Trophy Pizza - Gatherall 2750 Park Ave
Slices & Knots
- Plain Slice$4.00
The classic of the classics. Red sauce, parmesan, whole milk mozz. Chef's kiss.
- Grandma Slice$4.95
The ultimate comfort food of the pizza world - just like Grandma would make it. Garlic oil base, whole milk mozz, fresh mozz, fresh garlic with sauce, basil and parm on top with some carmelized cheese at the edge and a beautiful crispy, light, airy crust.
- Pepperoni Slice$4.75
Plain slice topped with cup-and-char pepperoni.
- White Slice$4.75
Garlic oil base with mozz, ricotta, caramelized onions and fresh basil.
- Loophole Slice$4.95
Garlic oil base with mozz, bacon, chicken, jalapeños and caramelized onions. Finished with Ranch.
Classic Pies
- 20" Pie$23.00
Red sauce, parm, whole milk mozz. Serves 3-5.
- 20" Pie with Toppings$23.00
Customize your plain pie. Serves 3-5.
- 20" Margherita Pie$24.00
Red sauce, parm, fresh mozz, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil. Serves 3-5.
- 20" Margherita Pie with Toppings$24.00
Customize your margherita pie. Serves 3-5.
- 20" White Pie$26.00
Garlic oil base with parmesan, whole milk mozz, ricotta, caramelized onions and fresh basil. Serves 3-5.
- 20" White Pie with Toppings$26.00
Customize your white pie. Serves 3-5.
- 20" Pepperoni Pie$29.00
- Grandma Pie$26.00
- Grandma Pie with Toppings$26.00
- Gluten Free Pie$14.50
Specialty Pies
- 20" Loophole$33.00
White pie with bacon, chicken, jalapeños and caramelized onions. Finished with Ranch.
- 20" White Hot$33.00
White pie with ricotta, pepperoni, capicola, red onion and hot honey.
- 20" Yes Way$33.00
Red pie with capicola, sausage, red onion and banana peppers.
- 20" Buffalo Chicken Pie$33.00
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza. White pie with buffalo ranch, grilled chicken, gorgonzola cheeze and red onion.
- 20" Verrazano$31.00
Red pie with fresh mozz, fresh garlic, red onion and light anchovies.
- 20" Trophy Pie$29.00
Red pie with fresh mozz and a touch of extra red sauce on top.
- 20" So Prime$31.00
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, fresh garlic and green peppers
- 20" Arthur Avenue$34.00
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, capicola and bacon. Oink.
- 20" Peppery Pig$34.00
Garlic oil, whole milk mozz, fresh mozz, fresh garlic with sauce, fresh basil and parm on top.
- 20" Vodka Meatball Pie$34.00
Red pie with homemade meatballs.
Salads
- Large Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, freshly grated parmesan.
- Small Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, freshly grated parmesan.
- Large When In Rome Salad$13.75
Mixed greens, crispy bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, banana peppers, croutons, homemade Ranch.
- Large Fresh & Cool Salad$8.75
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons & choice of dressing.
- Small Fresh & Cool Salad$5.50
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons & choice of dressing.