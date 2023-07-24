Lunch

Paninis

Caprese

$11.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato + Basil Pesto

Chicken Caprese

$14.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato + Basil Pesto w/ Grilled Chicken

True Chicken

$13.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach + Honey Goat Cheese

True Garden

$13.00

Portobello, Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion Confit, Basil Aioli + Honey Goat Cheese

Steak Chimichurri

$14.00

Hanger Steak, Peppers, Onions, Corn + Black Bean Salsa w/ a Cilantro Lime Crème

Avocado Toast

The Classic

$10.00

Chili Flakes + Lemon Zest

Beet Hummus

Beet Hummus

$11.00

Watermelon Radish + Honey Goat Cheese

Bacon + Tomato

$11.00

Fire Roasted Tomato + Bacon

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Fire Roasted Tomato, Burrata w/ Basil + Balsamic Reduction

Dumplings & Empanadas

Edamame Dumplings

Edamame Dumplings

$13.00

Shallot-Sauternes, Dashi Broth + Truffle Essence

"Impossible" Empanadas

$11.00

Beyond Meat, Onions, Peppers + Mushrooms. Served w/ Aji Amarillo Sauce + Salsa Verde

True Bowls

Poké Bowl

Poké Bowl

$17.00

Saku Tuna, Edamame, Wasabi Cucumber Dressing, Seaweed Salad, Watermelon Radish, Persian Cucumber, Sesame Teriyaki + Crispy Chili Garlic Oil

Kale + Sweet Potato Bowl

Kale + Sweet Potato Bowl

$12.00

Avocado, Chickpeas, Grilled Bermuda Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Honey Dijon

Tandoori Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Crispy Chickpeas, Red Onion + Tzatziki

Carne Asada Bowl

$16.00

Hanger Steak, Peppers, Onions, Corn + Black Bean Salsa + Cilantro Lime Crème

Sliders

Kobe Beef Sliders

$13.00

Aged White Cheddar + Black Pepper Truffle Aioli

Black Bean Sliders

$12.00

Smashed Avocado, Pickled Slaw + Chipotle Aioli

Hummus

Made Daily + Served w/ Warm Fresh Pita Bread + Veggies

Classic

$9.00

Beet

$9.00

Cilantro Lime

$9.00

Roasted Garlic

$9.00

Red Pepper

$9.00

Everything

$9.00

Sandwiches + Wraps

Served with Homemade Pita Chips or Black Bean Salad

BAAT

$13.00

Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula + Pesto Aioli

Egg Salad

$10.00

Lettuce + Tomato

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lettuce + Tomato

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Lettuce + Tomato

1/2 BAAT

$12.00

Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup

1/2 Chicken Salad

$11.00

Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup

1/2 Tuna Salad

$12.00

Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup

1/2 Egg Salad

$10.00

Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup

Salads

Berry Prawn Salad

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp + Spinach, Red Onions, Walnuts, Strawberries + Goat Cheese with Wild Berry Vinaigrette

Court House Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix with Beets, Red Onion, Pistachios + Goat Cheese Crumbles w/ Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$15.00

Iceberg/Romaine w/ Blackened Chicken drizzled w/ Chimichurri, Black Bean Salsa, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado w/ Southwest Ranch

Build Your Own Salad

$12.00

Choose Your Base, 5 Toppings + Choice of Dressing

Beverages

House Cold Brew

$5.00

LG Coffee

$2.50

SM Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Açai Bowls

Made w/ Organic Acai Blend + Topped w/ Gluten Free Granola
Mechanic Street Bowl

Mechanic Street Bowl

$11.00

Gluten Free Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes + Honey

Brass Monkey Bowl

$11.00

Topped w/ Gluten Free Granola, Bananas, Nutella + Pistachio Butter

Beach Bowl

$11.00

Topped w/ Gluten Free Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Mango, Coconut Flakes + Honey

Soup of the Day

#1 Soup

$5.00

Our Soups change daily. Please call or view our social media page for Soups of the Day.

#2 Soup

$5.00

Our Soups change daily. Please call or view our social media page for Soups of the Day.

Smoothie

Smoothies

Rise + Grind

$11.00

Cold Brew, Raw Cacao, Almond Butter, Honey, Banana, Collagen Protein + Almond Milk

Berry Blast

$10.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Collagen Protein + Coconut Water

Hulk Smash

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Mango + Coconut Water

PB Banana Power Up

$10.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Greens, Kale, Honey + Cacao

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Vanilla Collagen Protein