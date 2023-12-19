Trinity River BBQ Trailer #1
Breakfast
- Brisket, Egg and Cheese Taco$5.00Out of stock
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese Taco$5.00Out of stock
- Pulled Pork, Egg and Cheese Taco$5.00Out of stock
- Protein Bowl (One Meat, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese)$6.00Out of stock
Your choice of protein served on a bed of scrambled eggs with a homemade bbq sauce on top.
- The Outside Striker$10.00Out of stock
Brisket, Potatoes, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Burrito.
- The Setter$12.00Out of stock
Brisket, Pulled Pork, Eggs, and Cheddar Cheese Burrito.
- Yogurt Parfait$5.00Out of stock
Lunch
- BBQ Sandwich$7.00
- The Spike (Pulled pork and brisket sandwich)$9.00
- The Libero (Loaded Hashbrown Potatoes, One Meat, and BBQ Sauce)$13.00
- Totchos (Tater Tot Nachos!) - Choice of Protein$11.00Out of stock
- Cowboy Beans (Charro)$5.00
- Jalapeno Cole Slaw$5.00
- Almost Elote Corn$5.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
- Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole$5.00
- Quesadillas (Choice of Protein) - Small$7.00
Served with homemade pico, homemade guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadillas (Choice of Protein) - Large$12.00
Served with homemade pico, homemade guacamole and sour cream.
Trinity River BBQ Trailer #1 Location and Ordering Hours
(940) 205-9004
Closed • Opens Friday at 9AM