
MULTIGRAIN PANCAKE
multigrain, butter,mapple syrup.
TRIBU WAFFLE
Banana, raspberries, blueberries, almond, nutella.
STRAWBERRY BANANA FRENCH TOAST
four pieces, fresh strawberries and banana topped with nutella or dulce de leche.
FRECH TOAST (challah)
four pieces of challah cinnamon bread, topped with caramelized apple.
CREPES
Two crepes, banana, strawberries, dulce de leche, whipped cream.
SOUR CREAM PANCAKES
six sour cream pancake, topped with raspberries compote.
ORIGINAL BUTTER MILK PANCAKES
fuffly butter milk pancake, powder sugar, butter, syrup.
OMELETTE & EGGS
HAWAIIAN OMELETTE
ham, pineapple,peppers and mozarella cheese
DENVER OMELETTE
ham, onions and green peppers
ALPINE WHITE OMELETTE
alpine swiss, turkey, egg white
MEXICAN OMELETTE
chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, pepper jack.
GREEK OMELETTE
spinach, tomatoes, crumbled feta
WESTERN OMELETTE
ham, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.
VEGGIE OMELETTE
zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, sauteed onions & cheddar cheese.
TWO EGGS YOUR WAY
EGGS AND MEAT
two eggs any style & meat(ham, bacon or sausage link).
CHEF SPECIALS
CRISPY FRIED PORK & WAFFLE
Boneless fried pork, chimichurri sauce, pickles onions.
FRESH CORN CAKE
cakes made with fresh corn, scalilons, red peppers, mozarella cheese, server with ham, two eggs any style, roasted red pepper garlic sauce.
SUPREMO HASH
chorizo, house potato, beans, corn, red onions, bell peppers, over medium eggs, chipotle sauce.
PORK HASH
House potatoes, peppers, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, chipotle sauce.
TRIBU BURRITO
scrumbled eggs, onions, chorizo, tomatoes
CHILAQUILES
two egg over medium, with tortilla chips, beans, guacamole and mix cheese, pickles onions, red sauce, sour cream.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two sunny side egg, beans, avocado, tortilla chips, red sauce, sour cream.
TRIBU SIGNATURES
CROISSANT SANDWICH
bacon, tomato, scrambled eggs, white cheddar. (house potato or fruit)
MUSHROOM AVOCADO TOAST
guacamole, mushroom, multigrain toast.(house potato or fruit)
STEAK & EGG(24)
grilled NY steak, two eggs you way, grill onions. (house potato or fruit)
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
fried chicken breast, belgian waffle, chipotle ranch sauce.
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
scrumbled eggs, onions, peppers,bacon,cheddar & pepper jack cheeses folder in a flour tortilla.( house potato or fruit)
SMOKE SALMON AVOCADO TOAST
guacamole, smoke salmon, capers, pickles onions, over medium eggs, arugula.(house potato or fruit)
BACON AVOCADO TOAST
guacamole, bacon, two sunny side up eggs, multigrain toast.( house potato, or fruit)
THE BENEDICTS
SANDWICH & BURGERS
BLT
bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado, mayonnaise, multigrain toast.
TURKEY AVOCADO
oven-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, multigrain toast.
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN
mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
TUNA SALAD SANDWH
lettuce, tomato, multigrain.
BBQ PORK
roast pork, caramelized onion, BBQ, brioche bun.
TRADICIONAL BURGER
lettuce, tomato, red onions, brioche bun.
TRIBU BURGER
arugula, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, especial sauce, brioche bun.
TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH(12.95)
cabbage, carrot, swiss cheese, and thousand island, rye bread.
PARTY MELT
caramelized onions and American cheese, rye bread.
PANINI & HOT SANDWICHES
CLUB
oven roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough.
CHICKEN PESTO
grilled chicken breast, pesto aioli, tomato, mozzarella cheese, spinach, grilled sourdough.
CUBANO
ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickle and mustard, baguette.
VEGGIE
spinach, mix vegetable, swiss cheese, grilled sourdough.
WRAPS
SUPREMO WRAP(VEGAN)
beans, carrot, romaine, guacamole, cilantro lemon rice.
SPICY TUNA WRAP
carrot, cucumber, avocado.
CRISPY FRIED PORK WRAP
rosterie BBQ, pepper jack, mix pico de gallo,
CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN WRAP
romaine, cilantro lemon rice, avocado, mix pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce.
SALADS
SALMON FRUIT
grilled salmon, arugula, watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, mango salsa and balsamic vinaigrette.
CHOP CHICKEN
grilled chicken breast, romaine, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, corn, blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing.
HARVEST CHOPPED
grilled chicken, spring mix, feta cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, pears, apples, balsamic vinaigrette.
HOUSE ESPECIAL
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan ,black olives, balsamic vinaigrette.
CLASSIC CAESAR
grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
KIDS
BREAKFAST MEAL
Three multigrain pancake, banana, chocolate chips, dried coconut, granola, dulce de leche.
MAC & CHEESE
FANNY FACE
EGGS AND FRIENDS
one scramble, two bacon or sausage link, potato, or fruit.
FINGERS
three chicken fingers, fries, ranch.
GRILL CHEESE
American cheese, white bread, fries.
DRINKS
Coffee
Ice Coffee
Hot Latte
Ice Latte
Chai Latte
Frappe
Cappuccino
Espresso
Chocolate
Choco Banana
Organic Hot Tea
Chamomile, Matcha, Earl Grey, Peppermint