Tropical Juice Bar - 60 River St 60 River St
DRINKS
Smoothies
Juice Bar Favorites
- Pina Colada$5.49
A blend of pineapple juice, milk, and coconut cream served chilled
- Morir Sonando$6.49
Freshly squeezed orange juice and evaporated milk with a hint of sugar and of vanilla extract served chilled
- Lime Juice$3.79
sweet limeade served chilled
- Chinola Juice$3.79
Sweet passion fruit juice served chilled
- Orange Juice$6.75
Freshly squeezed orange juice served chilled
- Juice On The Beach$5.49
A blend of pineapple, strawberry, and mango with passion fruit
- Lime & Oatmeal Juice$4.25
sweet limeade blended with oats served chilled
Meal Replacements
- Peanut Butter Went Bananas$6.49
Banana, low-fat peanut butter, whey protein, and oats in water.
- Hurricane Piña$6.49
Pineapple, mango with oats, whey protein & piña colada
- Green Peanut Smoothie$6.49
Banana, kale leaf, peanut butter, oats, whey protein with water
- Dominate Today$6.49
Blueberries, banana, pineapple, oats, whey protein with water
- Juice Bar Strong$6.49
Banana, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, oats, and whey protein with water
Detox Your Body
- Super Green Juice$6.49
Kale, celery, and cucumber with orange juice
- Super Red Juice$6.49
Carrots, beets & orange
- Ginger Detox$6.74
Beets, apple, lime, and ginger
- Carrots Love Orange$6.49
carrots with orange juice
- Apple a Day$6.74
Apples, ginger, celery & pineapple
- Super O Juice$6.74
Carrots, ginger, mango, lime and orange juice
- Carrot Juice$6.49
juiced carrots
- Beet Juice$6.49
juiced beets
- Carrots & Beets$6.49
Carrots and beets juice
- Bottled Super Green Juice$6.49
Kale, celery, and cucumber with orange juice served in a bottle
- Bottled Super Red Juice$6.49
Carrots, beets & orange juice served in a 16oz bottle
- Bottled Juice Cleanse (set of 6)$34.00
Pack of six detox juices served in a bottle
- Ginger shot$2.49
3 oz shot of ginger, lime, apple, and organic agave
Sodas & more
FOOD
Meals
- Sandwiches$7.99
toasted sandwich, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pink sauce, and your choice of protein
- Patacon$7.99
Double-fried plantains on top & bottom with your protein with lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, and your choice of protein
- Quesadillas$7.99
Toasted tortilla filled with melted jack and cheddar cheese and diced tomato, cut into 4 pieces, served with sour cream.
- Chimichurri$7.49
Toasted roll with fresh cabbage, a hint of vinegar, pink sauce and your choice of protein
- Wraps$7.99
wrap with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, and your choice of protein
Island Favorites & Platters
- Mofongo$7.99
Green smashed plantains with a touch of baked pulled pork, butter and a hint of garlic salt. For extra make it a great meal with your choice of grilled chicken 8oz, fried chicken (4-5 pieces) or pulled pork (6 oz)
- Cuban Style Sandwich$7.49
Tropical style cuban, comes with delicious pulled pork slowly baked to perfection, swiss cheese, ham, lettuce & our pink sauce
- Yaroa$8.49
A Yaroa is served with a base (7oz) of fries, or sweet plantains, an option of meat (4oz) chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese, and pink sauce.
- Fried Chicken Platter (Picapollo)$6.99
Crispy chicken on the bone, with your choice of sides, tostones, fries or maduros.
- Grilled Chicken Platter$8.49
Thin cut chicken breast, marinated and grilled to perfection served with your choice of fries, tostones or maduros.
- Picapollo Family Platter$12.49
Half tray of our crispy chicken (6-8 pieces) and half of your choice of sides, fries, tostones or maduros, up to 2 sides.
- TJB Salad$7.99
chopped lettuce, and tomato, with croutons and parmesan cheese, and grilled chicken
Breakfast Toasts
Sides
Empanadas
Online Menu
Empanadas
Smoothies
Juice Bar Favorites
- Pina Colada$5.49
A blend of pineapple juice, milk, and coconut cream served chilled
- Morir Sonando$6.49
Freshly squeezed orange juice and evaporated milk with a hint of sugar and of vanilla extract served chilled
- Lime Juice$3.79
sweet limeade served chilled
- Chinola Juice$3.79
Sweet passion fruit juice served chilled
- Orange Juice$6.75
Freshly squeezed orange juice served chilled
- Juice On The Beach$5.49
A blend of pineapple, strawberry, and mango with passion fruit
- Lime & Oatmeal Juice$3.99
Looking for something new try our refreshing lime juice blended with oats. 20 oz
Meal Replacements
- Peanut Butter Went Bananas$6.49
Banana, low-fat peanut butter, whey protein, and oats in water.
- Hurricane Piña$6.49
Pineapple, mango with oats, whey protein & piña colada
- Green Peanut Smoothie$6.49
Banana, kale leaf, peanut butter, oats, whey protein with water
- Dominate Today$6.49
Blueberries, banana, pineapple, oats, whey protein with water
- Juice Bar Strong$6.49
Banana, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, oats, and whey protein with water
Detox Your Body
- Super Green Juice$6.49
Kale, celery, and cucumber with orange juice
- Super Red Juice$6.49
Carrots, beets & orange
- Ginger Detox$6.74
Beets, apple, lime, and ginger
- Carrots Love Orange$6.49
carrots with orange juice
- Apple a Day$6.74
Apples, ginger, celery & pineapple
- Super O Juice$6.74
Carrots, ginger, mango, lime and orange juice
- Carrot Juice$6.49
juiced carrots
- Beet Juice$6.49
juiced beets
- Carrots & Beets$6.49
Carrots and beets juice
- Bottled Super Green Juice$6.49
Kale, celery, and cucumber with orange juice served in a bottle
- Bottled Super Red Juice$6.49
Carrots, beets & orange juice served in a 16oz bottle
- Bottled Juice Cleanse (set of 6)$34.00
Pack of six detox juices served in a bottle
- Ginger shot$2.49
3 oz shot of ginger, lime, apple, and organic agave
Sodas & more
Meals
- Sandwiches$7.99
toasted sandwich, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pink sauce, and your choice of protein
- TJB Salad$7.99
chopped lettuce, and tomato, with croutons and parmesan cheese, and grilled chicken
- Wraps$7.99
wrap with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, and your choice of protein
- Quesadillas$7.99
Toasted tortilla filled with melted jack and cheddar cheese and diced tomato, cut into 4 pieces, served with sour cream.
- Patacon$7.99
Double-fried plantains on top & bottom with your protein with lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, and your choice of protein
- Chimichurri$7.49
Toasted roll with fresh cabbage, a hint of vinegar, pink sauce and your choice of protein
Island Favorites & Platters
- Mofongo$8.99
Green smashed plantains with a touch of baked pulled pork, butter and a hint of garlic salt. For extra make it a great meal with your choice of grilled chicken 8oz, fried chicken (4-5 pieces) or pulled pork (6 oz)
- Cuban Style Sandwich$7.49
Tropical style cuban, comes with delicious pulled pork slowly baked to perfection, swiss cheese, ham, lettuce & our pink sauce
- Yaroa$8.49
A Yaroa is served with a base (7oz) of fries, or sweet plantains, an option of meat (4oz) chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese, and pink sauce.
- TJB Salad$7.99
chopped lettuce, and tomato, with croutons and parmesan cheese, and grilled chicken
- Fried Chicken Platter (Picapollo)$6.99
Crispy chicken on the bone, with your choice of sides, tostones, fries or maduros.
- Grilled Chicken Platter$8.49
Thin cut chicken breast, marinated and grilled to perfection served with your choice of fries, tostones or maduros.
- Picapollo Family Platter$12.49
Half tray of our crispy chicken (6-8 pieces) and half of your choice of sides, fries, tostones or maduros, up to 2 sides.