Trompitoz Taqueria 4832 US-380
Full Menu
Birria
- Birria Tacos Combo$10.95
3 birria tacos with melted cheese and cilantro served with a cup of broth
- Jumbo Birria Tacos Combo$13.89
3 large birria tacos with melted cheese and cilantro served with a cup of broth & rice
- Birria Quesadilla Combo$13.99
Large birria quesadilla with onions and cilantro served with a cup of broth and rice
- Birria Quesadilla$10.99
Large birria quesadilla with onions & cilantro
- Tortabirria$11.75
Birria torta with melted cheese, chipotle mayo, onions & cilantro served with a cup of broth
- Burritobirria$10.99
Large birria burrito with beans, rice, onions & cilantro served with a cup of broth
- Birria Ramen$11.75
Spicy tapatio ramen with birria broth and meat.
- Birria Egg Rolls$11.99
- Birria Grilled cheese$8.99
- Birria Pizzadilla$42.00
- Taco De Birria$2.95
- Taco de Birria Jumbo$3.40
- Consome$2.50
Street Tacos
- Barbacoa Taco$2.50
- Birria Taco$2.25
- Birria Taco Jumbo$3.39
- Brisket Taco$2.50
- Campechanos Taco$2.20
- Carnitas Taco$2.10
- Chicharron Taco$2.20
- Chorizo Taco$2.20
- Deshebrada Taco$2.25
- Fajita Taco$2.35
- Fish Taco$8.10
Order of 3
- Lengua Taco$2.99
- Mix Veggies Taco$2.15
- Nopales Taco$2.10
- Pollo Taco$2.10
- Shrimp Taco$8.50
Order of 3
- Steak Taco$2.25
- Tinga Taco$2.10
- Tripa Taco$3.55
- Trompo/Pastor Taco$2.15
Taco Plates
- Barbacoa Taco Plate$9.99
- Carnitas Taco Plate$9.99
- Chicharron Taco Plate$9.99
- Chicken Taco Plate$9.99
- Chorizo Taco Plate$9.99
- Deshebrada Taco Plate$9.99
- Fajita Taco Plate$9.99
- Steak Taco Plate$9.99
- Tinga$9.99
- Trompo Taco Plate$9.99
- Taco Plate Mix$10.99
- Taco Plate Special$11.99
3 tacos your choice of lengua, brisket, Campechano and chorizo served with rice and beans.
Tortas
- 380 Torta$12.99
Ham, frankfurters, smoked sausage, chorizo, trompo and steak with beans, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce & avocado
- Barbacoa Torta$9.99
- Brisket Torta$11.25
- Campechanos Torta$9.99
- Carnitas Torta$9.99
- Chorizo Torta$9.99
- Fajita Torta$9.99
- Hawaiian Torta$11.25
Trompo, ham, pineapple, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce & avocado
- La Del Chavo Torta$8.99
Ham with melted cheese, chipotle mayo, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce & avocado
- Lengua Torta$12.45
- Milanesa Fried Steak Torta$10.25
Fried breaded steak with melted cheese, chipotle mayo, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce & avocado
- Pollo Torta$9.99
- Steak Torta$9.99
- Trompo / Pastor Torta$9.99
Burritos
- Fajita Burrito$9.99
Rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and cheese with your choice of meat
- Barbacoa Burrito$9.99
- Lengua Burrito$10.99
- Tripa Burrito$10.99
- Brisket Burrito$9.99
- Steak Burrito$9.99
- Desebrada Burrito$9.99
- Trompo/ pastor Burrito$9.99
- Campechano " steak & chorizo" Burrito$10.99
- Chicharron Burrito$9.99
- Chorizo Burrito$9.99
- Carnitas Burrito$9.99
- Shrimp Burrito$10.99
- Chicken tinga Burrito$9.99
- Chicken Burrito$9.99
- Rice & beans burrito$7.99
Nachos
Trompo Papas
Alambre
Sopes
- Barbacoa Sope$3.99
- Beans & cheese Gordita Sope$3.00
- Birria Sope$4.50
- Breakfast Gordita Egg Meat of your choice & Cheese Sope$4.50
- Brisket Sope$3.99
- Campechano" Steak and chorizo" Sope$3.99
- Carnitas Sope$3.99
- Chicharron Sope$3.99
- Chicken Sope$3.99
- Chorizo Sope$3.99
- Chorizo with potatoe Sope$3.99
- Desebrada Sope$3.99
- Fajita Sope$3.99
- Lengua Sope$4.50
- Nopales Sope$3.99
- Steak Sope$3.99
Your choice of meat served with onions/cilantro or lettuce/sour cream
- Tinga Sope$3.99
- Tripa Sope$4.75
- Trompo Sope$3.99
Gorditas
- Barbacoa Gordita$3.99
- Beans & cheese Gordita$3.00
- Birria Gordita$4.50
- Breakfast Gordita Egg Meat of your choice & Cheese Gordita$4.50
- Brisket Gordita$3.99
- Campechano Gordita$3.99
- Carnitas Gordita$3.99
- Chicharron Gordita$3.99
- Chicken Gordita$3.99
- Chorizo Gordita$3.99
- Chorizo with potatoe Gordita$3.99
- Desebrada Gordita$3.99
- Fajita Gordita$3.99
- Lengua Gordita$4.50
- Nopales Gordita$3.99
- Steak Gordita$3.99
- Tinga Gordita$3.99
- Tripa Gordita$4.75
- Trompo Gordita$3.99
Bowls
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$10.89
Corn or flour quesadilla with your choice of meat, lettuce/sour cream or cilantro/onions served with rice & beans
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.89
- Lengua Quesadilla$12.99
- Tripa Quesadilla$13.99
- Brisket Quesadilla$12.99
- Steak Quesadilla$10.89
- Desebrada Quesadilla$10.89
- Trompo/ pastor Quesadilla$10.89
- Campechano " steak & chorizo" Quesadilla$11.25
- Chicharron Quesadilla$10.89
- Chorizo Quesadilla$10.89
- Carnitas Quesadilla$10.89
- Tinga Quesadilla$10.89
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.89
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
- Nopales Quesadilla$11.25
- Veggies Quesadilla$11.25
Burgers
- Chilanga Burger$9.99
Hamburger patty, ham, frankfurters, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, chipotle mayo and avocado
- Avocado Bacon Burger$9.75
Hamburger patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions and avocado
- Double Cheeseburger$9.99
2 hamburger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & avocado
- Hawaiian Burger$9.25
Hamburger patty, pineapple, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & avocado
- Cheeseburger$7.89
Hamburger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & avocado
Sides
Kids Menu
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Fried egg, ham, bacon, chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, cheese, tomato, served on a Cheddar Texas toast
- Scrambled Eggs Plate$10.99
Scrambled eggs with your choice of ham, chorizo, bacon, sausage or potato with a side of beans & tortillas
- Breakfast Quesadilla$6.99
Choice of ham, chorizo, sausage or bacon with grilled onions and bell peppers, scrambled eggs and cheese