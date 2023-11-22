Two Tired Parents Coffee Company LLC
Coffee
Non- Coffee
- Matcha Latte- HOT$4.50
Rishi Organic green tea Matcha with steamed milk and milk foam 12 OZ HOT
- Matcha Latte- ICED$5.00
Rishi Organic green tea Matcha with steamed milk and milk foam 16 OZ ICED
- Chai Latte - HOT$4.50
Rishi Organic Masala Chai Tea with steamed milk and milk foam 12 OZ HOT
- Chai Latte- ICED$5.00
Rishi Organic Masala Chai Tea with steamed milk and milk foam 16 OZ ICED
- Rishi Tea- HOT$2.00
Rishi English Breakfast (Black), Peach Yuzu (Green), or Blueberry Hibiscus (Herbal) tea 12 OZ HOT
- Rishi Tea - ICED$2.50
Rishi English Breakfast (Black), Peach Yuzu (Green), or Blueberry Hibiscus (Herbal) tea 16 OZ ICED
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
Ghirardelli Milk or White Chocolate mixed with steamed milk
- Italian Soda$2.50
Sparkling water + your choice of fruit flavoring 16 OZ ICED
- Iced Tea + Coconut Milk$4.00
Iced Tea + Coconut Milk
Specials
- Naptime Please$6.00
Latte with vanilla + lavender + a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Two Tired Pumpkins$6.00
Latte with pumpkin spice + caramel + vanilla + caramel drizzle
- Snoozed & Boozed$6.00
Latte with pumpkin spice + bourbon flavored caramel topped with whip and caramel drizzle
- Cold Foam$1.00
Caramel flavored cold foam - tops any iced drink perfectly!
- Event Fee$350.00
- Great White Pumpkin$6.00
Pumpkin spice and white chocolate latte with white chocolate drizzle
- Maple Pecan Pie$6.00
Maple and butter pecan latte
- S'More Sleep Please$6.00
Toasted marshmallow and chocolate latte with chocolate drizzle