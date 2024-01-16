Skip to Main content
Triple C’s Fully Loaded
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Triple C's Fully Loaded 980 Lombard St #106
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1412 Hialeah Street, Orlando, FL 32808
Entrees
Drinks
Extra Sides
Entrees
BBQ PORK RIBS
$18.00
JERK CHICKEN
$18.00
JERK FRIES
$16.00
CURRY CHICKEN
$18.00
SNAPPER
$20.00
Drinks
Welch’s
$2.00
V8
$2.00
Can Soda
$1.50
Water
$1.00
Extra Sides
Fries
$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Potato Salad
$5.00
Rice & Beans
$5.00
White Rice
$5.00
Salad
$5.00
Triple C’s Fully Loaded Location and Hours
(407) 580-8385
1412 Hialeah Street, Orlando, FL 32808
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement