Troublemakers Beer Garden 7221 HWY 49
Food Menu
Snacks
- Beer Cheese Nachos
Tortilla Chips + Shredded Cheese + Beer Cheese + Pickled Jalapeños + Mexican Crema Drizzle + Cilantro$15.00
- Cherry Tomatoes + Burrata
Burrata Cheese + Cherry Tomatoes + Arugula + Garlic Olive Oil + Aged and White Balsamic Reduction + Toasted Garlic Flat Bread$16.00
- Hummus Plate
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus + Feta Cheese + Heirloom Carrots + Celery Sticks + Persian Cucumber + Watermelon Radish + Warm Pita$15.00
- Bavarian Pretzel + Beer Cheese
Giant Salted and Buttered Soft Pretzel + Beer Cheese + Honey Mustard$12.00
- Bone-in Wings
8 Bone in Wings + Choice of Extra Hot Honey, Buffalo, Sriracha BBQ, Sweet Chili or Garlic Parmesan Sauce + Heirloom Carrots + Celery Sticks + Blue Cheese or Ranch$16.00
- 2 Chicken Verde Tamales
Crumbled Cotija Cheese + Mexican Crema + Verde Sauce Drizzle + Cilantro$13.00
- 3 BBQ Brisket Sliders
Sliced Smoked Brisket + Sriracha BBQ Sauce + House Made Slaw + Pickled Red Onions + Cornichons$18.00
- Burnt End Link + Brioche Bun
All Beef Sausage made with Brisket Burnt Ends + Brioche Bun$7.00
Salads
- Summer Salad
Mixed Greens + Cherry Tomatoes + Persian Cucumber + Watermelon Radish + Heirloom Carrots + Shaved Parmesan + Sunflower Seeds + House Made Focaccia Croutons$14.00
- Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach + Fresh Strawberries + Feta Cheese + Red Onions + Candied Pecans + House Made Focaccia Croutons$14.00
Flatbread Pizza
- Margarita
Tomato Base + Buffalo Mozzarella + Fresh Basil + Aged Balsamic Reduction Finish$14.00
- Honey Blaze
Tomato Base + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Bacon + Pickled Jalapeños + Extra Hot Honey Finish$17.00
- Mother Clucker
Tomato Base + Mozzarella + Chicken + Bacon + Pickled Red Onion + Cilantro + Sriracha BBQ Drizzle$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Figgy Goat
Fig Spread Base + Balsamic Caramelized Onions + Goat Cheese + Mozzarella + Prosciutto + Arugula + Garlic Olive Oil Finish$20.00
- Ultimate Veggie
Herbed Brie Base + Mozzarella + Garlic Cloves + Gourmet Mushrooms from Cool Mushroom Farm + Artichoke Hearts + Arugula + Aged Balsamic Reduction Finish$19.00
- Black and Blue
Balsamic Caramelized Onion Base + Mozzarella + Arugula + Smoked Brisket + Blue Cheese Crumble Finish$20.00
- The Troublemaker
Tomato Base + Mozzarella + Spinach + Gourmet Mushrooms from Cool Mushroom Farm + Pepperoni + Sausage + Bacon + Red Onion + Smoked Brisket$21.00
- Colomaloha
Tomato Sweet Chili Base + Mozzarella + Ham + Pineapple + Red Onion$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Flatbread$12.00
- Pepperoni Flatbread$15.00
Kids Meals
- River Dog Kids Meal
All Beef Hotdog + Brioche Bun Served with Heirloom Carrot Sticks + Ranch Dressing + Honest Juice Box$7.00
- Cheese Pizza Kids Meal
Tomato Base + Mozzarella Served with Heirloom Carrot Sticks + Ranch Dressing + Honest Kids Juice Box$9.00
- Pepperoni Pizza Kids Meal
Tomato Base + Mozzarella + Pepperoni Served with Heirloom Carrot Sticks + Ranch Dressing + Honest Kids Juice Box$10.00