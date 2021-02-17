Tsukimi
Food
- Maitake Mizuna Salad$14.00
Maitake mushrooms, mizuna greens, pumpkin seeds, shiso and yuzu citrus (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Grilled Asparagus$12.00
Charcoal-grilled asparagus, yuzu pepper sauce (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Dashi Omelette with Truffles$15.00
Japanese style egg omelette with winter Périgord truffle shavings (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Truffle Fried Rice$15.00
Winter Périgord truffles, egg, and scallions (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Temari Sushi Box$58.00
Twelve pieces, six types of temari sushi *ingredients may vary depending on availability* (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Tekka Donburi$45.00
Japanese Bluefin tuna over sushi rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Tekka Maki Roll$12.00
Fresh Japanese Bluefin tuna sushi roll (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Uni Donburi$65.00Out of stock
Fresh Japanese sea urchin over sushi rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Wagyu Donburi$85.00
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Wagyu Sushi$38.00
Seared A5 Miyazaki Wagyu sushi, 4 pieces (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Ikura Donburi$38.00
*Limited 2 available per day* House-marinated Japanese salmon roe over rice (no substitutions or special requests)
- Prime Rib Eye Steak$53.00
Charcoal-grilled US prime rib eye (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
- Dashi Egg Omelette Sandwich$12.00
Japanese style egg omelette sandwich on milk bread (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Sake
- Hakkaisan "Awa" Sparkling$140.00
Clear sparkling sake from Niigata
- Nanbu Bijin Sparkling$190.00
Classical method sparkling sake from Iwate
- Nanbu Bijin Umeshu$75.00
No sugar added plum sake from Iwate
- Brooklyn Kura Greenwood Kimoto$90.00
Kimoto style Junmai sake brewed in Brooklyn, NY
- Mana 1751$110.00
Yamahai Tokubetsu Junmai Muroka Genshu from Fukui
- Daishichi Kimoto Masakura$125.00Out of stock
Kimoto style Junmai Ginjo from Fukushima
- Kokuryu Junmai Ginjo$90.00Out of stock
"Black Dragon" sake brewery from Fukui
- Senkin Modern Kame No O$85.00
Modern style Junmai Daiginjo from Tochigi
- Gasanryu Gokugetsu$130.00
Junmai Daiginjo from Yamagata
- Mimurosugi Junmai Daiginjo$98.00
Junmai Daiginjo from Nara
Beer
Sparkling Wine
- Paul Bara Grand Cru Réserve NV$160.00
Bouzy, Champagne, France
- Dom Pérignon 2008$485.00
Épernay, Champagne, France
- Domaine Huet Péttilant Brut 2014$80.00
Vouvray, Loire Valley, France
- Larmandier-Bernier Grand Cru Les Chemins 2012$320.00
Avize, Champagne, France
- Pierre Gimonnet & Fils 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs NV (375mL)$85.00Out of stock
Côte de Blancs, Champagne, France (HALF-BOTTLE 375mL)
White Wine
Red Wine
- Nicole Chanrion Côte de Brouilly 2017$75.00
Beaujolais, France
- Big Table Farm Pinot Noir 2017$85.00
Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA
- Abbatucci Vin de France "Faustine" 2017$95.00
Corsica, France
- Montes Alpha Cabernet Sauvignon 2016$50.00
Valle de Colchagua, Chile
- Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe 2016$220.00
Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône Valley, France