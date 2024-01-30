Truth Astoria 27-35 21st Street
COCKTAILS
- R.A.F$16.00
Mezcal, Pineapple honey syrup, Lime juice, pineapple juice , hell fire bitters , Peppercorn garnish
- Pink Matter$16.00
Vodka, Amaretto, Triple sec, berry mix syrup, lime juice
- Belmont 47$16.00
Monkey 47 gin, Yuzu, tarragon syrup, clarified ,dehydrated blood orange
- Kofee$16.00
Coffee infused Vodka, coffee liquor, expresso brown sugar syrup
- Paper Crane$16.00
Hojicha infused Japanase whiskey, Martini fiero, a perol, lemon juice, yuzu syrup.
- Sakiko$16.00
Suntori Toki Whiskey, Beach plum gin , Yuzu, Raspberry syrup, egg white
Truth Astoria 27-35 21st Street Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 613-7652
Open now • Closes at 11PM