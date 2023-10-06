Food

Snacks

French Fries

$7.00

seasoned french fries

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

chevre, honey, pistachio + thyme, orange zest

Marinated Olives

$6.00

gordal olives, orange zest, chili oil, french chervil

Truffle Fries

$10.00

white truffle, parmesan + aioli

Cheese

Alp Blossom

$10.00

Camembert

$10.00

Triple Cream

$12.00

Cottonwood

$9.00

Drunk Monk

$10.00

Four-month Manchego

$9.00

Fresh Chevre

$10.00

Goat Gouda

$9.00

Gorgonzola Dolce

$8.00

Gruyère AOP Belfaux

$9.00

L’Amuse Gouda

$11.00

Red Rock Aged Cheddar

$9.00

San Simon DOP

$10.00

Shropshire

$9.00

Smokin Goat

$9.00

Sottocenere al Tartufo

$10.00

Teahive

$9.00

Charcuterie

Bresaola

$9.00

Coppa Piccante

$9.00

Duck Prosciutto

$14.00

Elk Salami

$12.00

Fennel Pollen Salami

$9.00

Gin & Juice Lamb Salami

$12.00

Heritage Smoked Ham

$8.00

Imperial Chorizo

$8.00

Pork Cheek + Rabbit Terrine

$12.00

Prosciutto di Parma Mitica

$10.00

Speck Aldo

$10.00

Wagyu Salami di Manzo

$12.00

Boards

Chef's Choice Board

$45.00

2-4 Person TO-GO Cheese Board

$85.00

cheese + charcuterie and all of the fixings for 2-4 people

To-Go Board

$2.50

Small Plates

Grapefruit + Cucumber

$11.00

honey poached grapefruit, avocado, red onion, mint, cilantro, marcona almonds, serrano-infused honey, farm loaf

Hummus + Crudite

$14.00

seasonal vegetables from local farms + pita bread

Peaches + Cream

$16.00

roasted Texas peach, prosciutto, labneh, serrano pepper, aged balsamic, local microgreens, fennel pollen

Smoked Salmon Spread

$15.00

house smoked salmon spread, fresh vegetables, pickled red onion, + everything bagel crostini

Sandwiches

The Chauncey Sandwich

$18.00

fennel salami, Oro Italian cheese, olive + pimento tapenade, harissa aioli, champagne vinegar-dressed microgreens + panini bread

FACT Check Sandwich

$16.00

marinated feta, local avocado, cucumber, tomato, greens, pickled carrots, aioli + “Hippie Bread”

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

gouda, gruyère, raclette, aged cheddar + farm loaf

The Reuben Sandwich

$18.00

A Bar N Wagyu pastrami, emmentaler cheese, housemade kraut, “chef’s special sauce” + jewish rye

Salads

Fennel + Citrus Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, avocado, honey/thyme-poached oranges, marcona almonds, + apple vinaigrette

Sweet Blues

$14.00

bibb lettuce, toasted rye crumbs, marcona almonds, capers, gorgonzola dolce + sweet dijon vinaigrette

The Winner

$16.00

bibb lettuce, feta, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, radicchio, croutons + creamy vinaigrette

Extras

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

side of truffle fries

Side Fries

$3.00

side of seasoned french fries

Focaccia

$4.00

Rosemary focaccia, served with olive oil/balsamic

Extra Chef's Choice Crostini

$2.00

Assortment of all of our crostini/crackers

Extra Crostini

$1.00

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Baguette

$2.00

Extra Sourdough Toast

$1.00

Extra Hummus

$4.00

Extra Crudite

$3.00

Extra Almonds

$3.00

Extra Cornichons

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00