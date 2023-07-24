True Kitchen
Lunch
Paninis
Caprese
Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato + Basil Pesto
Chicken Caprese
Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato + Basil Pesto w/ Grilled Chicken
True Chicken
Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach + Honey Goat Cheese
True Garden
Portobello, Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion Confit, Basil Aioli + Honey Goat Cheese
Steak Chimichurri
Hanger Steak, Peppers, Onions, Corn + Black Bean Salsa w/ a Cilantro Lime Crème
Avocado Toast
Dumplings & Empanadas
True Bowls
Poké Bowl
Saku Tuna, Edamame, Wasabi Cucumber Dressing, Seaweed Salad, Watermelon Radish, Persian Cucumber, Sesame Teriyaki + Crispy Chili Garlic Oil
Kale + Sweet Potato Bowl
Avocado, Chickpeas, Grilled Bermuda Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Honey Dijon
Tandoori Chicken Bowl
Crispy Chickpeas, Red Onion + Tzatziki
Carne Asada Bowl
Hanger Steak, Peppers, Onions, Corn + Black Bean Salsa + Cilantro Lime Crème
Sliders
Hummus
Sandwiches + Wraps
BAAT
Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula + Pesto Aioli
Egg Salad
Lettuce + Tomato
Chicken Salad
Lettuce + Tomato
Tuna Salad
Lettuce + Tomato
1/2 BAAT
Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup
1/2 Chicken Salad
Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup
1/2 Tuna Salad
Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup
1/2 Egg Salad
Served with House Salad, Caesar or Soup
Salads
Berry Prawn Salad
Blackened Shrimp + Spinach, Red Onions, Walnuts, Strawberries + Goat Cheese with Wild Berry Vinaigrette
Court House Salad
Spring Mix with Beets, Red Onion, Pistachios + Goat Cheese Crumbles w/ Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Iceberg/Romaine w/ Blackened Chicken drizzled w/ Chimichurri, Black Bean Salsa, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado w/ Southwest Ranch
Build Your Own Salad
Choose Your Base, 5 Toppings + Choice of Dressing
Beverages
Açai Bowls
Soup of the Day
Smoothie
Smoothies
Rise + Grind
Cold Brew, Raw Cacao, Almond Butter, Honey, Banana, Collagen Protein + Almond Milk
Berry Blast
Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Collagen Protein + Coconut Water
Hulk Smash
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Mango + Coconut Water
PB Banana Power Up
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Greens, Kale, Honey + Cacao
Pina Colada
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Vanilla Collagen Protein