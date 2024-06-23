Island Trini Burger Nostrand 2093 Nostrand Avenue
Burgers
- D' Island Burger
Beef Burger served with lettuce, tomato, pineapple, coleslaw (on the side) and garlic sauce (one the side).$14.00
- Beef Burger$14.00
- Turkey Burger$11.50
- Chicken Burger$13.75
- Veggie Burger$11.00
- Soy Burger$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salmon Burger$12.00
- Shark Burger
Choice of fried or grilled shark served on a bun.$17.50
- Tilapia Burger$12.00
- Shrimp Burger$12.25
Island Classics
- Chicken Strips$14.75
- Shrimp & Side$15.50
- Fish & Side$12.25
- Fish & Shrimp Combo$18.50
- Fried Quarter Chicken
Fried quarter chicken thigh and leg seasoned to perfection, served with one side.$12.25OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Quarter Chicken$12.25
- Salmon & Side
Grilled salmon filet served with a side.$18.00
- Shrimp Roll
Served on a roll with lettuce, tomato with one side.$14.50OUT OF STOCK
- Shark & Side$17.50
Island Salads
- Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, mango, cucumber and red onion, with a choice of grilled or crispy chicken strips.$15.50
- Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomato, mango, cucumber and red onion, with a choice of grilled or fried shrimp.$15.00
- Shark Salad
Lettuce, tomato, mango, cucumber and red onion, with a choice of grilled or fried shark.$17.50
- Salmon Salad
Lettuce, tomato, mango, cucumber and red onion, with grilled salmon filet.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tilapia Salad
Lettuce, tomato, mango, cucumber and red onion, with a choice of grilled or fried fish.$12.00
Sides
Beverages
- Homemade OJ & Grapefruit$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Homemade Sorrel$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Solo Kola Champagne$2.75
- Solo Cream Soda$2.75
- Solo Banana$2.75
- Apple J$2.25
- Caribbean Cool Mauby$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Peardrax$2.50
- Gingerale$1.75
- Sprite$1.75
- Coca Cola$1.75
- Fanta Orange$1.75
- Fanta Pineapple$1.75
- Angostura LLB$2.75
- Angostura Sorrel$2.75
- Brisk Iced Tea$1.75
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade$1.75
- Minute Maid Lemonade$1.75
- Water$1.00