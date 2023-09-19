Tryst Gastro Lounge
Tapas
- American Burger$16.00
- Baja Tacos$16.00
- Beef Kabobs$26.00
- Beef Sliders$14.00
- Bruschetta$12.00
- Ceviche$13.00
- Charcuterie$26.00
Chef’s Choice of Meats, Cheeses and Accompaniments.
- Chicken Club$16.00
- Chicken Kabob$19.00
- Chicken Sliders$14.00
- Crab Cakes$24.00
- Fish Spread$15.00
- Marg. Flatbread$15.00
- Med Platter$20.00
- Mush. Flatbread$15.00
- Mussels$18.00
- Pork Belly$16.00
- Pork Sliders$14.00
- Tempura Shrimp$16.00
- Tuna Poke$20.00
- Tuna Tacos$18.00Out of stock
- Wings$16.00
Small Bites
Brunch
- Traditional Oml$13.00
Eggs, onion, tomato, and cheese, served with fruit and a croissant.
- Crab Cake Bene$18.00
Poached eggs with hollandaise, on an English Muffin. Served with a choice of fruit or salad.
- Sun-Dried Pesto$15.00
Eggs “Over Easy” w/ Tomato Pesto, on a Baguette. Served with Sliced Avocado.
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
Homemade Deviled Eggs, with Cream Cheese and Bacon Bits.
- Chx & Waffles$14.00
Caribbean Seasoned, Fried Chicken Baked in a Homestyle Waffle.
- Smoked Salmon$15.00
With Ricotta Cheese, Capers, Dill, and EVOO. Served on a Baguette.
- Avocado Egg Wrap$12.00
Served with Truffle Fried Potato Tots.
- Skewer Delight$9.00
Watermelon and Feta Skewers with Mint & Balsamic Glaze.
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado Spread, Gruyère Cheese, and Tomatoes on a Fresh Baguette.
- Charcuterie$26.00
Chef’s Choice of Meats, cheeses and Accompaniments.
- Mixed Fruit$3.00
- French Toast$4.00
- Pancake$4.00
Sides & Proteins
Tryst Gastro Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(727) 821-4567
Closed • Opens Monday at 4PM