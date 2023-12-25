Skip to Main content
Tropical Twist Cafe
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Order Online
Tropical Twist Cafe 713 East 21 St Unit A
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Tropical Twist Bowls
Tropical Twist
$9.99+
Tropical breeze
$9.99+
Coconut bliss
$9.99+
Chocolate peanut butter swirl
$9.99+
Build Your Own Bowl
$9.99+
Drinks
Sweet Tea
$1.29+
Unsweetened Tea
$1.29+
Lemonade
$1.59+
Orange Twist Ginger Shot
$3.00
Lemon Drop Ginger Shot
$3.00
Honey Ginger Shot
$3.00
Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$6.99+
Chocolate Peanut Butter Twist
$6.99+
Pitaya Breeze Smoothie
$6.99+
Daily Greens
$6.99+
Build Your Own Smoothie
$6.99+
Tropical Twist Cafe Location and Hours
(575) 760-3395
713 East 21 St Unit A, Clovis, NM 88101
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement