Food Menu

Starters

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Breaded calamari lightly fried in canola oil with a side of sweet chilli sauce

Fried Wings

$10.00

Fried non-breaded chicken wings then seasoned with a sauce of your choice: (mango habanero, barbecue, buffalo, escovitch, sweet chilli, honey garlic)

Wings Platter

$40.00

A platter with a selection of all flavors of our fried non-breaded chicken wings

Fried Whiting

$10.00

Deep fried whiting lightly seasoned with our signature herbal blend

Mac & Cheese

Deliciously rich and gooey baked 14oz elbow macaroni with our creamy truth blended cheese

Conch Fritters

$12.00

Fresh conch battered in a seasoned flour mixture and fried to perfection

Cod Fish Fritters

$10.00

Cod fritters battered in a seasoned flour mixture and fried

Shrimp App

$15.00

Garlic buttered, jerk, curry, sweet chilli, truth esco style, fried or peppered

Veggie Spring Rolls

$12.00

Delicious vegetable mix wrapped with rice paper and fried to perfection

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons.

Caesar Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons With Jerked or Baked Chicken

Caesar Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons. With Grilled Shrimp

Caesar Salmon Salad

$18.00

Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons With Salmon

Caesar Shrimp/Chicken Salad

$22.00

Romaine Hearts Tossed In Caesar Dressing And Topped With Crisp Seasoned Croutons. With Jerked or Baked Chicken And Grilled Shrimp

Entrées

Jerked Salmon

$25.00

Fried, escovitch blackened, truth esco style, blackened fried, run down, roast, steamed, jerk or brown stew

Blackened Fried Salmon

$25.00

Sweet Chili Pine Salmon

$25.00

Coconut Curry Salmon

$25.00

Esco Salmon

$25.00

Honey jerk, coconut curry, sweet chilli, blackened escovitch, truth esco style or blackened fried

Blackened Esco Salmon

$25.00

Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Kebab

$25.00

Salmon & shrimp marinated in our signature jerk seasoning and grilled

Honey Jerk Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Rundown Salmon

$25.00

Garlic Butter Salmon

$25.00

Jerked Snapper

$25.00

Steamed Snapper

$25.00

Snapper Rundown

$25.00

Fried Snapper

$25.00

Esco Snapper

$25.00

Blackened Fried Snapper

$25.00

Esco Blackened Snapper

$25.00

Brown Stew Snapper

$25.00

Roast Snapper

$25.00

Jerked Branzino

$30.00

Steamed Branzino

$30.00

Blackened Branzino Fried

$30.00

Esco Branzino

$30.00

Roast Branzino

$30.00

Brown Stew Branzino

$30.00

Run Down Branzino

$30.00

Esco Blackened Branzino

$30.00

Curry Lobster

$40.00

Esco Lobster

$40.00

Garlic Butter Lobster

$40.00

Jerk Lobster

$40.00

Fried Lobster

$40.00

Lobster & Pasta

$45.00

Jerk Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Curry Shrimp Meal

$23.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Esco Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi Meal

$23.00

Pepper Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Platter With Snapper

$65.00

Boil

$50.00

Platter

$40.00

Jerk Seafood

$80.00

Whiting Entree

$22.00

Esco Whiting Entree

$22.00

1 Cluster

$22.00

Jerk T-bone Steak

$45.00

Prime 15 oz. t-bone steak marinated in our signature jerk rub grilled to your preference

Curry Goat

$20.00

Slowly cooked well seasoned curried goat meat

Oxtail & Butter Beans

$30.00

Slowly cooked oxtail meat with our special spices & seasoning

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Seasoned grilled chicken marinated overnight with our special jerk sauce

Jerk Lamb Chops

$40.00

Exceptionally tender grilled lamb chops with truth's special kick of flavor jerk spicy seasoning made to perfection

Jerk Pork

$16.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Oxtail & Curry Goat

$40.00

Jerk Skirt Steak

$25.00

Truth Linguine Pasta (VEG)

$16.00

Linguine pasta cooked until al-denta then coupled with our creamy sauce and special seasoning

Ackee & Green Plantain

$15.00

Truth Spicy Plant Based Burger

$20.00

Perfectly crafted plant-based beyond patty grilled and topped with our special spicy sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Truth Signature Stew

$15.00

Vegetable Stir-Fry (VEG)

$12.00

Sautéed vegetables cooked and seasoned to perfection

Sweet and Sour Tofu

$24.00

Lightly sautéed pieces of tofu chunks cooked down in our special blend of seasoning and sweet sour sauce

Curry Tofu

$24.00

Seasoned to perfection tofu with the nostalgic flavors of authentic Jamaican spices

Truth Signature Linguine Pasta

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Breast Linguine Pasta

$18.00

Salmon Linguine Pasta

$25.00

Oxtail Linguine Pasta

$28.00

Shrimp Linguine Pasta

$25.00

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$30.00

Lobster Tail Linguine Pasta

$40.00

Jerk Shrimp Linguine Pasta

$25.00

Chicken Breast Linguine Pasta

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Linguine Pasta

$25.00

Grilled Salmon Linguine Pasta

$25.00

Jerk Salmon Linguine Pasta

$25.00

Fry Salmon Linguine Pasta

$25.00

Jerk Lobster Linguine Pasta

$40.00

Fry Lobster Linguine Pasta

$40.00

Grilled Lobster Linguine Pasta

$40.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Straight cut potatoes fried to perfection

Side Festival

$5.00

Sweet dough deep-fried to perfection

Mac & Cheese side

$8.00

Deliciously rich and gooey baked 14oz elbow macaroni with our creamy truth blended cheese

Bammy

$5.00

Cassava flatbread soaked in milk cooked in a seasoned sauce or fried

Fried Sweet Plantain

$5.00

Ripe green plantain deep-fried

Fried Green Plantain

$5.00

Green plantain deep fried

White Rice

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Mixed vegetables

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted garlic potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Delicious, creamy, and smooth freshly mashed potatoes served with an option of extra butter

Mashed Potatoes with Pulled Curry Goat Meat

$12.00

Delicious, creamy and smooth freshly mashed potatoes served pulled oxtail meat and gravy

Mashed Potatoes with Pulled Oxtail Meat

$12.00

Delicious, creamy, and smooth freshly mashed potatoes served with pulled oxtail meat and gravy

Non Alcohol Beverages

Red Bull

$6.00

Water

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$6.00

Ting

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry Foutain

$3.00

Cranberry Small Bottle

$5.00

Virgin Daquiri

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Coconut Water

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

Virgin Margarita

Virgin Mojito

Sunday Brunch

All You Can Eat

1st Order

$49.00

2nd Order

3rd Order

Minosa

Take Out

Callaloo & Saltfish

$16.00

Ackee & Saltfish

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Hash Brown

$5.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Festival

$5.00

Fried Breadfruit

$5.00

Fried Dumpling

$5.00

Jerk Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Run Down Mackerel

$18.00

Kidney

$15.00

Oxtail & Grits

$15.00

Oxtail & Waffle

$25.00

Small Esco Snapper

$15.00

Oat Porridge

$8.00

Cornmeal Porridge

$8.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffie

$3.00

Grits Only

$10.00

Small Fried Snapper

$15.00

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Daiquiri

Mango

Pina Colada

Chef Daily Special

Chef Options

Mac & Cheese With Pulled Oxtail

Mash Potatoes

$45.00