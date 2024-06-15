2x points now for loyalty members
TTS Tacos & Tequilas 1438 W Chicago Ave
Full Menu
Starters
- Made to Order Guacamole
Fresh smashed avocado with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime juice. Garnished with chicharrones and red pickled onions$11.00
- Chori-Queso Fundido
Queso fundido with chorizo garnished with fresh jalapeños and pickled onions$12.00
- Chicken Tinga & Chips
With succulent shredded chicken in a tasty tomato and Chile chipotle in adobo sauce and onions. Served with tortilla chips, side of sour cream and queso fresco$12.00
- Molletes
Oven melted sliced sourdough bread topped with mayo, re-fried beans, cheese "A la plancha", fresh pico de gallo, and fried egg garnished with pickled onions and micro-greens. Choose your protein: chorizo, ham, or garlic cilantro lime chicken$14.00
- Nachos Libres
Crunchy home-made tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, re-fried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, fresh cilantro, and sliced avocado. (Dairy) Choose from: barbacoa, carnitas, chorizo, garlic cilantro chicken$13.00
- Tropical Shrimp Ceviche with Tostadas
Cooked shrimp, marinated with tomatoes, onions, a hint of ketchup, cilantro, lime juice, and pineapple, garnished with fresh avocado, micro-greens, and fresh lime wedges$14.00
- Quesadilla$7.99
- Quesaroll$15.74
Taqueromucho!
- 3 Tacos Mexicanos
Your protein of choice garnished with sauteed onions, fresh guacamole, and char-grilled slice of jalapeño$15.00
- Taquitos Dorados & Sunny Side Eggs
Bed of lettuce, red cabbage, onion with taquitos of your protein choice, sunny side-up egg, queso fresco, and tomatoes. Garnshed with pickled onions and micro-greens. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your$14.00
- 3 Queso Al Pastor Tacos
Grill cheesy taco shell with carne al pastor and topped with pineapple and pickle onions habanero mix$16.00
- 3 Jicama Tacos
Fresh sliced Jicama taco with shrimp diabla, pineapple coleslaw, garnished with cilantro lime sour cream$15.00
- 3 Birria Soft Tacos
Beef simmered in birria sauce, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, cilantro, and lime wedges$14.00
- 3 Barbacoa Tacos
Juicy slow braised beef barbacoa, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, cilantro, and lime wedges$14.00
- 3 Mole Con Pollo - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$13.00
- 3 Chicken Tinga - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$13.00
- 3 Vegetarian - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$13.00
- 3 Porkbelly - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$14.00
- House Specialty-Quesabirria Combo
(3) crispy corn tortillas stuffed with birria beef and chihuahua cheese and top with onion, cilantro and a side of consome$17.99
Tacos ala Carte
- Barbacoa - Taco
Juicy slow-braised beef barbacoa, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, and cilantro.$4.66
- Birria - Taco
Beef simmered in birria sauce, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, and cilantro.$4.66
- Carne al Pastor - Taco$5.00
- Carne Asada - Taco$5.00
- Chicken Tinga - Taco$4.33
- Chorizo - Taco$5.00
- Picadillo - Taco$5.00
- Pork Belly - Taco$4.66
- Mole Con Pollo - Taco$4.33
- Grilled Chicken - Taco$5.00
- Vegetarian - Taco$4.33
- Jicama Shrimp - Taco$5.00
- Carnitas Taco$5.00
Mains
- Char-Broiled Tampiqueña Skirt Steak
Marinated grilled skirt steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, grilled onions, and jalapeños, with a choice of corn or flour tortillas.$24.00
- Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy guajillo sauce and onions served with steamed white rice and guacamole.$22.00
- Mole Con Pollo
Chicken leg quarters served with Mexican rice and homemade red mole sauce, accompanied by tortillas.$18.00
- Chicken Enchiladas
Our enchiladas are filled with assorted fillings and topped with melted queso fresco, crema, and onions. It's served with Mexican rice and pinto beans. Verdes - Rojas - mole$14.00
- Pork Pozole
A savory pozole soup featuring pork, garnished with shredded cabbage, onions, chicharrones, lime, chili powder, oregano, and avocado.$15.00
- Fajitas / Alambres
Alambres: Pan-roasted pepper, yellow zucchini, and mushrooms, top with chihuahua cheese, and the protein of your choice. Garnished with char-grilled jalapeños. Fajitas: Saute onions, colorful bell peppers, and a protein of your choice.$16.00
Burritos
- Grilled Chicken - Burrito$13.00
- Char-Broiled Skirt Steak - Burrito$15.00
- Vegetarian - Burrito$13.00
- Ground Beef - Burriro$12.00
- Chorizo Burrito$13.00
- Cali Carnitas Burrito$13.00
- Barbacoa - Burrito$13.00
- Chicken Tinga - Burrito$13.00
- Al Pastor - Burrito$13.00
- Birria - Burrito$13.00
Tortas / Sandwiches
- Chicken and Bacon Torta
Sourdough bread with mayo, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$14.00
- Pork Carnitas Torta
Sourdough bread with chipotle mayo, cabbage, jalapeños, re-fried beans, onions, and tomato. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$14.00
- Skirt Steak Torta
Sourdough bread with chipotle mayo, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, queso chihuahua, and avocado. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$15.00
- Torta Ahogada - Birria
Toasted sourdough bread with mayo and beef birria, Chihuahua cheese, served drowning in hot consome. Garnished with red onions, cilantro, and fresh limes. (Dairy)$14.00
- Sandwich Cubano
Sourdough bread with chipotle mayo, pork carnitas, ham, queso Americano, and dill pickles. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$13.00
- Pork Belly Sandwich
Sourdough bread with chipotle mayo, seared pork belly, queso Americano, and dill pickles. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$14.00
Rice Bowls Ala Mexicana
Brunch Menu
- Chilaquiles & Eggs
Corn tortilla chips, sautéed in salsa of your choice, and topped with cheese, sour cream, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and 2 eggs. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.$14.00
- Open-Faced Breakfast Sandwich
Rustic panini bread with guacamole and sunny-side eggs topped with pico de gallo$14.00
- Mexican Breakfast Panini
Rustic panini bread with mayonnaise, chipotle sauce, American cheese, and slice avocado and your choice of protein. Served with fries$14.00
- Omelets
A three-egg omelet with chihuahua cheese, served with house potatoes, a side of avocado, a touch of cilantro, and a side of toast$14.00
- 3 Breakfast Tacos
Served on a flour tortilla, topped with onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato$14.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Two crispy tostadas, two sunny side eggs, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, slice jalapeños, topped with guacamole. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. This item can b$14.00
- On the Sweeter Side of Life - French Toast
Three slices of Texas toast with maple syrup and butter on the side$12.00
- Breakfast Tostada$9.00
- Huevos Ahogados$12.00
Salad & Soup
- Mixed Green Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pecans, raisins, Asiago cheese, and your choice of ranch or balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
- Tortilla Soup
Chicken tortilla soup. Garnished with sour cream, cheese, cilantro, avocado, and topped with strips of tortilla chips$9.00
- Adelita Poblano Pepper Soup
Poblano peppers, tomatillos, cilantro, spinach, and Asiago cheese$8.00
Sides
The Drink Menu
Cocktails
- House Margaritas
On the rocks or frozen. Lime, mango, strawberry, cucumber lime$13.00
- Hibiscus Margarita
Hornitos tequila, lime juice, hibiscus syrup$14.00
- Tamarindo Diablito Margarita
Hornitos tequila, lime juice, tamarindo, chamoy, tajin$14.00
- Red Sangria
Red wine, vodka, fresh fruit, cranberry juice, triple sec syrup$12.00
- La Piña Colada
Barcardi rum, pineapple, coconut cream$12.00
- Моjito
Barcardi rum, lime wedges, sugar, mint$12.00
- Michelada
House-made Michelada mix$10.00
- Classic Mimosa
Champagne, orange juice$11.00
- Traditional Paloma
Hornitos tequila, lime juice, grape fruit soda$12.00
- Raspado De Tamarindo
Crushed ice, home-made tamarindo, your choice of tequila, mezcal$14.00
- Vampiro
Hornitos tequila, lime juice, grapefruit soda, Michelada mix$13.00
- Cantaritos
Mezcal, lime juice, simple syrup, orange juice, Squirt soda$14.00
- Mezcal Mulita (Mule)
Mezcal, lime juice, ginger beer$14.00
Beer - Imports
Wine
Regular Drinks
Mocktails
Shot's
Catering Menu
Build Your Own Taco Kit Party
- Build Your Own Taco Kit
Make any night taco night with our build your own taco kit. Comes with 12 corn tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion and cilantro mix, sour cream, side of rice and beans or potato salad, one roasted jalapeño. As usual chips an$40.00
- The Basic Taco Kit
The basic taco kit - 10-12 people here's a breakdown of what's included: 1 half of meat: you get your choice of half a pan of meat. This could be something like ground beef, chicken, carnitas, or barbacoa. Tortillas: you get three dozen tortillas, which is$200.00
- Toda La Familia Taco Kit
Taco party package - 25-30 adults feeds a hungry crowd! Here's a breakdown of what's included: 2 half pan of meat: you get two half pans of your choice of fillings. This could include: ground beef, chicken, carnitas, barbacoa, steak, shrimp. Tortillas: sev$350.00
- Toda La Familia Y Los Gorrones Taco Kit
Taco party package - feeds 40-50 adults large party pleaser! This package provides a wide variety of delicious and satisfying taco fillings and toppings to keep your guests happy. Here's a breakdown of what's included: 4 half pan of meat: your choice of fi$600.00
By the Tray- Half or Full Tray Apps & Sides
- Half Tray Guacamole$84.00
- Full Tray Guacamole$168.00
- Half Tray Black Beans$31.50
- Full Tray Black Beans$50.00
- Half Tray Pinto Beans$31.50
- Full Tray Pinto Beans$53.02
- Half Tray Chicken Tinga$51.50
- Full Tray Chicken Tinga$105.00
- Half Tray Grilled Veggies$42.00
- Full Tray Grilled Veggies$84.00
- Half Tray Mexican Rice$31.50
- Full Tray Mexican Rice$53.00
- Half Tray Pico De Gallo$42.00
- Full Tray Pico De Gallo$64.00
- Half Tray White Steamed Rice$31.50
- Full Tray White Steamed Rice$53.00
Catering Grilled Meats
Catering | Other
- Burrito Tray
Full tray. 12 burritos and your choice of protein$105.00
- Quesadillas
Full tray. Feeds 10-15 people. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream$120.00
- Taquitos Dorados
Full tray. Feeds 10-15 people. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa of your choice$105.00
- Small Tray Chips & Salsa$78.00
- Large Tray (16 Oz) Chips & Salsa$150.00