Trifecta
Food
Starters
Salads
Sandwiches
- Adult Grilled Cheese$9.00
3 cheese with carmelized onions on garlic toasted bread
- BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, wheat bread
- Burger$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup
- Grilled Chicken$12.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, mayo
- Gyro Sandwich$12.00
Lamb/beef blend, tzatziki, tomatoes, red onion, pita.
- Italian Beef$12.00
Vienna italian beef, provolone, giardiniera, au jus
- Pastrami Reuben$12.00
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, carmelized onion, toasted rye bread
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Steak, grilled onions & peppers, white American cheese, garlic aioli
Pizza
- Alli's Special Pizza$12.00
Garlic oil, roma tomato, mushroom, fresh garlic, basil, mozzarella, topped with spinach & balsamic glaze
- Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Make your pizza just the way you like it.
- Cheese & Herb Pizza$11.00
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, provolone, italian herbs
- Jay's Special Pizza$13.00
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, jalapeños
- Margherita Pizza$11.00
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil
- Meat Lover's Pizza$14.00
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
- Vegetarian Pizza$12.00
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, provolone, roma tomatoes, black olives, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms
Specials
- Buffalo Blue Burger$12.00
burger with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, and lettuce served with chips
- Chicken Noodle Soup$9.00
- Butternut Squash Soup$7.00
- Pot Stickers$6.00
Pork & veggie served with teriyaki sauce
- Pizza of the Week$12.00
Sauteed mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, red onions, San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella
Beer
Drafts
Bottles / Cans
- Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle$6.00
- Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap$6.00
- Austin Eastciders Texas Brut Cider$6.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Dos XX$6.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Lone Star$4.00
- Karbach Love Street Blonde$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Negro Modelo$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Power & Light Session IPA$6.00
- Redbud Berliner Weisse$6.00
- Shiner Blonde$6.00Out of stock
- Shiner Bock$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$6.00
- White Claw Lime$6.00
- White Claw Mango$6.00
- White Claw Watermelon$6.00
- Yuengling Lager$5.00
Cocktails
Featured Cocktails
- Boulevardier$12.00
Four Roses bourbon, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
- Espresso Martini$14.00
Tito's Vodka, Kahlúa, Cold Brew, Cream
- Gimlet$8.00
Still Austin Gin, lime juice, simple syrup
- Old Fashioned$13.00
Bulliet Bourbon, Muddled Orange, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup, Luxardo Cherry
- Sidecar$13.00
Hennessy Cognac, triple sec, lemon juice
- Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita$14.00
Espolon Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Watermelon, Fresh Lime, Jalapeño
- Endless Summer Punch$6.00
- Evil Spirits$6.00
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
Aperol, prosecco, soda. Bubbly and refreshing, with a balance of bitter and sweet citrus notes.
- Bloody Mary$10.00
Monopolowa Vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce. Spicy, tangy, and savory.
- Cherry Limeade$12.00
Cherry Vodka, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime, Grenadine, Soda
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
Tito's Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, lime juice. A tart and slightly sweet cocktail with a bright citrus finish.
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
Myer's rum, ginger beer. A refreshing balance of spicy ginger with the deep richness of dark rum.
- French 75$9.00
Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, champagne. Crisp and effervescent, with bright citrus undertones.
- Greyhound$9.00
Vodka, grapefruit juice. A straightforward, tart, and slightly bitter citrus drink.
- Irish Mule$9.00
Whiskey, ginger ale, lime juice. A zesty and refreshing drink with the warmth of whiskey and a spicy ginger kick.
- Lemon Drop$10.00
Vodka, lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup. A sweet-tart cocktail that's reminiscent of a candied lemon.
- Madras$11.00
Vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice. A fruity blend with the tartness of cranberry complemented by sweet orange.
- Mai Tai$12.00
A tropical, fruity, and nutty drink with a rum-infused depth.
- Manhattan$11.00
Whiskey, vermouth, Angostura bitters, cherry
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mexican Martini$12.00
Tequila, Cointreau, Fresh Lime, Olive Brine.
- Mezcal Root Down$12.00
Mezcal, ginger beer, lime juice.
- Mimosa$9.00
Prosecco, Orange Juice.
- Moscow Mule$9.00
Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice. Refreshing and spicy, with a crisp vodka foundation.
- Negroni$11.00
Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth.
- Paloma$9.00
Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, soda water. Tangy and effervescent, with the earthy undertones of tequila.
- Paper Plane$12.00
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, lemon juice. A harmonious blend of citrus, sweet, and bitter with a warm bourbon base.
- Rob Roy$10.00
Scotch, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters. Smooth and smoky, with a touch of sweetness from the vermouth.
- Screwdriver$9.00
Vodka, orange juice. Simple and refreshing, with the sunny sweetness of orange.
- White Russian$9.00
Vodka, Kahlúa, Cream. The creamy coffee flavor makes this a great dessert drink.
- Boilermaker$7.00
- Grateful Dead$12.00