UPTOWN TRIO
Starters
Salad
- Apple & Persimmon Salad$16.00
arugula, feta, preserved lemon vinaigrette, spiced pecans
- Butter Lettuce Salad$16.00
fenel, radish, herbed yogurt dressing
- Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, escarole, broccolini, grana padano, breadcrumbs, white anchovy
- Local Lettuces Salad$19.00
grande burrata, baby beets, kuri squash, hungarian peppers, banyuls vinaigrette, pine nuts
Pasta
Sides
Entree
- Diver Scallop$46.00
roasted fennel, pistachio butter, frisee, crispy prosciutto, scallion Relish
- Duck Confit$40.00
parsnip puree, brussel sprouts, sauce l,orange, frisee
- Jidori Half Chicken$33.00
broccolini, black garlic bbq sauce, frisee
- Prime Bone-in Short Rib$44.00
celery root puree, pear onion, green peppercorn Jus, gremolata
- Scottish Salmon$38.00
roasted root vegetables, mustard greens, yuzu miso sauce
- USDA Prime Flat Iron$41.00
kennebec fries, garlic butter, peanut salsa macha aioli, Cotija, cilantro
- Kurobuta Pork Chop$39.00
shelling beans, braising greens, mustard jus, mustard frill
- Trio Smashburger$25.00
two certified Angus beef patties, grilled onions, pickles, new school American cheese, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries
Dessert
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Evian Sparkling$7.00
- Evian Still$7.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Starry$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Ginger beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Hanks Black Cherry$6.00
- Hanks Orange Cream Soda$6.00
- Hanks Root Beer$6.00
- Hot Tea$6.00
- OJ$5.00
- Orange Crush$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Red Bull$7.00
- Red Bull SF$7.00
- Red Bull Tropical$7.00
- Shirly Temple$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Virgin Drink$8.00
Bar Menu
- House-Made Biscuits$9.00
white cheddar, old bay, compound butter, sea salt
- Braised Meatball$10.00
tomato sauce, shaved parmesan, grilled sourdough
- Scallop App$16.00
corn succotash, yuzu vinaigrette, cilantro
- Crab Croquettes$19.00
dungeness crab, lemon aioli, chives
- Dates$11.00
bacon wrapped, blue cheese, cream cheese, jalapeño aioli
- Sticky Riblets$17.00
lemongrass thai chili glaze, smashed cucumber, herbs, peanuts.
- Butter Lettuce Salad$16.00
fenel, radish, herbed yogurt dressing
- Pinsa w/ Veggies$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke, date vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, mustard frill
- Trio Pinsa$19.00
24 month aged prosciutto, ricotta, mozzarella, hungarian peppers, arugula, parmesan, aged balsamic
- Seasonal Pinsa$19.00
- Trio Smashburger$25.00
two certified Angus beef patties, grilled onions, pickles, new school American cheese, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries
- Chicken Sliders$19.00