Truth Restaurant and Lounge 22915 Merrick Boulevard
Food Menu
Starters
Fried Calamari
Breaded calamari lightly fried in canola oil with a side of sweet chilli sauce
Fried Wings
Fried non-breaded chicken wings then seasoned with a sauce of your choice: (mango habanero, barbecue, buffalo, escovitch, sweet chilli, honey garlic)
Wings Platter
A platter with a selection of all flavors of our fried non-breaded chicken wings
Fried Whiting
Deep fried whiting lightly seasoned with our signature herbal blend
Mac & Cheese
Deliciously rich and gooey baked 14oz elbow macaroni with our creamy truth blended cheese
Conch Fritters
Fresh conch battered in a seasoned flour mixture and fried to perfection
Cod Fish Fritters
Cod fritters battered in a seasoned flour mixture and fried
Shrimp App
Garlic buttered, jerk, curry, sweet chilli, truth esco style, fried or peppered
Veggie Spring Rolls
Delicious vegetable mix wrapped with rice paper and fried to perfection
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons.
Caesar Chicken Salad
Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons With Jerked or Baked Chicken
Caesar Shrimp Salad
Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons. With Grilled Shrimp
Caesar Salmon Salad
Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons With Salmon
Caesar Shrimp/Chicken Salad
Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons. With Jerked or Baked Chicken And Grilled Shrimp
Entrées
Jerked Salmon
Fried, escovitch blackened, truth esco style, blackened fried, run down, roast, steamed, jerk or brown stew
Blackened Fried Salmon
Sweet Chili Pine Salmon
Coconut Curry Salmon
Esco Salmon
Honey jerk, coconut curry, sweet chilli, blackened escovitch, truth esco style or blackened fried
Blackened Esco Salmon
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Kebab
Salmon & shrimp marinated in our signature jerk seasoning and grilled
Honey Jerk Salmon
Grilled Salmon
Rundown Salmon
Garlic Butter Salmon
Jerked Snapper
Steamed Snapper
Snapper Rundown
Fried Snapper
Esco Snapper
Blackened Fried Snapper
Esco Blackened Snapper
Grilled Salmon
Brown Stew Snapper
Roast Snapper
Jerked Branzino
Steamed Branzino
Blackened Branzino Fried
Esco Branzino
Roast Branzino
Brown Stew Branzino
Run Down Branzino
Esco Blackened Branzino
Curry Lobster
Esco Lobster
Garlic Butter Lobster
Jerk Lobster
Fried Lobster
Lobster & Pasta
Jerk Shrimp Meal
Curry Shrimp Meal
Fried Shrimp Meal
Esco Shrimp Meal
Shrimp Scampi Meal
Pepper Shrimp Meal
Garlic Butter Shrimp Meal
Sweet Chili Shrimp Meal
Grilled Shrimp Meal
Platter With Snapper
Boil
Platter
Jerk Seafood
Whiting Entree
Esco Whiting Entree
1 Cluster
Jerk T-bone Steak
Prime 15 oz. t-bone steak marinated in our signature jerk rub grilled to your preference
Curry Goat
Slowly cooked well seasoned curried goat meat
Oxtail & Butter Beans
Slowly cooked oxtail meat with our special spices & seasoning
Fried Chicken
Jerk Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken marinated overnight with our special jerk sauce
Jerk Lamb Chops
Exceptionally tender grilled lamb chops with truth's special kick of flavor jerk spicy seasoning made to perfection
Jerk Pork
Chicken Parm
Oxtail & Curry Goat
Jerk Skirt Steak
Truth Linguine Pasta (VEG)
Linguine pasta cooked until al-denta then coupled with our creamy sauce and special seasoning
Ackee & Green Plantain
Truth Spicy Plant Based Burger
Perfectly crafted plant-based beyond patty grilled and topped with our special spicy sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower
Truth Signature Stew
Vegetable Stir-Fry (VEG)
Sautéed vegetables cooked and seasoned to perfection
Sweet and Sour Tofu
Lightly sautéed pieces of tofu chunks cooked down in our special blend of seasoning and sweet sour sauce
Curry Tofu
Seasoned to perfection tofu with the nostalgic flavors of authentic Jamaican spices
Truth Signature Linguine Pasta
Jerk Chicken Breast Linguine Pasta
Salmon Linguine Pasta
Oxtail Linguine Pasta
Shrimp Linguine Pasta
Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Lobster Tail Linguine Pasta
Jerk Shrimp Linguine Pasta
Chicken Breast Linguine Pasta
Grilled Shrimp Linguine Pasta
Grilled Salmon Linguine Pasta
Jerk Salmon Linguine Pasta
Fry Salmon Linguine Pasta
Jerk Lobster Linguine Pasta
Fry Lobster Linguine Pasta
Grilled Lobster Linguine Pasta
Sides
French Fries
Straight cut potatoes fried to perfection
Side Festival
Sweet dough deep-fried to perfection
Mac & Cheese side
Deliciously rich and gooey baked 14oz elbow macaroni with our creamy truth blended cheese
Bammy
Cassava flatbread soaked in milk cooked in a seasoned sauce or fried
Fried Sweet Plantain
Ripe green plantain deep-fried
Fried Green Plantain
Green plantain deep fried
White Rice
Rice & Peas
Vegetables
Mixed vegetables
Roasted Garlic Potatoes
Roasted garlic potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Delicious, creamy, and smooth freshly mashed potatoes served with an option of extra butter
Mashed Potatoes with Pulled Curry Goat Meat
Delicious, creamy and smooth freshly mashed potatoes served pulled oxtail meat and gravy
Mashed Potatoes with Pulled Oxtail Meat
Delicious, creamy, and smooth freshly mashed potatoes served with pulled oxtail meat and gravy