All Day Menu

Starters

Fried Calamari
$9.49

Served with marinara sauce

Disco Fries
$6.49

Served with American cheese & gravy

Loaded Fries
$6.99

Served with bacon & cheese sauce

Clam Strips
$7.49

Served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins
$6.79

Served with bacon, Cheddar cheese & sour cream

Basket of Onion Rings
$6.49
Fried Jalapeño Poppers
$7.29
Chicken Fingers
$7.59

Served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99

Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Quesadillas
$6.49

Served with salsa & sour cream

Chk Quesadillas
$8.49

Includes tomato, onion, and green peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream

Stk Quesadillas
$9.99

Includes tomato, onion, and green peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream

Popcorn Shrimp w/ FF
$9.99

With French fries

Sample Combos

$10.99

2 pieces of each. Served with marinara sauce

Wings

6 Pieces Wings
$8.99

All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

12 Pieces Wings
$14.99

All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

18 Pieces Wings
$19.99

All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

24 Pieces Wings
$24.99

All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

30 Pieces Wings
$29.99

All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

36 Pieces Wings
$32.99

All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce

Roast Beef Wrap
$7.99

Roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing

Tuna Salad Wrap
$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Salad Wrap
$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Ranch Wrap
$7.99

Fried chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Mexican Wrap
$7.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, jalapeño, rice, and served with sour cream

Super Wrap
$8.50

Turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Clubs

Turkey Club
$8.25

With bacon

Roast Beef Club
$8.25

With American cheese

Ham Club
$8.25

With American cheese

Tuna Salad Club
$8.25

With boiled egg

Super Club
$9.25

Ham, turkey, roast beef, and American cheese

BLT Club
$8.25
Grilled Chicken Club
$8.25

With bacon

Cheeseburger Club
$8.25

With bacon

Chicken Salad Club
$8.25

With bacon

Hot Open Face

Open Turkey
$10.99
Open Meatloaf
$10.99
Open Roast Beef
$10.99
Open Ham Loaf
$10.99

Homemade Soups

Cup Soup
$2.79
Bowl Soup
$3.79
Cup Chili
$3.79
Bowl Chili
$4.79
Chili Over Rice
$7.29

With Cheddar cheese

Onion Soup
$4.59

Salads

Tossed Salad
$2.99
Caesar Salad
$6.99

Green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad
$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on top of green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.99

Grilled chicken on top of a garden salad with tomato, onion, pepper, and black olives with a choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a buffalo sauce over crisp mixed greens with tomato, onion, black olives and crumbled blue cheese and served with ranch dressing

Cobb Salad
$9.99

Crispy greens topped with chopped bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, triple cheese, chicken and olives

Chef's Salad
$10.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef and American cheese rolled up and cut into slices on top of a mixed green salad with tomato, hard boiled egg and olives

Greek Salad
$8.99

Crisp mixed greens, tomato, green pepper, onion, black olives, and feta cheese

Spinach Pie
$10.99

With Greek salad

Trio Salad
$9.99

Scoop of chicken, tuna and egg salad on a bed of lettuce surrounded by mixed greens, tomatoes and olives

Panini Sandwiches

Gyro Panini
$8.29

Sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, and tomato with a side of tzatziki sauce

Ruben Panini
$8.29

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Turkey Panini
$8.29

Turkey, spinach, provolone cheese, and tomato

French Dip Panini
$8.29

Sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus

Chck Parm Panini
$8.29

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, and marinara

Chck Cordon Bleu Panini
$8.29

Grilled chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese

Louisiana Panini
$8.29

Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, sautéed onion, and tomato

NY Panini
$8.29

Sliced roast beef, sautéed onion, Swiss cheese, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing

Croissant Sandwich w/ ff
$8.99

Buttered croissant stuffed with freshly made tuna, egg or chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato and served with French fries

Burgers

Hamburger
$5.99
Bacon Burger
$6.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$7.29
No Veggies Pizza Burger
$6.99

Topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Philadelphia Burger
$7.50

Mushrooms, onions, and American cheese

Black Forest Burger
$7.50

Topped with ham and Swiss cheese

Smoke House Burger
$7.50

Bacon, Cheddar, and BBQ sauce

Pepper Jack Burger
$7.50

Bacon, fried onion, and Pepper Jack cheese

Santa Fe Burger
$7.50

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings

3 Cheese Way Burger
$8.50

1 patty with American, Cheddar, and Swiss

Chesapeake Burger
$8.50

Crab meat and Cheddar cheese

Hungry Man Burger
$10.50

Double burger with bacon, fried eggs, and American cheese

Classic Sandwiches

Plain Hot Dog
$1.99
Texas Hot Dog
$3.79

With Texas sauce, mustard and onion

2 Texas Hot Dogs
$6.99

With Texas sauce, mustard and onion

Grilled Cheese
$3.99
BLT
$5.99

With mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$5.99

With lettuce

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.99

With lettuce

Egg Salad Sandwich
$5.99

With lettuce

Turkey Sandwich
$5.99

With lettuce and tomato or roast beef

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak
$8.25

With onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Ckn Philly Sub
$8.25

Fried onion and green pepper

Cheeseburger Sub
$8.25

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Meatball Sub
$8.25

Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Ckn Buffalo Sub
$8.25

Fried chicken, lettuce, and tomato, toasted in buffalo sauce

Ham Sub
$8.25

American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Sub
$8.25

American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

French Dip Sub
$8.25

With Swiss cheese and au jus

Main Street Combo Sandwiches

Monte Cristo W/ ff
$10.99

Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese on sliced French toast

Tuna Melt w/ ff
$10.99

Fresh tuna salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato

Chk Salad Melt w/ff
$10.99

Fresh chicken salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato

Gyro w/ ff
$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce

Reuben w/ff
$10.99

Slice of corned beef with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing

Rachel w/ ff
$10.99

Slice of turkey and melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing

Patty Melt w/ ff
$10.99

Hamburger with fried onion and melted American cheese on grilled rye bread

Grilled Chk Sand w/ ff
$10.99

With lettuce and tomato

Fried Chk Sand w/ff
$10.99

With lettuce and tomato

Kansas Chk Sand w/ ff
$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Philly Sand w/ ff
$10.99

Grilled chicken topped with American cheese, mushroom, onion, lettuce and tomato

Chk Cordon Bleu Sand w/ ff
$10.99

Grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Crab Swiss Melt w/ ff
$12.99

Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled rye bread

Fried Crab Cake w/ ff
$12.50

With lettuce

Broiled Crab Cake sand w/ ff
$12.50

With lettuce

Fried Haddock Sandwich w/ ff
$10.99

With lettuce

Italian Specials

Spaghetti Meatballs
$11.99
Meat Lasagna
$12.99
Chicken Parmigiana
$15.99

Stir-Fry

Vegetable Stir-Fry
$10.99
Chicken Stir-Fry
$13.99
Shrimp Stir-Fry
$15.99

Entrées

Roast Turkey
$13.99

Served with filling and chicken gravy

Roast Beef
$13.99

Served with filling and beef gravy

Baked Meatloaf
$13.99

With beef gravy

Hamloaf
$13.99

With pineapple sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast
$13.99
5 Pieces Deep-Fried Chicken Tenders
$13.99
Smothered Chicken
$14.99

Topped with onion, tomato, mushroom and Cheddar cheese

Liver and Onion
$13.99

With brown gravy

Steaks & Chops

Ham Steak
$15.79
Chopped Steak
$14.99

Served with fried onions and gravy

Pork Chops
$14.99
12 Oz New York Steak
$17.99
Black Diamond
$17.99
16 Oz T-Bone
$18.99
Country Fried Steak
$15.99

Fried Seafood

Fried Fisherman Platter
$20.99

Fillet haddock, scallops, shrimp, crab cake and clam strips

Fried Shrimp
$15.99
Fried Scallops
$15.99
Fried Crab Cake
$18.99
Fried Haddock
$16.99

Broiled Seafood

Broiled Haddock
$15.99
Broiled Flounder
$19.99

Stuffed with crab meat

Broiled Crab Cake
$18.99
Broiled Salmon
$16.99
Broiled Seafood Platter
$20.99

Sea scallops, fillet of haddock, one crab cake, and shrimp

Dinner Side Orders

Side FF
$3.00
Side Sweet FF
$4.00
Side Tots
$4.00
Side BB
$3.00
Side Mashed
$2.25
Cottage Cheese
$2.99
Apple Sauce
$2.99
Stuffing
$2.99
Coleslaw
$2.99
Veg of day #1
$2.99
Veg of day #2
$2.99
Pickled Beets
$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast
$6.99
Mickey Mouse Pancake
$6.99
Kids Burger
$6.99
Kids Chicken Fingers
$6.99
Kids Spaghetti
$6.99
Kids Mac and Cheese
$6.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.99
KIds Hot Dog
$6.99

Desserts

Cakes
$4.99
Mousse Mice
$5.49
Pies
$3.99
Eclair
$4.29
Fruit Turnover
$3.99
Muffin
$3.99
Cinn Bun
$4.49
1 Scoop Ice Cream
$1.79
2 Scoop Ice Cream
$2.99
Baklava
$4.99

All Day Breakfast

All Day Breakfast

Two Eggs
$3.99

Any style with home fries, buttered toast and jelly

Two Eggs & Meat
$6.99
Two Eggs & Hash
$7.99
Chipped Beef Gravy
$7.99
Sausage Gravy
$7.99
Main Street Breakfast
$11.99

Two pancakes or two pieces of French toast with two eggs any style, home fries and meat (choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or scrapple)

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette
$5.99
Bacon Omelette
$7.99

Ham, bacon or sausage

Ham Omelette
$7.99
Sausage Omelette
$7.99
Western Omelette
$8.99

Ham, onion, green pepper and cheese

Mexican Omelette
$8.99

Jalapeño pepper, tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelette
$8.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, and mushroom

Irish Omelette
$9.99

Corned beef hash and Cheddar cheese

Florentine Omelette
$8.99

Spinach and feta cheese

Crab Cheddar Omelette
$10.99

Crab meat and Cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette
$9.99

Ham, bacon, sausage and cheese

Italian Omelette
$8.99

Sausage, tomato, and mozzarella cheese

Chili Cheddar Omelette
$8.99

Breakfast Side Orders

Bacon
$3.49
Sausage
$3.49
Ham
$3.49
Scrapple
$3.49
Canadian Bacon
$3.49
Corned Beef Hash
$3.49
Side Chipped Beef
$3.49
Bagel
$1.99
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$2.49
Toast
$1.99
Side HF
$3.49
Peaches
$2.99
English Muffin
$1.79
Croissant
$1.99
2 Biscuits
$1.99
Cinnamon Roll
$5.49
Sausage Gravy Side
$3.49
Add extra egg
$0.99
Puddin
$3.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich
$5.99
Western Cheese Sandwich
$7.99

Breakfast Wrap or Panini

Western Cheese
$8.99
Philly Wrap
$8.99
Meat Lover Cheese
$8.99
Bacon*
$8.99
Ham*
$8.99
Sausage*
$8.99

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

1 Pancake
$3.79
Short Pancake
$5.79
3 Pancake
$7.29
1 BB Pancake
$3.99
Short BB Pancake
$6.29
3 BB Pancake
$7.49
1 CC Pancake
$3.99
Short CC Panckake
$6.29
3 CC Pancake
$7.49
Silver Dollar Pancakes
$7.29

Full - 3 pieces

1 Oreo Pancake
$3.99
Short Oreo Pancake
$6.29
3 Oreo Pancakes
$7.49
1 French Toast
$3.79
Short French Toast
$5.49
3 French Toast
$7.29
Stuffed French Toast
$7.29

2 pieces of French toast stuffed with sweetened cream cheese

Waffles

Plain Waffle
$6.99
Waffle with Chip Beef
$7.99
Waffle with Sausage Gravy
$7.99
Waffle with Fruit
$8.99
Waffle with Ice Cream
$8.99

Steak & Eggs

Black Diamond Steak
$16.99
Country Fried Steak with Sausage Gravy*
$12.99
New York Steak
$15.99
Chopped Steak*
$11.99

Oatmeal & Grits

Hot Oatmeal
$3.99
Baked Oatmeal
$5.99
Bowl of Grits
$3.99

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict
$9.99
Irish Benedict
$10.99
Crab Benedict
$10.99
Florentine Benedict
$10.49
Country Benedict
$9.99

Beverages

Coffee
$1.79

Regular or decaf

Hot Tea
$1.79

Reg or decaf

Soda
$2.29
Juice
$2.79

16 oz

French Vanilla Cappuccino
$2.29
Hot Chocolate
$2.19
Milk
$2.79

16 oz

Chocolate Milk
$2.79

16 oz

Milkshakes
$4.29
Iced Tea
$2.29
Kid drink or kid refill
$1.59
Water

Senior Menu

SR Meatloaf
$10.99

With brown gravy

SR Pork Chops
$10.99
SR Chicken
$10.99
SR Chicken Tenders
$10.99
SR Liver & Onions
$10.99

With brown gravy

SR Spaghetti and Meatballs
$10.99
SR Chicken Parme
$10.99

Over spaghetti

SR Turkey
$10.99

Over filling

SR Crab Cake
$12.99
SR Broiled Haddock
$11.99
SR Ham Loaf
$10.99

With pineapple sauce

SR Chopped Steak
$10.99

With fried onion, topped with brown gravy

SR New York Strip
$14.99

Specials

Baked Oatmeal
$5.99
Stuffed Chix Breast
$17.99
Chix Meatloaf
$11.99
Steak Stir Fry
$11.99