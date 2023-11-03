Tsukiji Sushi Sake Bar
Fun to Eat
- Ikebukuro$21.00
Fresh salmon, creamy scallop, avocado, ikura, chopped fresh wasabi and scallions.
- Hawaiian Ahi Poke$19.00
Diced yellowfin tuna mixed with scallions and spicy sesame sauce, served with wonton chips.
- Hamachi Jalapeno$21.00
Belly part of yellowtail served with thinly sliced jalapeno, red tobiko and ponzu sauce.
- Daisuki$19.00
Chopped fresh salmon, grated fresh wasabi, scallions, olive oil, served on rice cake.
- Seared Tuna$19.00
Seared tuna served with spicy ponzu sauce.
- Okonomiyaki$19.00
Japanese seafood pancake topped with dried tuna flakes and smoky mayo sauce.
- Fire Drop$19.00
Lightly-fried spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese served with ponzu sauce.
- Seared Tataki Beef$19.00
Beef sirloin seared in sesame oil served with spicy ponzu sauce.
- Agedashi Tofu$17.00
Agedashi fried tofu served in soy broth sauce.
Fusion Roll
- Lime Fusion$21.00
Spicy tuna, avocado and miso sauce topped with slices of fresh salmon & lime zest.
- Hamachi Fusion$21.00
Spicy hamachi, avocado topped with slices of fresh hamachi, jalapeno and hot sauce served with ponzu sauce.
- Tuna Jalapeno$21.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with slices of fresh tuna, jalapenos, unagi sauce and hot sauce.
- Spicy Fusion$21.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado & cilantro topped with torched salmon, house special spicy mayo, unagi sauce, jalapeno, masago & fried onions.
- Guacamole Fusion$21.00
Shrimp tempura, cilantro, topped with home made guacamole, jalapenos and spicy sauce, served with wonton chips.
- Ocean Jalapeno$21.00
Ebi, kanikama, ika, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, fried garlic and scallions.
- Chicago Blackhawks$21.00
Crispy bacon, avocado, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, house special spicy mayo sauce and scallions.
- Fat Buddha$21.00
Fresh salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and tempura crumbs, topped with honey mayo & tobiko.
- Santana$21.00
Shrimp tempura, cilantro, jalapeno, crab stick, avocado, top with torched salmon, house special spicy mayo, unagi sauce and scallions.
- Chicago Fire$19.00
Baked salmon, avocado topped with spicy masago mayo, unagi sauce & hot sauce.
Appetizer
- Lobster Wontons$13.00
5 homemade lobster wontons served with sweet chili sauce.
- Fuufu Enman Gyoza$13.00
- Edamame$5.00+
- Tako Yaki$13.00
Traditional octopus ball fried topped with smokey mayo sauce and dried tuna flake.
- Tempura Appetizer$11.00+
Choice of tempura veggie, shrimp or combo, served with tempura sauce.
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Fried calamari served with honey wasabi mayo.
- Karaage Chicken$13.00
Popular Japanese fried chicken served with sweet chili sauce
- Yakitori$13.00+
- Tamago Yaki$11.00
Grilled sweet omelet served with daikon dressing.
- Tsukiji Salad$13.00
Mixed green, orange, seaweed, sesame served with fresh spicy lime dressing.
- Seaweed Salad$11.00
Marinated seaweed salad served with cucumber with sesame.
- Gomaae Appetizer$13.00
- Miso Soup$4.00+
Miso soup served with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
Signature Roll
- Crazy$21.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, cucumber, avocado, ginger, scallions, crunch, unagi sauce and spicy sauce.
- Alaska$21.00
Avocado topped with torched salmon, ikura and scallions.
- Kokoro$23.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, kanikama. Topped with red tobiko and spicy mango sauce.
- Ommera$17.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, crunch, spicy sauce, masago mayo, topped with unagi sauce, wasabi mayo.
- Peachy$21.00
Unagi (eel), smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, mayo and tempura-battered and fried. Topped with unagi sauce.
- Haru$21.00
Mango, crab stick, tamago, kampyo, spinach, shiitake, cucumber, avocado and spicy mango sauce.
- Crunchy Dragon$21.00
Asparagus tempura and avocado topped slices of unagi (eel), spicy masago crunch and unagi sauce.
- Dragon$21.00
Shrimp tempura, topped with slices of unagi (eel), avocado and unagi sauce.
- Mandrin$21.00
Asparagus Tempura, topped with fresh salmon, black and wasabi tobiko.
- Katsu Chicken Roll$17.00
Katsu chicken, mixed greens, avocado, masago mayo and katsu sauce.
- Rainbow$21.00
Unagi (eel), escolar, topped with slices of salmon, tuna and avocado.
- Escolar Jalapeno$17.00
Super white tuna, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro and wasabi tobiko.
- Creamy Scallop$17.00
Spicy creamy scallop with avocado and masago.
- Creamy Spicy Tako$17.00
Spicy creamy octopus with avocado, masago and scallions,
- Green Diamond$19.00
Calamari tempura, chili sauce, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, wasabi tobiko and hot sauce.
- Spider$17.00
Soft shell crab, masago mayo, avocado and cucumber.
Classic Roll
- California$11.00
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber & masago,
- Crunchy Spicy White Tuna$16.00
Spicy white tuna, avocado, scallions, masago, spicy mayo & tempura crunch.
- Crunchy Spicy Shrimp$16.00
Spicy shrimp, avocado, scallions, masago, spicy mayo & tempura crunch.
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna$15.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & tempura crunch.
- Fresh Salmon$11.00
Fresh Salmon
- Negi Hamachi$13.00
Hamachi (yellowtail) & scallions.
- Philly$11.00
Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese.
- Salmon Avocado$11.00
Fresh salmon & avocado.
- Salmon Skin$11.00
Crispy salmon skin, avocado & mixed greens.
- Shrimp Tempura$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, mayo and unagi sauce,
- Smoked Salmon$11.00
Smoked salmon
- Spicy Salmon$13.00
Spicy salmon, avocado & spicy mayo.
- Spicy Tuna$13.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber & spicy mayo.
- Sweet Potato Tempura$11.00
Sweet potato tempura, masago mayo & unagi sauce.
- Tekka/ Tuna$13.00
Fresh tuna
- Unagi$15.00
Unagi, cucumber & unagi sauce.
Veggie Roll
- Asparagus$10.00
Asparagus
- Avocado$10.00
Avocado
- Crunchy Spicy Avocado$13.00
Avocado, spicy mayo, hot sauce & tempura crunch.
- Gomaae Maki$11.00
Spinach & sesame sauce.
- Kampyo$10.00
Kampyo (calabash gourd)
- Kappa/ Cucumber$10.00
Cucumber
- Oshinko$10.00Out of stock
Japanese pickled daikon radish
- Shitake$10.00
Marinated shiitake mushroom
- Umeshiso$11.00
Sour plum paste & mixed greens
Chef's Platter (9 Pieces)
Nigri/ Sashimi (2 Pieces)
- Albacore/ White Tuna$11.00
- Ama Ebi/ Sweet Shrimp$13.00
- Ebi$9.00
- Escolar$11.00
- Hamachi/ Yellow Tail$11.00
- Hokkigai$11.00
- Hotate Aburi$13.00
- Hotate Gai$11.00
- Ika/ Squid$9.00
- Ikura$13.00
- Kanikama$7.00
- Maguro/ Tuna$11.00
- Masago$10.00
- Nama Sake/ Salmon$10.00
- Salmon Volcano Aburi$13.00
- Smoked Salmon$11.00
- Spicy Scallop$13.00
- Tai/ Red Snapper$10.00
- Tako/ Octopus$11.00
- Tamago/ Cooked Egg$9.00
- Tobiko/ Fish Eggs$13.00
- Unagi/ Eel$11.00
- White Fish Tempura$11.00
Noodle
- Beef Udon$25.00
Spicy. Noodles served in broth with slice meat and vegetables.
- Chicken Udon$23.00
Spicy. Noodles served in broth with slice meat and vegetables.
- Cold Udon$19.00
Rice noodle. Chilled udon served with soy broth.
- Kitsune Udon$23.00
Udon noodles served in broth with sweet fried tofu.
- Tempura Udon$23.00
Udon noodles served in broth with shrimp and veggie tempura.
- Yakisoba$23.00
Pan-fried Japanese thin, buckwheat noodles with beef, chicken or shrimp and vegetables.
- Yakiudon$23.00
Pan-fried Japanese udon noodles with beef, chicken or shrimp and vegetables.
Ramen
- Kara Miso Ramen$25.00
The homemade spicy miso in original, Tonkotsu soup, nitamago, kizami shoga and pork chashu.
- Kitsune Ramen$25.00
Soy sauce and vegetable stock, sweet fried tofu, spinach, menma and scallion.
- Miso Ramen$25.00
The finest miso (soybean paste) in original tonkotsu soup, nitamago, kizami shoga and pork chashu.
- Tonkotsu Ramen$25.00
The original tonkotsu noodle soup pork loin chashu, kikurage, menma, kizami shoga, sesame and scallion.
Donburi
- Teriyaki Don$23.00
Choice of chicken or beef. Served with miso soup.
- Katsu Curry Don$23.00
Breaded shrimp, chicken or pork cutlet and home made Japanese curry. Served with miso soup.
- Curry Beef Don$25.00
Beef and homemade Japanese curry.
- Chirashi Don$33.00
Assorted seafood over sushi rice. Served with miso soup.
- Salmon Don$31.00
Fresh salmon over rice. Served with miso soup.
- Tekka Don$33.00
Fresh tuna over rice. Served with miso soup.
- Unagi Don$31.00
Broiled fresh water eel with eel sauce over rice. Served with miso soup.
Bento Box
- Katsu Bento Box$29.00
Traditional breaded and deep-fried choice of pork, chicken or shrimp. Served with miso soup and rice.
- Sashimi Bento Box$36.00
7 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces of nigiri, avocado and cucumber maki. Served with mixed greens, miso soup & rice.
- Tempura Bento Box$29.00
Battered shrimp and vegetable with tempura sauce. Served with miso soup and rice.
- Teriyaki Bento Box$29.00
Choice of chicken, beef, salmon or saba. Served with miso soup and rice.
Side
- Rice$3.00
- Garlic Fried Rice$7.00
- Sushi Rice$5.00
- Brown Rice$5.00
- Extra Noodle$4.00
- Side of Avocado$4.00
- Inari Sweet Fried Tofu$3.00
- Menma (Janpanese Bamboo)$2.00
- Nitamago (egg)$2.00
- Chopped Fresh Wasabi$4.00
- Chili Oil$1.00
- Hot Sauce$1.00
- Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Unagi Sauce$1.00
- Wasabi Mayo$1.00