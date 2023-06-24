Truly Pizza
Food Menu
Starters
Classic French Fries
Golden, crispy skinny cut French fries tossed in sea salt and served with ketchup & our house made herby ranch
Garlic Pull Apart Bread
Baked in a cast iron pan and topped with garlic butter and freshly grated Romano cheese
Chicken Wings
Topped with crumbled Point Reyes blue cheese and served with house made pickled veggies
Long Board
A premium assortment of artisan meats and cheeses, grilled focaccia, fruit preserves, house made pickled veggies and other treats
Short Board
Our selection of artisan meats and cheeses
Salads
Dana Point Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, our house made herby ranch, Point Reyes Blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, Local dates, chives, red onion, smoked bacon, shaved egg, cracked black pepper
Our House
Little gem lettuce, house breadcrumbs, Truly vinaigrette, topped with grated Parmesan cheese
Salumi Salad
Little gem lettuce, Calabrian chili vinaigrette, house made breadcrumbs, sliced salami, sopressata, fresh mozzarella, olives, capers
Seaside Citrus
Little gem lettuce, preserved lemon dressing, house made course breadcrumbs, Spanish anchovies, fried capers, chili oil, cracked black pepper, grated Romano cheese
Spagnola Salad
Arugula and radicchio blend tossed in a quince dressing, topped with grated Manchego cheese, zodiac pears, Marcona almonds, speck
Sandwiches
Spicy Italian
Salami, smoked prosciutto, soppressata, sliced mozzarella, shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes, spicy giardiniera, red onion, mustard, mayo Calabrian chili vinaigrette
Pesto Turkey
Smoked turkey, sliced mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado, sliced mozzarella, pistachio lemon pesto
Rounds
(R) Classic Pepperoni
Our cheese pizza loaded with old style cup and char pepperoni, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, grated Romano
(R) Our Cheese
California red sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, grated Romano
(R) The Garden
Creamy onion and garlic sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, Mustard Greens, Broccoli, Spinach, pickled mustard seeds, dill, shaved provolone
(R) Umami Mushroom
Creamy onion and garlic sauce, smoked mozzarella, marinated wood roasted mushrooms, toasted sesame oil, sesame seeds, green onion, bonito flakes
(R) Truly White
Caciocavallo, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, creamy onion and garlic sauce, stracciatella, guindilla peppers
Squares
[SQ] Classic Pepperoni
Our original cheese, California red sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, fresh basil
[SQ] Original Cheese
California red sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, grated Romano
[SQ] Smoky Vodka
Vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, semi dried marinated tomatoes, burrata, Pistachio lemon pesto, fresh basil
[SQ] Sweet & Spicy
California red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, soppressata, spicy giardiniera, stracciatella, Zab's hot honey, fresh basil
[SQ] Spinach & Artichoke
Creamy onion and garlic sauce, whole milk mozzarella, spinach, artichokes, lemon zest, house made breadcrumbs
[SQ] Suprema
California red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ground sausage, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, cup and char pepperoni, spicy giardiniera, fresh basil