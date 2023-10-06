Trova Wine + Market 4004 Villanova St
Food
Snacks
Cheese
Alp Blossom
Camembert
Triple Cream
Cottonwood
Drunk Monk
Four-month Manchego
Fresh Chevre
Goat Gouda
Gorgonzola Dolce
Gruyère AOP Belfaux
L’Amuse Gouda
Red Rock Aged Cheddar
San Simon DOP
Shropshire
Smokin Goat
Sottocenere al Tartufo
Teahive
Charcuterie
Boards
Small Plates
Grapefruit + Cucumber
honey poached grapefruit, avocado, red onion, mint, cilantro, marcona almonds, serrano-infused honey, farm loaf
Hummus + Crudite
seasonal vegetables from local farms + pita bread
Peaches + Cream
roasted Texas peach, prosciutto, labneh, serrano pepper, aged balsamic, local microgreens, fennel pollen
Smoked Salmon Spread
house smoked salmon spread, fresh vegetables, pickled red onion, + everything bagel crostini
Sandwiches
The Chauncey Sandwich
fennel salami, Oro Italian cheese, olive + pimento tapenade, harissa aioli, champagne vinegar-dressed microgreens + panini bread
FACT Check Sandwich
marinated feta, local avocado, cucumber, tomato, greens, pickled carrots, aioli + “Hippie Bread”
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
gouda, gruyère, raclette, aged cheddar + farm loaf
The Reuben Sandwich
A Bar N Wagyu pastrami, emmentaler cheese, housemade kraut, “chef’s special sauce” + jewish rye
Salads
Fennel + Citrus Salad
mixed greens, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, avocado, honey/thyme-poached oranges, marcona almonds, + apple vinaigrette
Sweet Blues
bibb lettuce, toasted rye crumbs, marcona almonds, capers, gorgonzola dolce + sweet dijon vinaigrette
The Winner
bibb lettuce, feta, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, radicchio, croutons + creamy vinaigrette
Extras
Side Aioli
Side Ketchup
Side Truffle Fries
side of truffle fries
Side Fries
side of seasoned french fries
Focaccia
Rosemary focaccia, served with olive oil/balsamic
Extra Chef's Choice Crostini
Assortment of all of our crostini/crackers