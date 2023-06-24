Truly Pizza

Food Menu

Starters

Classic French Fries

$11.00

Golden, crispy skinny cut French fries tossed in sea salt and served with ketchup & our house made herby ranch

Garlic Pull Apart Bread

$12.00

Baked in a cast iron pan and topped with garlic butter and freshly grated Romano cheese

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Topped with crumbled Point Reyes blue cheese and served with house made pickled veggies

Long Board

$35.00

A premium assortment of artisan meats and cheeses, grilled focaccia, fruit preserves, house made pickled veggies and other treats

Short Board

$25.00

Our selection of artisan meats and cheeses

Salads

Dana Point Wedge

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce, our house made herby ranch, Point Reyes Blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, Local dates, chives, red onion, smoked bacon, shaved egg, cracked black pepper

Our House

$12.00

Little gem lettuce, house breadcrumbs, Truly vinaigrette, topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Salumi Salad

$20.00

Little gem lettuce, Calabrian chili vinaigrette, house made breadcrumbs, sliced salami, sopressata, fresh mozzarella, olives, capers

Seaside Citrus

$17.00

Little gem lettuce, preserved lemon dressing, house made course breadcrumbs, Spanish anchovies, fried capers, chili oil, cracked black pepper, grated Romano cheese

Spagnola Salad

$18.00

Arugula and radicchio blend tossed in a quince dressing, topped with grated Manchego cheese, zodiac pears, Marcona almonds, speck

Sandwiches

Spicy Italian

$19.00

Salami, smoked prosciutto, soppressata, sliced mozzarella, shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes, spicy giardiniera, red onion, mustard, mayo Calabrian chili vinaigrette

Pesto Turkey

$17.00

Smoked turkey, sliced mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado, sliced mozzarella, pistachio lemon pesto

Rounds

(R) Classic Pepperoni

$19.00

Our cheese pizza loaded with old style cup and char pepperoni, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, grated Romano

(R) Our Cheese

$17.00

California red sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, grated Romano

(R) The Garden

$24.00

Creamy onion and garlic sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, Mustard Greens, Broccoli, Spinach, pickled mustard seeds, dill, shaved provolone

(R) Umami Mushroom

$24.00

Creamy onion and garlic sauce, smoked mozzarella, marinated wood roasted mushrooms, toasted sesame oil, sesame seeds, green onion, bonito flakes

(R) Truly White

$24.00

Caciocavallo, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, creamy onion and garlic sauce, stracciatella, guindilla peppers

Squares

[SQ] Classic Pepperoni

$23.00Out of stock

Our original cheese, California red sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, fresh basil

[SQ] Original Cheese

$20.00Out of stock

California red sauce, fresh and aged whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, grated Romano

[SQ] Smoky Vodka

$27.00Out of stock

Vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, semi dried marinated tomatoes, burrata, Pistachio lemon pesto, fresh basil

[SQ] Sweet & Spicy

$27.00Out of stock

California red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, soppressata, spicy giardiniera, stracciatella, Zab's hot honey, fresh basil

[SQ] Spinach & Artichoke

$26.00Out of stock

Creamy onion and garlic sauce, whole milk mozzarella, spinach, artichokes, lemon zest, house made breadcrumbs

[SQ] Suprema

$30.00Out of stock

California red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, ground sausage, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, cup and char pepperoni, spicy giardiniera, fresh basil

Soft Serve

Vanilla Soft Serve

$8.00

Straus organic vanilla soft serve.

Chocolate Soft Serve

$8.00

Swirl Soft Serve

$8.00

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$3.00

Side Parmesan

Side Buffalo

Add Focaccia

$5.00

Side Calabrian Chili Oil

$2.00

Side Cali Red Sauce

$3.00

Beer/Seltzer

Beer

Ballast Point - Sculpin IPA

$7.00

Hitachino - Saison du Japon

$9.00Out of stock

Hitachino - White Ale

$9.00Out of stock
Laguna Beach - 1000 Steps

$8.00
Laguna Beach - Especial

$8.00

Michelada Especial

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00
Peroni

$7.00

Delahunt Overcast IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Seltzer

Amass - Faerie Fizz

$10.00

Amass - Sun Sign

$10.00

Amass - Surfer Rosso

$10.00

Wine

Bubbly BTG

(BTG) Col de Salici - Prosecco

$12.00

(BTG) Listel - Pet Nat

$10.00

(BTG) Lombardini - Lambrusco

$12.00

(BTG) Nicolas Feuillette - Champagne

$19.00

(BTG) Truly Spritz

$14.00

White BTG

(BTG) Malene - Rose

$11.00

(BTG) Poggio, Gavi - DOCG Cortese

$12.00

(BTG) Saint K, Flower Bomb - Malvasia Bianca

$16.00

(BTG) Sergio Drago - Catarratto

$18.00

(BTG) Stag's Leap, Karia - Chardonnay

$24.00

(BTG) Desparada, NYX

$20.00

(BTG) Unshackled Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Red BTG

(BTG) Cecchi - Chianti Classico

$11.00

(BTG) Chimney Rock - Cab Sauv

$40.00

(BTG) Saint K, Dial Tone - Mourvedre

$22.00

(BTG) Sergio Drago - Rosa, Nero d'avola

$15.00

(BTG) Sergio Drago - Rosso, Nero d'avola/Syrah Blend

$19.00Out of stock

(BTG) Weather - Pinot Noir

$14.00

(BTG) Rochioli - Pinot Noir

$38.00

(BTG) Saint K, Gravesend

$22.00

Bubbly Bottles

Col de Salici - Prosecco

$48.00

Listel - Pet Nat

$38.00

Lombardini Rosso - Lambrusco

$48.00

Nicolas Feuillette - Champagne

$85.00

Perrier-Jouet, Belle Epoque Brut '14 - Champagne

$295.00

White Bottles

Desparada, NYX '02 - Sauvignon Blanc

$95.00

Malene '22 - Rose

$45.00

Poggio, Gavi - Cortese

$52.00

Saint K, Flower Bomb '22 - Malvasia Bianca

$72.00

Saint K, Yokai '21 - Chardonnay

$95.00

Sergio Drago - Catarratto

$80.00Out of stock

Stag's Leap, Karia '21 - Chardonnay

$115.00

Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Red Bottles

Brandon Gregory, Illation - Red Blend

$205.00

Cecchi '20 - Chianti Classico

$45.00

Chimney Rock - Cabernet Sauvignon

$165.00

L'Aventure, Cote a Cote - Red Blend

$225.00

Quintessa - Red Blend 375ml

$158.00

Rochioli '20 - Pinot Noir

$145.00

Saint K, Dial Tone - Mourvedre

$105.00

Saint K, Gravesend - Lagrein

$105.00

Sergio Drago, Rosa - Nero d'avola

$70.00

Sergio Drago, Rosso - Nero d'avola/Syrah

$85.00Out of stock

Weather '20 - Pinot Noir

$60.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Vivreau Sparkling

$4.00

Soda

7up

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50
Reed's Ginger Beer

$4.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

Truly N/A Spritz

$5.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$4.50

Tea/Lemonade

Harney & Sons Black Iced Tea

$6.50
Yuzu Lemonade

$5.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Merch

Hats

Truly Dad Hat

$20.00
Truly Wave Snapback

$18.00

Truly Beanie

$40.00

Sweatshirts

LIVLOV Hoodie

$55.00

Tees

Truly Pizza Tee - White

$24.00