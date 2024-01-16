Skip to Main content
Truck D and Flava Flav 105 E Russell Rd
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Truck D and Flava Flav 105 E Russell Rd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
105 E Russell Rd, Tecumseh, MI 49286
Burritos
Chimichanga
1x Chimi Combo
2x Chimi Combo
Sides
Soft Drink
Burritos
Large Burrito
$12.00
Small Burrito
$10.00
Burrito Bowl
$12.00
Chimichanga
Fajita Chicken
$8.00
Buffalo Chicken
$8.00
Jerk Chicken
$8.00
Pork Soda
$8.00
Asian Beef
$8.00
Pork Carnitas
$8.00
1x Chimi Combo
Fajita w/ C&Q
$11.00
Buffalo w/ C&Q
$11.00
Jerk w/ C&Q
$11.00
Pork Soda w/ C&Q
$11.00
Asian Beef w/ C&Q
$11.00
pork carnitas w/ C&Q
$11.00
2x Chimi Combo
Chimi Combo
$17.00
Sides
Chips & Guacamole
$6.00
Chips & Queso
$6.00
Chips & Creamy Gouda
$6.00
Chips & Salsa
$4.00
Chips & Mexican Elotes
$5.00
Side Chips
$2.50
Side Queso (2 oz)
$2.00
Side Creamy Gouda (2 oz)
$2.00
Side Salsa (2 oz)
$2.00
Side Mexican Elotes (2 oz)
$2.00
Side Guacamole (2 oz)
$2.00
Soft Drink
Cola
$2.00
Diet Cola
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Cream Soda
$2.00
Rock & Rye
$2.00
Apple Juice Box
$1.00
Pure Leaf Iced Tea
$3.00
Truck D and Flava Flav 105 E Russell Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(734) 756-9341
105 E Russell Rd, Tecumseh, MI 49286
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement