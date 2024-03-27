Triple Beam Pizza SANTA MONICA
BIG SLICE (1/4 Pizzas 8"x5" feeds 1)
- PEPPERONI$8.00+
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE$9.00+
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- PINEAPPLE PROSCIUTTO & JALAPEÑO$9.50+
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- BOLOGNESE$9.00+
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- THE FORMAGGIO (cheese)$7.00+
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- ACORN SQUASH$8.00+
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT$9.00+
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- SAN MARZANO TOMATO & FRESH MOZZARELLA$8.00+
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE$8.50+
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese
- VEGAN MARGHERITA$7.00+
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara
- VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH$9.00+
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)
- HALF Pepperoni$14.50
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese$17.50
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapeños$18.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- HALF Bolognese$16.50
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- HALF Korean BBQ Chicken Bulgolgi$18.00
korean bbq sauce, gochijaru bulgogi chicken, Red onion, 2-cheese ACCOMPANIED ON THE SIDE WITH: shredded napa cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, house pickles, chili crunch sauce
- HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)$12.50
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- HALF Acorn Squash$14.50
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot Pizza$17.50
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella$14.50
san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- HALF Potato Sage and Truffle$16.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese
- HALF Vegan Margherita$13.50
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash$17.00
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)
- PEPPERONI$28.00
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE$34.00
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- PINEAPPLE, PROSCIUTTO, JALAPEÑO$35.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- BOLOGNESE$32.00
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN BULGOGI$35.00
korean bbq sauce, gochijaru bulgogi chicken, Red onion, 2-cheese ACCOMPANIED ON THE SIDE WITH: shredded napa cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, house pickles, chili crunch sauce
- THE FORMAGGIO (cheese pizza)$24.00
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- ACORN SQUASH$28.00
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT$34.00
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA$28.00
san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE$33.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
- VEGAN MARGHERITA$26.00
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH$33.00
house made vegan chorizo (contains soy) roasted squash romesco sauce
GLUTEN FREE - HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pepperoni$17.50
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto & Jalapeños$21.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese$20.50
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Bolognese$18.50
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Acorn Squash$17.50
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)$14.50
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot$20.50
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella$17.50
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Potato Sage and Truffle$19.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Margherita$16.50
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash$18.50
House made vegan chorizo, Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
GLUTEN FREE - WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)
- GLUTEN FREE - PEPPERONI$34.00
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED FENNEL, SAUSAGE AND GOAT CHEESE$40.00
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- GLUTEN FREE - PINEAPPLE, PROSCIUTTO AND JALAPEÑO$41.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - BOLOGNESE$36.00
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- GLUTEN FREE - THE FORMAGGIO$30.00
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- GLUTEN FREE - ACORN SQUASH$34.00
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT$40.00
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- GLUTEN FREE - SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZERELLA$34.00
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE$39.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
- GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN MARGHERITA$32.00
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN CHORIZO AND SQUASH$39.00
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
SALADS
- GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD$10.00
roasted green beans spinach garlic toasted hazelnuts scallion crouton bits champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
- CAESAR SALAD$10.00
little gem lettuces pizza bread croutons parmesan caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
- VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
iceberg lettuce pepperoncini toasted hazelnuts raw corn red onion marinated tomato parmigiano reggiano cheese soy vinaigrette dressing
SIDES
- GARLIC KNOT$3.00
housemade knot garlic oregano basil side of marinara sauce
- 4 PACK GARLIC KNOTS$11.00
housemade knots garlic oregano basil chives served with 4 sides marinara sauce
- 8 PACK GARLIC KNOTS$21.00
8 of our incredible Garlic Knots, along with 8 sides of Marinara Sauce
- FINGERLING POTATOES with ROMESCO SAUCE$6.00
roasted fingerling potatoes with aged parmesan reggiano cheese and served with a side of romesco sauce
- BOLOGNESE & BREAD$12.00
8oz House Made Bolognese, 2 slices Garlic Rustic Bread, The ultimate dipping experience
- SIDE MARINARA$0.25
Side of our House Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
- SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH$1.00
Side of our House Made Buttermilk Ranch
- SIDE OF HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING$1.00
Side of our House Made Caesar Dressing
- SIDE OF HOUSE MADE SOY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING$1.00
Side of our House Made Soy Vinaigrette Dressing
FOCACCIA
- GREEN OLIVE AND PIMENTO FOCACCIA$6.50
green olive pimento
- SPAGHETTI SQUASH FOCACCIA$6.50
herb roasted spaghetti squash, fresh mozzarella, marinara, parmesan reggiano, parsley
- Charred Onion & Rosemary Focaccia$6.50
charred onion with rosemary and olive oil
- Butterscotch Green Apple and Streusel Focaccia$6.50
butterscotch apple with streusel, brown sugar, cinnamon, and honey
- Focaccia Variety 4 Pack$26.00
One of each of our 4 seasonal focaccia
WINE - By the Glass
WINE - By the Bottle
- WHITE WINE BOTTLE - LA PATIENCE$28.00
Grenache Blanc, Chardonnay and Vermentino for a medium-bodied wine with pleasant yellow stone fruit and mineral tones.
- WHITE WINE BOTTLE - ZEBEDEO$22.00
Organically farmed. Albariño, Godello, and Doña Blanca. Minerally, salty white wine that perfectly evokes the fisherman the wine name references.
- ORANGE WINE BOTTLE - 'NO ES PITUKO'$25.00
- RED WINE BOTTLE - ZILLA MINA$26.00
Bright ruby color, notes of dark red fruit on the palate, and surprising (pleasing) little tannins.
- RED WINE BOTTLE - CAMPO HERMOSO$22.00
Generous aromas and flavors of raspberry, cherry, strawberry, dried rose, violet, and spice.
- RED WINE BOTTLE - LA PATIENCE$28.00
Berry-foward, strawberry popsicle, red cherry, smooth, aromatic, herbaceous
BEVERAGES
- FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE$3.50
100% Fresh squeezed lemons
- FRESH SQUEEZED CANTELOUPE LEMONADE$3.75
100% Fresh squeezed lemons 100% Fresh cantaloupe
- LIQUID DEATH (FLAT WATER) - CAN 16.9oz$3.50
- LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING WATER) - CAN 16.9oz$3.50
- COCA COLA - can$2.50
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
- DIET COKE - can$2.50
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
- SPRITE - CAN$2.50
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool
- SAN PELLIGRINO ARANCIATA ROSSO - can$3.50
Blood Orange Soda with Real Fruit Juice! 12 oz. Can
- MEXICAN COKE - BTL$4.50
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.
SWEETS
- THE BROOKIE$8.00
dark chocolate brownie, bittersweet chocolate chip cookie, dark chocolate/bourbon vanilla bean molten lava center, sprinkled with powdered sugar
- THE BROOKIE - 4 PACK$31.00
A 4 pack of our Brookie dark chocolate brownie, bittersweet chocolate chip cookie, dark chocolate/bourbon vanilla bean molten lava center, sprinkled with powdered sugar
- ESPRESSO GELATO - NANCY'S FANCY$6.00
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato This flavor takes inspiration from one of Italy’s favorite after dinner pick-me-ups, the affogato, where the best gelato is “drowned” with the best quality espresso, resulting in caffeinated perfection. Featuring Nancy’s favorite Italian espresso beans and loaded with delicate dark chocolate shavings, this gelato will equally delight coffee lovers and chocolate lovers with its intense mocha flavor.
- BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO GELATO - NANCY'S FANCY$6.00
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO WITH A CARAMEL ROSEMARY SWIRL This buttery and smoky gelato is crafted in the spirit of Nancy’s beloved and celebrated Budino (Italian butterscotch pudding), created for her famed Mozza restaurants. Our Butterscotch Budino gelato is unbelievably decadent and swirled with sumptuous caramel infused with Mediterranean sea salt and just a hint of rosemary. Allergens: Egg, Milk
- BOURBON VANILLA BEAN GELATO - NANCY'S FANCY$6.00
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato BOURBON VANILLA BEAN Bourbon vanilla beans from Madagascar are the source of the complex and buttery, true vanilla flavor in Nancy’s Bourbon Vanilla Bean Gelato. This gelato starts with the freshest milk and cream, together with pure cane sugar, to create a perfect, creamy foundation for the full, rich vanilla essence to shine through. It is simply the most authentic, natural vanilla flavor to be found in a pint. Allergens: Milk
- PASSION FRUIT GELATO - NANCY'S FANCY$6.00
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato PASSION FRUIT Simple, but simply delicious, this tangy gelato is as tempting and refreshing as summer. Surprisingly rich and creamy while still tart and sweet, it is a spoonful of sunshine. Allergens: Milk
INSTANT PIZZA PARTY
- Instant Pizza Party "25"$305.00
A preset pizza package that allows you to pick 9 pizzas to feed your group of 25 people. Unfortunately there is no modifications to the packages, but you can always feel free to add on to this package with our regular menu to complete your order.
- Instant Pizza Party "10"$140.00
A preset pizza package that allows you to pick 4 pizzas to feed your group of 10 people. Unfortunately there is no modifications to the packages, but you can always feel free to add on to this package with our regular menu to complete your order.